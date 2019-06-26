A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Players who don't find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
    It was only a matter of time, really. Professional golf was never going to completely disappear from the state of Michigan. Even as it wandered off for the better part of five years, there always seemed like a plan to bring it back to a state that at times has hosted regular events on all the major U.S. tours — the PGA, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions.

    That drought did seem to drag on, though. From the time the Buick Open ended its run on the PGA Tour in 2009 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, there was a void.

    To say it felt strange is an understatement. After all, Michigan’s history with all three tours dates back decades, not to mention a rich tradition in hosting major tournaments.

    Slowly, however, things started to come back.

    The Meijer LPGA Classic debuted in 2014 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids and has been going strong since. The LPGA added the Volvik Championship in 2016 at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor and while that tournament ended after a three-year run, the Tour is starting another new team event this season — the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational July 17-20 at Midland Country Club.

    Meanwhile, the PGA Tour Champions played the first Ally Challenge last fall at Warwick Hills.

    But the PGA Tour was the golden ticket, and thanks to a commitment from Dan Gilbert and the folks at Quicken Loans along with a willing Jay Monahan, the Tour commissioner, it’s finally back as the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins this week at Detroit Golf Club.

    “Time has a way of getting you back, getting you to the right places,” Monahan said. “I think the way this happened with Ally and Rocket Mortgage coming up an wanting so badly to do this for their communities … it just takes time. Probably longer than people would have thought, but to me the important thing is to come back here with two great partners and come back with two great golf courses.”

    Dustin Johnson, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, is using the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a tuneup for the British Open next month. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    It made sense that the major tours and their sponsors would want to play in Michigan. Golf is as popular here as any state in the country and it’s always supported its professional golf.

    The Buick Open was the longest running event, beginning in 1958. However, both the Champions and LPGA tours have their share of history, as well.

    The then Senior PGA Tour began playing near Grand Rapids in mid-1980s while the LPGA has played all over the state, it’s longest running event the Oldsmobile Classic near East Lansing from 1992-2000.

    Add in the multiple major tournaments like the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup that have been played at Oakland Hills as well as multitude of other majors at places like Indianwood in Lake Orion and The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, and there’s a big market for the game.

    Many attribute that to the amount of people playing the game.

    More: Eight groups have our attention at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    More: Niyo: Zack Sucher rides out Tour's wild swings of fortune

    More: Detroit News predictions: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer ever, has seen it for decades. He did as a player and certainly has as a course developer.

    “When you look at Michigan, a lot of (the interest in golf) is because you have very long days,” said Nicklaus, who is currently working on the redesign of American Dunes in Grand Haven. “You can play golf here until 10 o’clock and can start playing at probably 5.

    “You get that and then you have some wonderful golf courses in the state, all through the state you’ve got good golf courses.

    “It gives you the ability to learn and play and have fun and do it.”

    Rocket Mortgage Classic preparations at Detroit Golf Club
    Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
    Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
    Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
    Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
    A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
    A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
    Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of
    Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
    Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
    Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    This is a map of the tournament course.
    This is a map of the tournament course. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
    Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
    A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
    SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
    A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
      Now that the three major tours are back in Michigan, the next push is to get major tournaments to return. The Senior PGA Championship has played at Harbor Shores every other year since 2012 and will be back in 2020 while the 2012 U.S. Senior Open was at Indianwood.

      But like the regular tours, the goal is for the big names. The last major in the state for the PGA Tour players was the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. The storied course in Bloomfield Hills is the most likely to land another, and the membership approved restorations to the South Course beginning in 2021 in an effort to add to a resume that includes six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, the 2004 Ryder Cup, two U.S. Amateurs, a U.S. Women’s Amateur and two U.S. Senior Opens.

      Nicklaus said last week he fully expects majors to return to Oakland Hills and judging by the momentum building — weekend grounds tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are sold out — he could be right.

      “I would never put a restriction on this marketplace,” Monahan said. “The way our sport is structured we don’t operate the major championships, but you’ve got a lot of great, smart leaders and organizations that have a deep commitment to the game and given the strength of this marketplace, to me, it’s just a matter of time.”

      Michigan pro tour stops in 2019

      PGA TOUR

      June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club

      CHAMPIONS TOUR

      Sept. 13-15: Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

      LPGA TOUR

      June 13-16: Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont (Brooke Henderson)

      July 17-20: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club (team event)

