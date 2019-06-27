Nate Lashley makes a birdie on the 18th hole to end the day at 9-under. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – It was hot early in the first round Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the scores were sizzling, as well.

Nate Lashley, who was the third alternate when the field was originally set, took advantage of an opening the day before play began and responded with a 9-under 63. He was one of 10 players in the morning rounds to shoot 66 or better.

Two back was Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch – another alternate. They each shot 7-under 65. Jackson native Brian Stuard led a group at 6-under 66 that included Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, J.J. Spaun, Danny Lee and Harris English.

Lashley didn’t have a single blemish on his scorecard, birdieing four holes on the front nine and five on the back, including three straight to close the round on Nos. 16-18.

“Mindset wise I’m just trying to stay relaxed and play confident golf out there,” Lashley said. “Take it one shot at a time. It’s not easy to do. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow. Hopefully I’ll go out there and play like today, play relaxed and have some fun.”

Whether the scoring continues throughout the week remains to be seen.

Howell wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t think so, because I think it will firm up,” Howell said. “And with these greens and hole locations, they can make them – they can make it as difficult as they want. But we’ve got to remember, this is also new, too, for the rules staff to set the golf course up. There’s a lot of unknowns and how fast do the greens dry out, how bouncy do they get, so I think everybody’s learning as we go along.”

Among the notable players in the early tee times, Luke Donald and Petoskey native Joey Garber shot 5-udner 67 while Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama shot 4-under 68.

Notable names playing in the afternoon included Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Stewart Cink.

