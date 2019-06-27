LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The sun was shining on Thursday, temperatures were soaring, and the scores were low.

It was the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour event more than five years in the making, and with fans lining the course at Detroit Golf Club, a better debut would be hard to envision.

Area 313 — hole Nos. 14-16 — was the hotspot as predicted and the players could feel the excitement all around the Donald Ross layout.

“We had a nice crowd all day,” said Rickie Fowler, the Rocket Mortgage brand ambassador who got things rolling by holing out for eagle on No. 17. “(Area 313) was early in our round, so we had more people for our back nine, which is the front nine today. It’s definitely nice to have the turnout we’ve had so far. I know we’ll have even more people tomorrow and I know the weekend’s sold out. It’s great to see the support here.”

Grounds tickets for the weekend have been sold out for the past couple of weeks, and judging by the crowds on Thursday, there will be no shortage of folks coming in for Friday’s second round.

The tournament doesn’t comment on specific attendance numbers, but officials did say the feedback they’ve been getting from fans has been nothing but positive.

It’s been the same sort of feeling from the players, who raved about the course during practice rounds and reveled in the low scores on Thursday.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
 Fullscreen

Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyam hits out of a trap on 7.
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ricky Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ricky Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler watch how drive off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge drives off 18.
Tom Hoge drives off 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III putts on 6.
Charles Howell III putts on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rocco Iacobelli, 11 watches the tournament from his dads shoulders along the 7th green.
Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
Bubba Watson, left, and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans line the fairway on 9.
Fans line the fairway on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brandon Steele drives off 9.
Brendan Steele drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Beau Hossler drives off 9.
Beau Hossler drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Harold Varner III drives off 9.
Harold Varner III drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans cross over the course on hole ten during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished minus three for the day.
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished minus five on the day.
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish minus six on the day.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish minus seven on the day.
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go minus nine on the day.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at minus 9.
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at minus nine and Gooch finished at minus seven for the day.
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on hole ten.
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    “Had a great time downtown, and the golf course is a lot of fun to play,” said Kevin Kisner, who shot 6-under 66. “We’re missing some of that aspect on the PGA Tour anymore, so we’re enjoying making some birdies once in a while.”

    One hundred twenty-one players shot under par for the round, but few believed the prime scoring conditions would last.

    “The golf course is a beautiful golf course,” Bubba Watson said. “It’s a great test. I think when the wind picks up it makes it even harder or more fun, however you want to word it. But the greens are where you get in trouble real fast, so that’s where you’ve got to pinpoint your irons in the right spot and then try to make a couple of putts here and there.

    “I think as the week goes on you’re going to see the greens are going to firm up, the ball is going to roll out in the fairway a little bit, so it’s just going to make it a little bit tougher and you’re going to have to make sure you play for position.”

    Added Kisner: “I think the course will start to show its teeth a little more as the week progresses and the greens can always get a little more difficult.”

    While fans were happy to see the big names like Watson, Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, they had some local flavor, as well.

    Jackson native Brian Stuard shot a 6-under 66 followed by Petoskey’s Joey Garber, who finished with a 5-under 67. Former Michigan State golfer and Grand Rapids native Matt Harmon shot 1-under 71.

    For Stuard, who played at Oakland University and won the 2016 Zurich Classic for his only PGA Tour victory, the opening round Thursday was the perfect way to showcase golf in his home state.

    “I think it just kind of — you realize how great of a golf state Michigan is, how many great golf courses we have here,” Stuard said. “I think that, you know, not having a Tour event here the past how many years has been kind of a negative. But you just kind of miss out on some of these courses. Detroit Golf Club is such a great place.”

