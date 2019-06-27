Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at Detroit Golf Club
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Red Wings star Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Red Wings star Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Rickie Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Rickie Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Golfer Troy Mullins hits out of the rough on 14.
Golfer Troy Mullins hits out of the rough on 14.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Golfer Troy Mullins and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Golfer Troy Mullins and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on.
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
    Detroit – The PGA Tour is back, and even though it’s not bringing its biggest draw – Tiger Woods – that hasn’t altered the impact being made on the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan.

    The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic begins this week at Detroit Golf Club, the first time the Tour will be played in Michigan since the Buick Open ended its run in Grand Blanc in 2009 and the first time ever within the city of Detroit. That has golf-starved fans and others in the metro area eager to get back on the course. Ticket sales have been brisk with grounds passes for the weekend selling out.

    What those fans will see is not only world-class golf, but they’ll take it in at a venue that qualifies as a true gem of Detroit.

    It all adds up to one of the biggest weeks of the summer in Metro Detroit, one that would have been even bigger if Woods had opted to play. Still the biggest name in the game, Woods brings big numbers — on the course and on TV.

    He opted to take a break until next month’s British Open as he tries to build of the momentum of his win at the Masters in April, the 15th major championship of his career. Tournament organizers held out hope Woods would return to Michigan after being a regular at Warwick Hills, where he won the Buick Open three times in his career.

    However, even without Woods, the first-year Rocket Mortgage Classic has the city buzzing.

    Yes, the PGA Tour is back, and organizers sense it’s just the start of something special.

    As the tournament gets set to tee off, here’s what to keep an eye on.

    U.S. Open champ

    When Gary Woodland’s name was included a few weeks back in a wave of player commitments, it was a nice get for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was a fairly notable player who was ranked among the top 25 in the world and had a handful of PGA Tour victories.

    But outside of sometimes being mistaken for Brooks Koepka, it wasn’t like Woodland playing at Detroit Golf Club was going to be that big of a deal. In other words, there weren’t going to be many folks buying tickets to see Woodland.

    That’s probably changed.

    Woodland shot the best-ever score during a major tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links, carding a 13-under par to win the U.S. Open, outlasting Koepka, the two-time defending champion, by three shots. In an instant, Woodland was a major champion, and everyone wanted to know as much as they could about the former college basketball player.

    His story has been told often in the past week. From his days growing up in Kansas as a three-sport star, to his budding friendship with Amy Bockerstette, the young woman with Down syndrome who Woodland said was his inspiration during the final round of the U.S. Open.

    Woodland is now someone people are coming to watch, and he’s teeing it up at Detroit Golf Club as he looks to keep the momentum going into the final major of the season in three weeks at the British Open.

    A nice field

    It can take many years for events on the PGA Tour to build momentum and recognition, but that doesn’t mean the field for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic is void of big-time players. In fact, there are seven major champions who will be in the field this week after Woodland won the U.S. Open.

    He’s joined by Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, winner of the 2016 U.S. Open. Bubba Watson (2012, 2014 Masters), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship) committed early while 2009 British Open champion Stewart Cink came on board last week.

    There are plenty of other big names, as well, including Rocket Mortgage pitchman Rickie Fowler, who is the 14th-ranked player in the world. Kevin Kisner (No. 27), Hideki Matsuyama (28) and Cameron Smith (36) will tee it up, as well as former FedEx Cup champions Billy Horschel, ranked 38th in the world, and Brandt Snedeker, ranked No. 44.

    The field also includes the world’s top two ranked amateurs in the most recent rankings, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, who both received sponsor exemptions and turned pro last week at the Travelers Championship.

    “We love the field we have,” said Jason Langwell, the tournament’s executive director. “We recruited a great field. … We’re feeling pretty good about things right now. To have (Woodland) in field and play here for the first time as he serves as the reigning U.S. Open champion is special, but we’re really pleased.”

    Rooting for this local

    If anyone is looking to root for the home team in golf, it normally only happens in year-end team events like the Ryder Cup or the Solheim Cup.

    This week, though, fans can pull for Brian Stuard, a Jackson native who played collegiately at Oakland University.

    “Getting to come to a tournament like this is pretty special,” Stuard said. “Coming from Jackson, Michigan, it’s hard to believe I’ve made it this far, but it’s pretty cool.”

    Stuard first earned his Tour card in 2009, the same year the Buick Open ended its run at Warwick Hills. He didn’t play in that event, meaning this is his first chance to play in front of the home crowd as a pro golfer.

    “I never got to play in the (Buick Open) and that was always a childhood goal, I guess,” Stuard said. “To get to play in Detroit and the Detroit Golf Club is such a great place. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

    Stuard hopes the home cooking gets his game going. The winner of the 2016 Zurich Classic, Stuard has just two top-10 finishes this season, though he’s made the cut in seven straight events.

    “This is gonna be a different kind of pressure for me, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

    A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
    Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
    The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
    First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
    Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
    Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
    Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
    Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
    Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
    Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
    Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
    Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
    Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
    Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
    Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
    Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
    Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
    A view from the green on No. 2 North.
    A view from the green on No. 2 North.
    Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
    Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
    Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
    Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
    Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
    Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
    Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
    Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
    Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
    Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
    Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
    Players who don't find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
    Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
    Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
    Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
    Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
    With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
    With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
    10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
    10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
    Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
    Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
    Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
    Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
    11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
    11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
    Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
    Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
    12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
    12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
    Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
    Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
    13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
    13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
    Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
    Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
    Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
    Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
    14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
    14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
    The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
    The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
    Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
    Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
    15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
    15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
    Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
    Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
    16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
    16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
    Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
    Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
    Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
    17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
    A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
    18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
    With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
    Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
    A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Signature holes

      It’s tough to manufacture great holes on the PGA Tour. To some extent, some of the most memorable holes in the game are made by the moments that take place on them.

      But some are just a lot of fun — think No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale or the island green at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass. Rocket Mortgage Classic officials are hoping that Nos. 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club have a chance to ignite some of the same excitement — a stretch they’ve described as the “epicenter of activity both inside and outside the ropes.”

      They’re calling it Area 313, a nice play on Detroit’s area code. It consists of No. 14, a 543-yard par-5 followed by 160-yard par-3 15th. The run is capped by No. 16, a 450-yard par-4.

      With players aiming to go eagle-ace-birdie — a 3-1-3 on the scorecard — and the fans getting up close to the action, the belief is the cluster of holes complete with general admission stadium seating and upgraded hospitality venues will quickly become one of the most popular places to watch golf on the PGA Tour.

      “Area 313 has been designed to be a stretch of the golf course unlike anything else on the PGA Tour,” said Langwell. “It is an area where fans can watch the action on three different holes, as some of the world’s best golfers make the difficult decision of whether to gamble on going for the green in two on 14, attacking the flag on 15 and pushing their luck on 16.”

      During tournament week, there will be an incentive for the players.

      The first to score a 3 on No. 14, a hole-in-one on No. 15, and a 3 on 16 — scoring a 3-1-3 — cumulatively over the four days of tournament play will win $313,000 to be donated to several youth-based local non-profit partners and one charitable group of the golfer’s choice.

      “PGA Tour pros are really embracing this fun and unique way to raise money for our local youth organizations,” Langwell said. “We anticipate that there will be golfers who might make a birdie on the 16th hole Thursday, then eagle the 14th on Friday, so they’ll be gunning to ace the 15th over the weekend and be the first to record scores of 3-1-3. The added drama will be fun to watch.”

      An added bonus to the stretch of holes was Tuesday’s celebrity challenge.

      Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Red Wings star Dylan Larkin and musician Kid Rock highlighted the scramble played with Fowler, Johnson and Watson.

      Growing Detroit

      Not only will the tournament showcase Detroit Golf Club, but it will give the city another chance to show off, and the PGA Tour proved it wants to be a part of the city’s resurgence by bringing a tournament within the city limits for the first time.

      “One of the reasons that we’re here is because we think we can make a positive difference and make an impact on this area and showcase it to the world,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We want to help Rocket Mortgage and this area tell its story. That’s the beauty of our platform.”

      The Tour has had a similar impact around East Lake Country Club near Atlanta where the Tour Championship is played. The community has been revived over the past 15 years and the Tour has helped lead that revival.

      That sort of influence could be repeated around Detroit Golf Club.

      “It’s the pride the people have in this city,” Monahan said. “It’s the area and where it is in its life cycle and how it’s resurging and how it wants to continue to push itself. To have a PGA Tour event coming back here after not having one since 2009 I think it’s creating an energy that is palpable.”

      mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @mattcharboneau

