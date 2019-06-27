Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tom Hoge drives off 18.
Tom Hoge drives off 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Howell III putts on 6.
Charles Howell III putts on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green.
Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
Bubba Watson, left, and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans line the fairway on 9.
Fans line the fairway on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brendan Steele drives off 9.
Brendan Steele drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Beau Hossler drives off 9.
Beau Hossler drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Harold Varner III drives off 9.
Harold Varner III drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day.
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole.
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Here's a look at Thursday's highlights from Day 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

    Shot of the day

    It came early in the morning, and it came from the tournament's most popular player, Rickie Fowler. At the par-5 17th, his eighth hole of the day after starting on the back nine, he found trouble off the tee and had to lay up. No worries. From 122 yards, he jarred a wedge straight into the hole — it even damaged the hole, which needed to undergo some emergency surgery.

    That got Fowler to 2 under and he finished with a 4-under 68, a fine start for the Rocket Mortgage pitchman and, as such, the tournament's unofficial host.

    "That was a nice way to kind of have something happen," Fowler said.

    Quote of the day

    "It was a lot of bad shots and one good shot." — Dustin Johnson, never one to use too many words, when asked to describe his path to birdie at the par-5 17th hole.

    His drive on the 17th was so far right, on the PGA Tour's ShotLink system, it was described as landing in "unknown." Fortunately for him, in the "unknown," a good 75 yards right of the fairway and in the rough, his path to the fairway and green was blocked by hospitality tents, affording him a free drop.

    The free drop got him a little bit closer to the fairway, but was no picnic. He begged the hoard of fans to move back, one yelled out, "We trust you, DJ!" and he chuckled — and then he hit and clipped some trees. That left him in the right rough, nearly 200 yards away. He hit that shot just over the green, and then chipped in from 19 feet. 

    Johnson then rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at No. 18 to get under to red figures, at 71.

    Hole of the day

    There were many birdie holes out here today, as was expected to be the case.

    No hole was torched more than the 560-yard, par-5 seventh hole, which played the easiest on the course, at more than a half-a-stroke under par. It coughed up more birdies (83) than pars (62), and there were only six bogeys and one double (sorry,  Morgan Hoffmann).

    There were four eagles, including one by Bubba Watson, who shot 68, and Charles Howell III, who is near the top of the leaderboard at 7-under 65.

    Souvenir of the day

    There are a whole lot of nifty options out here, though sadly, it's a lot of things that say Rocket Mortgage, and seemingly not as many that say Detroit.

    Then there's Rickie Fowler's Puma hat, custom made for this week, that features four Velcro patches, depending on what you want your emblem to be that day.

    The best one, no doubt, is the one that features a silhouette of the Detroit skyline. Another patch says Motor City Puma Golf.

    The hat goes for about $40, and is available in multiple colors.

    Local watch

    While two of the locals — Brian Stuard (66, Jackson) and Joey Garber (67, Petoskey) — really made themselves at home in Round 1, the two others with Michigan ties didn't.

    Grand Rapids' Matt Harmon, the former Michigan State standout who's on the mini-tours these days, rallied on the back nine to at least get under par, with a 1-under 71.

    But Glen Arbor PGA professional Lee Houtteman, at 57 the oldest player in the 156-player field, struggled to a 8-over 80, the worst score of the day.

    Area 313 update

    This will be the epicenter of the tournament this week, and it's especially intriguing because of a $313,000 charity payout (half to the player's charity of choice, and the other half to the tournament's) that will be triggered if, over the course of the four days, any player manages to go 3-1-3 on Nos. 14-16 — eagle at the par-5 14th, hole-in-one on the par-3 15th, and birdie on the par-4 16th.

    So far, nobody's really threatening. There were four eagles on the 14th, but none of them birdied the 16th. And nobody aced the 15th.

    J.J. Spaun came the closest at 15, hitting his tee shot to 11 inches.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE