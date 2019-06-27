Seven-year-old Isaac Campbell was hanging around the practice putting green at Detroit Golf Course on Thursday, looking for autographs and being adorable.

"He's at his first golf tournament," said his dad, Mike, 33. "Actually, I am, too."

Mike Campbell is an infrequent player. They'd made the drive from Warren for the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic because Isaac likes the stylish PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler, and because the event fit with his career goals.

"I want to be a golfer," Isaac said. "And a baseball player and a soccer player."

It was a gloriously sunny day for dreaming and for autograph-hunting. Will Claxton had signed Isaac's souvenir tournament flag; he's a 37-year-old from Alabama with an unfortunate history of injuries, he hasn't made a cut so far in 2019, and he's probably dreaming, too.

Fowler had been nearby earlier, Campbell said, but Isaac had missed his opportunity because he was too shy to speak up. Another pro stopped and signed, but they couldn't quite make out his name. Bill? Bob? Beau?

Isaac was unconcerned.

"Daddy," he asked, "can we have a snack?"

The beauty of the first languid day of a golf tournament, especially such a glorious day, is that there's always something else to do or watch or eat. Or not watch.

Along the 10th fairway, Dave Pustover of Novi and a friend watched a typically sinewy pro launch a typically long drive. "I didn't see that," the friend said as it soared past, somewhere in the sky.

"I didn't see any of 'em," said Pustover, 62. Truth is, he has trouble spotting the ball unless he's standing on the tee box, and the first PGA tournament ever played in Detroit isn't quite fan-friendly enough for that.

Still, his only regret was that he'd need to leave by 3 p.m. It was his league day at Links of Novi.

Ralph Ellstrom of Dearborn Heights also had golf in his near future. First, he was absorbing some lessons, or at least he hoped he was.

"Their leg action. The way they snap through the ball," he said. At 76, his snapping opportunities are limited, but it was still a good reminder.

Ellstrom retired from the now-defunct Dearborn Gauge Co. Before that — and before tour pros made millions and looked like they leaped from Powerhouse Gym posters — he was an assistant club pro in Indiana.

"I got tired of working Saturday and Sunday while everyone else was having a good time," he said. Now it's his turn: He had a tee time waiting at Warren Valley Golf Course back in Dearborn Heights.

A Lauren and a Lorron had both played Wednesday.

Lauren Kelly of Toledo said she had played better back home than her boyfriend, who was grumpy about it. So she disinvited him and came by herself.

He'd been nervous about her coming to Detroit, she said, "but it's beautiful here" — which is what the course and the city hoped people would say.

Lorron James, who lives downtown, had played better than just about anybody. He and his teammates, playing nine holes apiece with pros Luke List and Seamus Power, shot 23 under par and finished second in the pro-am.

James, 36, was watching a threesome putt out on No. 2. He'd grown up along the sixth hole on Detroit Golf Club's south course.

"I've never seen anything like this," he said. More important, the pros were seeing a side of the city they probably hadn't expected.

"A lot of greenery. A lot of beautiful homes," he said.

He said pro Luke List and Paige Spiranac, a golf pro and social media magnet, had both raved about their surroundings.

In a city whose image is still scrambling for bogey, that was a win.

