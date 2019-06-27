CLOSE

Gary Woodland, Ryan Armour, Dustin Johnson and Chez Reavie talked about their opening rounds Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — There were plenty of low scores posted Thursday in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but two of the top golfers in the world were left scratching their head by the end of the opening round.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, shot a 1-under 71 to tie for 101st, eight shots behind the lead of Nate Lashley, whose 9-under 63 was one shot better than Ryan Armour and Nick Watney with another seven golfers two back.

Johnson birdied Nos. 1 and 4 but things started to go sideways on No. 5 when he took a double bogey on the par-3. A bogey followed at the par-4 fifth hole before a birdie at No. 7 allowed Johnson to get back to even by the time he made the turn.

But the problems with the par-3s continued with another double bogey at No. 11.

Johnson bounced back with a birdie at No. 14 before closing the round with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.

More: Rocket Mortgage Classic recap: Highlights from Day 1 at Detroit Golf Club

More: Dazzling debut: Low scores, large crowds aplenty at Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I wasn’t very good,” Johnson said. “You know, two par-3s I made two double bogeys and just unacceptable. Had myself in poor position and then didn’t make it any better after that.

“But other than that, it was an OK round, just the two par-3s, two doubles. If I par those two holes it’s a decent day. I mean, I felt good with the golf game. I think come out tomorrow morning and shoot a god score, I’ll be back in the tournament.”

Things were as bad for U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. He had six bogeys on the round and finished at 1-over 73.

After bogeying two of the first three holes, Woodland carded four straight from No. 8 to No. 11. A strong finish with four birdies in the final six holes had Woodland feeling like he could still get back in the mix during Friday’s second round and make it to the weekend.

“I was excited to be out there to be out there,” Woodland said. “The energy, the fans were amazing. Crowds were huge, which was awesome. I was just quick. I hit everything right all day.

"I kind of settled in there late and I made some putts late, which was nice. I was trying to get it back to 2-over par when I got to 5-over and it was nice to get it to 1, give myself a chance to play three more days.”

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hideki Matsuyam hits out of a trap on 7.
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rickie Fowler watch how drive off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Hoge drives off 18.
Tom Hoge drives off 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Howell III putts on 6.
Charles Howell III putts on 6. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rocco Iacobelli, 11 watches the tournament from his dads shoulders along the 7th green.
Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
Bubba Watson, left, and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans line the fairway on 9.
Fans line the fairway on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brandon Steele drives off 9.
Brendan Steele drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Beau Hossler drives off 9.
Beau Hossler drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harold Varner III drives off 9.
Harold Varner III drives off 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans cross over the course on hole ten during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished minus three for the day.
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished minus five on the day.
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish minus six on the day.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish minus seven on the day.
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go minus nine on the day.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at minus 9.
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at minus nine and Gooch finished at minus seven for the day.
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on hole ten.
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Reavie keeps rolling

    Chez Reavie might be the hottest golfer on the planet right now, a suggestion which draws a smirk from him.

    "I'm living it up for sure," he said after an opening-round 65, which left him two off the lead. "It feels great. It's a lot of fun."

    Reavie, 37, finished tied for third at the U.S. Open two weeks ago, then carded his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years last week at the Travelers Championship. Rather than taking a break to enjoy the fruits his labor, he kept his commitment to Detroit and is in grand position for another great week — at least, as long as he keeps going low.

    More: First-round 66 'pretty special' for Michigan's Brian Stuard

    More: Detroit Golf Club 'very comfortable' for Michigan's Joey Garber

    The highlight of his round came on the par-5 17th, when, from just off the back of the green, he drained a 21-foot bending, two-way-breaking putt for eagle.

    The round could've been even better, but his putt for birdie at the 18th just slid by.

    He played in one of the feature groups of the day, alongside Johnson and world No. 25 Patrick Reed. Still, Reavie, world No. 26, got his fair share of compliments and good wishes from the largest gallery of the afternoon groups.

    "There were a lot of D.J. chants for sure," Reavie said with a wide smile. "It was great, the crowd was great, they were fun. They were cheering for birdies, cheering for Dustin to hit drivers everywhere.

    "A few congratulating me for last week, which is great. Rooting me on, as well."

    Rough finish

    Oh, what could've been for Bud Cauley, searching for his first PGA Tour victory. Sure, he finished with a 3-under 69, which is nothing to sneeze at, even if that only got him into a tie for 55th place by day's end.

    But he was 6 under heading to the par-4 18th hole.

    There, his drive found the right rough, and his approach found the left greenside bunker.

    He blasted out to 25 feet — and then proceeded to card the dreaded four-putt.

    Cauley finished with a triple-bogey 7, the only "other" on the golf course during Round 1.

    Keeping count

    There's a lot of neat touches at Detroit's inaugural PGA Tour event, including some cool art — one piece being a sign that greets fans entering the grounds each day.

    It's made out of 4,416 golf balls. 

    And yes, we counted.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE