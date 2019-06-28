CLOSE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul recap Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club.

Detroit — It's a workday, and the sun hadn't been up for 90 minutes, yet fans already were streaming through the entrances at Detroit Golf Club around 8 a.m. Friday.

Funny thing. They were the late-arriving folks.

It was shaping up to be another day of better-than-expected crowds at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the PGA Tour professionals rewarded their patronage with more bushels of birdies.

Cameron Champ, a 24-year-old Californian who can drive the ball from Earth to Mars, excited the galleries early with a front-nine 28 that included five birdies in a row from Nos. 2-6, then for good measure, he made eagle at the seventh — his approach shot from just 179 yards, after a 365-yard drive. Yes, 365 yards. It wouldn't even be his longest drive of the day.

Champ's early efforts perked up the golf world, as he was officially on 59 alert. He cooled off on the back, and finally made a bogey at No. 13 and parred the par-5 14th.

But he was the early lead at 13 under for the tournament, after shooting a 65 with a bogey on the 18th.

The first in the clubhouse at double-digits under par was Peter Malnati, a 32-year-old from Indiana who's never had a top-five finish on the PGA Tour. He shot a second-round 66 that got him to 10 under for the tournament. Interestingly, Malnati was much less impressed with himself than the crowds.

"Detroit was out," he said after signing his scorecard. "I'm kind of, you know, (not) a pretty big-named group, when you've got me and Sam Burns and Denny (McCarthy), but even in our group there were quite a few good spectators. And then you could see four groups behind us where you've got your Gary Woodlands, and DJs (Dustin Johnson), and all that. I mean, it's an impressive turnout.

"I know sometimes it takes a few years to get that established, and it's really, really impressive to see here how this feels in every way like a long-time Tour event."

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
 Fullscreen

Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Hideki Matsuyam hits out of a trap on 7.
Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.
Ricky Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
Ricky Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler watch how drive off the 13th tee.
Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
Tom Hoge drives off 18.
Tom Hoge drives off 18.
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
Charles Howell III putts on 6.
Charles Howell III putts on 6.
Rocco Iacobelli, 11 watches the tournament from his dads shoulders along the 7th green.
Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green.
Bubba Watson and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
Bubba Watson, left, and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
Fans line the fairway on 9.
Fans line the fairway on 9.
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
Brandon Steele drives off 9.
Brendan Steele drives off 9.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
Beau Hossler drives off 9.
Beau Hossler drives off 9.
Harold Varner III drives off 9.
Harold Varner III drives off 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
Fans cross over the course on hole ten during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished minus three for the day.
Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished minus five on the day.
Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish minus six on the day.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish minus seven on the day.
Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go minus nine on the day.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at minus 9.
Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at minus nine and Gooch finished at minus seven for the day.
Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day eight under par.
Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on hole ten.
Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Things should only get bigger and louder on the weekend, as Saturday and Sunday grounds tickets have been sold out for more than a week.

    Thursday was impressive enough, among the better opening-round showings for a non-major on the PGA Tour this season, PGA Tour folks are whispering. They won't have official attendance figures until after the weekend.

    Speaking of Johnson, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, and Woodland, the reigning U.S. Open champion, they both were expected to miss the cut after getting to 2 under through two rounds. The cut line midday Friday was expected to be 3 under.

    Also among the early leaders, Ryan Armour was at 11 under after a 69, and Peter Malnati and Byeong Hun An were at 10 under, each shooting 66s.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

