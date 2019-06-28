Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on No. 5 during the second round Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Two of the biggest names in the field won't be two of the biggest names in the field on the weekend. They probably won't be here, at all.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson both were expected to miss the 36-hole cut, both finishing 2 under through two rounds.

The cut line halfway through Friday's morning wave at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was shaping up to be 3 under, and wasn't likely to drop in the afternoon, given all the birdies the PGA Tour pros have been making.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC LIVE SCORING

Woodland, playing for the first time since his first major win two weeks ago at Pebble Beach, really struggled early Thursday when he was 5 over at one point. He rallied to get it to 73, 1 over, and then played better Friday, with a 3-under 69. It wasn't enough.

"I felt a lot birdie today," said Woodland, who made eight birdies, but five bogeys, in his second round. "Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up. Today was much more under control. I just was a little off with the game.

"The crowds, the golf course, everything was great this week. The energy. Nice having a new tournament and getting the support that they have. Unfortunately, I won't be here, but they should have a great weekend."

Gary Woodland drives off the No. 6 tee on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

As for Johnson, he was inside the projected cut line, at 3 under, standing on the tee at No. 8, his 17th hole of the day. But he hit his drive way right and out of bounds and made bogey. He couldn't make birdie on No. 9, and shot a second consecutive 71, putting him at 2 under, as well.

Johnson and Woodland (No. 12) were the highest-rated players in the world golf rankings in this week's field.

The highest-ranked player to make the cut could be tournament booster Rickie Fowler (16th), who plays Friday afternoon. So does Bubba Watson (22).

Patrick Reed, world No. 25, shot a second straight 68 and is at 8 under, well inside the cut, but five shots off the early 36-hole leader, Cameron Champ, who's at 13 under following his 7-under 65.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984