Steve Stricker tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. (Photo: Michael Caterina, Associated Press)

South Bend, Ind. — The boys from Madison are making it look easy at Notre Dame in the U.S. Senior Open.

For the second straight day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, friends and competitors since their junior years in Wisconsin, took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course, each shooting bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 in the second round Friday.

Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62 for a share of the first-round lead with defending champion David Toms. Kelly, a playoff winner over Stricker and Retief Goosen last week in the Madison event that Stricker hosts, was two strokes back after their morning rounds.

“I’ve known Jerry from a young age when we were playing amateur events and junior events across Wisconsin,” said the 52-year-old Stricker, the Regions Tradition winner last month for his first major title. “It’s good to see him playing well. I knew this course would set up well for him. He’s doing everything well as it shows from winning last week.”

Stricker has plenty of motivation from his loss Sunday when he missed a birdie putt on the final hole of regulation and bogeyed the first playoff hole.

“It stings a little bit,” Stricker said. “I feel good going around this course. It fits my eye well. It’s a treat to go around here and play, and I like what I’ve been doing so far.”

The 53-year-old Kelly, who admits his personality is the polar opposite of Stricker’s quiet nature, says they have helped each other during their low moments on both tours.

“It’s competition and support and friendship,” Kelly said. “I appreciate everything (Stricker’s) done for my game. I hope he knows I’ve been there for him.”

The victory last week was Kelly’s fourth on the 50-and-over tour. He won three PGA Tour titles.

“Definitely a continuation of last week,” he said. “(I’ve) got a great feel the last five weeks. It’s low every week (on the PGA Tour Champions). So it teaches you to keep going, keep going.”

Toms was third at 11 under after a 67. He played in the afternoon when wind the picked up.

“I had some ups and downs, not quite as solid as yesterday but not many days are,” Toms said. “I think the wind played a factor, what wind we had in the middle of the round, as far as trying to get a ball close to the pin. You had to pay attention to that.”

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen had a 65 to get to 9 under in Senior Open debut. The South African rebounded from a bogey on the 13th hole with four straight birdies.

“It’s nice to have that finish and (be) five behind with two rounds to go,” Goosen said. “Just got to get on a good run.”

Bob Estes (65), Chris DiMarco (66) and Kirk Triplett (68) followed at 8 under.

Among those returning for the weekend is Tom Watson, who matched his age with a 69 on Thursday and bettered it Friday with an afternoon 68 that included consecutive birdies at holes 15-17.

“I wanted to be here on the weekend again,” Watson said. “At my age, you never know how many more USGA championships you’re going to play in.

Watson’s longtime rival, 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, is now a behind-the-ropes fan and raised his arms in celebration next to wife Barbara when son Gary, playing in his first Senior Open, birdied his final hole for a 71 that left him at 1-under 139 and also playing this weekend.

Grandville's Tom Werkmeister was also at 1 under heading into Saturday after shooting a 67.

There were 41 golfers under-par 140 after two rounds with the 36-hole cut coming at 2-over 142. After yielding 41 sub-par rounds Thursday, Warren surrendered 39 Friday.

LPGA

At Rogers, Ark., Inbee Park had five straight birdies in a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory and first since early last year, the South Korean star began the birdie run on the second hole of the round that started on No. 10. She also birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn at 6-under 29 and added three birdies on the second nine.

Park is trying to win for the second time at Pinnacle Country Club after taking the 2013 title.

Paula Creamer, Carlota Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong were a stroke back.

Europe

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa has taken a four-shot lead over Sergio Garcia and three other golfers at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Bezuidenhout carded a 3-under 68 to reach 8 under for the tournament after two rounds. He started with a 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

Tournament host Garcia shot a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 under, along with Bradley Dredge of Wales and fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros.