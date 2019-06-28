LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Cameron Champ wasn't supposed to play well. And Nate Lashley, well, he wasn't even supposed to play at all.

But, hey, Detroit's never been one to conform to the norm.

Yes, Champ and Lashley. Those are your two names atop the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard through the first two rounds at Detroit Golf Club. And if you couldn't recognize them at the checkout lane at Kroger, well, perhaps by the weekend's end, you would.

"Some great storylines," said Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director.

Even if there aren't many great names.

Lashley, the first-round leader, followed up his 9-under 63 with a pretty-tidy 67 to take a one-stroke lead over Champ into the weekend at the significantly low-scoring tournament. 

And Lashley didn't even get into the tournament until Wednesday, when a fourth and final player withdrew from the tournament.

Lashley played in Monday's qualifier out at The Orchards and didn't qualify, but given a tip it might be worth his while to stick around, he did. He plopped himself down on the grounds Tuesday and Wednesday, checking occasionally and a perhaps a bit nervously to see if anyone else withdrew. And Wednesday morning, about five minutes before said player pulled out around 11 a.m., Lashley actually realized he hadn't signed his registration papers. So he hastily did.

Had he not before the fourth WD, the spot would've gone to the next alternate, said Langwell, who added Lashley was among those he considered for a sponsor's exemption into the tournament.

Look at him now. Many fans already have.

"Yeah, there were some people out there rooting me along today, that was nice of them," Lashley said. "Had some people come out and follow up.

"Being the last guy in the field, it was a nice feeling."

Lashley, a 36-year-old from Nebraska, was the first alternate left on the sheet before last week's Travelers Championship began — meaning he got left out of that one.

"That," he said, "is not any fun."

Thursday and again Friday were much more enjoyable — as Lashley birdied five of his final 14 holes to post one of the fewer low scores among the afternoon wave of golfers. The conditions got tougher — certainly not to be confused with tough — later on, with the wind and the drying-out greens.

Cameron Champ, a 24-year-old from California, surged out of the gates Friday with a front-nine 28 and shot a 7-under 65 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

Detroit loves an underdog story, and this could be shaping up to be a good one, with Lashley, the last player in the field, now the last player out for Saturday's third round.

Lashley (353) and Champ (128) are a combined 481st in the world golf rankings.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the weekend," Champ said.

Champ, 24, from California, took advantage of the glorious early conditions, firing a front-nine 28 that included six birdies and an eagle, at the par-5 seventh hole. At one point, he had five birdies and the eagle on six straight holes. That triggered some whispers of a "59 Watch" around the grounds, but he couldn't keep it going, and he settled for a 7-under 65, the second-best round of the day.

"It's just one of those nines, kind of everything went my way," Champ said of the front. "I just kept it going. I wasn't really thinking much.

"And then I fought pretty good on the back side to keep it."

Champ won earlier this season, his rookie season on the PGA Tour, but has played extremely poorly since February, missing a bunch of cuts and dealing with a back injury.

J.T. Poston, meanwhile, shot the best round Friday, and in the afternoon no less, with a 9-under 63 — tying Champ's Thursday gem for round of the week — and he was at 11 under, three shots behind.

Ten players enter the weekend at double-digits under par, including notable names such as Charles Howell III (12 under), Ryan Armour (11), Joaquin Niemann (10) and Rory Sabbatini (10). Twenty players will enter the weekend within five shots of the lead, including Hideki Matsuyama at 9 under after a second-round 67. 

Crowd favorite Rickie Fowler will be sticking around — he would've anyway, being a Rocket Mortgage pitchman — shooting a second consecutive 68, this one being bogey-free. He was at 8 under, same as another star, though not nearly the fans' favorite, Patrick Reed, who also had duplicate 68s.

"We had some interesting wind out there today," said Fowler, noting things really picked up midway through his afternoon round when it looked like a big storm was brewing — but that system stayed to the south. "It seemed like it was blowing from every which direction throughout the day.

"But it's always nice to have a clean card."

Two local players will see the weekend.

Jackson native and Oakland alumnus Brian Stuard wasn't pleased with his par-72 Friday, limping home with bogeys on two of his last three holes, but he was at 6 under, earning two more days of work. Asked if his second round was as much fun as the first, the direct-to-the-point Stuard simply replied, "No."

Petoskey's Joey Garber made the cut right on the number, thanks to a birdie on the par-5 15th and an eagle at the par-5 17th hole. He scuffled mightily early but rallied for a par-72, after a first-round 67.

The cut line came at an eye-popping 5 under par, among the lowest in PGA Tour history, though not a record. Even so, some big personalities such as U.S. Open champions Dustin Johnson (2 under) and Gary Woodland (2 under), and Masters champion Bubba Watson (1 under) won't be around for the final two rounds.

The weekend is shaping up to be more "Who's that" than "Who's who," though don't share that take with a touring professional.

"There's 156 big names out here, the way I see it," said Howell III, who shot a six-birdie, one-bogey 67. "If they're in the field, they're good enough to win."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 2
Tournament leader Nate Lashley watches his drive on the eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Tournament leader Nate Lashley watches his drive on the eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Golf fans enjoy the view from above the 14th green.
Golf fans enjoy the view from above the 14th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Freddie Jacobson makes his way from the 14th green to the 15th tee under the stands.
Freddie Jacobson makes his way from the 14th green to the 15th tee under the stands. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole.
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9.
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2.
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1.
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee.
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5.
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway.
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green.
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green.
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee.
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole.
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole.
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole.
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Ashley, Alex Cejka and Talor Gooch putt on the 13th green.
Nate Ashley, Alex Cejka and Talor Gooch putt on the 13th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley looks over a putt on the eleventh hole.
Nate Lashley looks over a putt on the eleventh hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley putts on the 11th green.
Nate Lashley putts on the 11th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alex Cejka doesn't seem totally happy with his approach shot from the fairway on 12th hole.
Alex Cejka doesn't seem totally happy with his approach shot from the fairway on 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley talks with his caddie on the 12th fairway.
Nate Lashley talks with his caddie on the 12th fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Taylor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 12th hole.
Taylor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits from the fairway on the 13th hole.
Nate Lashley hits from the fairway on the 13th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 10th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 10th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson jokes around with his caddie, right, and Billy Horschel's caddie, left, on the 11th tee.
Bubba Watson jokes around with his caddie, right, and Billy Horschel's caddie, left, on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Billy Horschel, sits and waits for the group in front of him on the 11th tee.
Billy Horschel, sits and waits for the group in front of him on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson gets ready to tee off on the 11th hole.
Bubba Watson gets ready to tee off on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson watch Hideki's shot from the tee box on the 11th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson watch Hideki's shot from the tee box on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann and his caddy, on left, look over a shot from the rough on the 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann and his caddy, on left, look over a shot from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann hits from the rough on the 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hits from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Stuard hits from the fairway on the 14th hole.
Brian Stuard hits from the fairway on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Luke List hits out of the rough along the 9th green.
Luke List hits out of the rough along the 9th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley drives from the 9th tee.
Nate Lashley drives from the 9th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley ends the day with a 67, leading the tournament by one stroke over second place Cameron Champ.
Nate Lashley ends the day with a 67, leading the tournament by one stroke over second place Cameron Champ. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
