Detroit — There haven't been many fires, so to speak, to put out when it has come to logistics at this week's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Well, except for the AC going out in the media dining center.

"Really," said tournament executive director Jason Langwell, with a sly smirk, "we did that just for you."

So far, so good for Detroit's first PGA Tour tournament, which has seen good crowds, even though nobody's going to publicly provide any official numbers.

All Langwell would say was that Thursday was very good, Friday was going to see about twice as many fans as Thursday, and that the expectation was for both Saturday and Sunday to see twice as many fans as Friday.

Saturday and Sunday's third and final rounds, respectively, are sold out, and have been since before the week began. On Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday tickets were going for about $120 each on StubHub, about twice face value.

"Historically, when the PGA Tour reported (numbers) — they don't anymore — then you saw anywhere from 40,000 to 70,000 people that were coming out throughout the week in likewise markets," Langwell said midday Friday, during a rare break in his day. "We think we're gonna operate on the high end of that range.

"I think we'll continue to see by the time we're done with the week, we'll not only operate on the high end of that bench mark, we may set a new one."

So, in other words, more than 70,000?

"I'm not saying that," Langwell said, with a laugh.

Tickets went on sale March 13 (3-13, get it?), and numbers were impressive early, he said. They spiked when Gary Woodland, a commitment, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach earlier this month.

It wasn't long after that the tournament cut off Saturday sales, and then Sunday.

They could've squeezed more through the gates, Langwell said, but that wasn't the goal.

"Our goal was to create a great Detroit experience that was full, but not something to compromise the experience," he said. "We didn't want a Ryder Cup-like (viewing) experience as it relates to 25-deep to be able to see the featured groups.

"It's not just about how many people can you fit on the golf course. It's how many people can you fit around the featured groups where (fans) are able to enjoy it and see it."

Tournament leader Nate Lashley watches his drive on the eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Tournament leader Nate Lashley watches his drive on the eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Golf fans enjoy the view from above the 14th green.
Golf fans enjoy the view from above the 14th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Freddie Jacobson makes his way from the 14th green to the 15th tee under the stands.
Freddie Jacobson makes his way from the 14th green to the 15th tee under the stands. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole.
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9.
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2.
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1.
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee.
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5.
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway.
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green.
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green.
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee.
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole.
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole.
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole.
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Ashley, Alex Cejka and Talor Gooch putt on the 13th green.
Nate Ashley, Alex Cejka and Talor Gooch putt on the 13th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley looks over a putt on the eleventh hole.
Nate Lashley looks over a putt on the eleventh hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley putts on the 11th green.
Nate Lashley putts on the 11th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alex Cejka doesn't seem totally happy with his approach shot from the fairway on 12th hole.
Alex Cejka doesn't seem totally happy with his approach shot from the fairway on 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley talks with his caddie on the 12th fairway.
Nate Lashley talks with his caddie on the 12th fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Taylor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 12th hole.
Taylor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits from the fairway on the 13th hole.
Nate Lashley hits from the fairway on the 13th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 10th green.
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 10th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson jokes around with his caddie, right, and Billy Horschel's caddie, left, on the 11th tee.
Bubba Watson jokes around with his caddie, right, and Billy Horschel's caddie, left, on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Billy Horschel, sits and waits for the group in front of him on the 11th tee.
Billy Horschel, sits and waits for the group in front of him on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson gets ready to tee off on the 11th hole.
Bubba Watson gets ready to tee off on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson watch Hideki's shot from the tee box on the 11th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson watch Hideki's shot from the tee box on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann and his caddy, on left, look over a shot from the rough on the 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann and his caddy, on left, look over a shot from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann hits from the rough on the 14th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hits from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Stuard hits from the fairway on the 14th hole.
Brian Stuard hits from the fairway on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Luke List hits out of the rough along the 9th green.
Luke List hits out of the rough along the 9th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley drives from the 9th tee.
Nate Lashley drives from the 9th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley ends the day with a 67, leading the tournament by one stroke over second place Cameron Champ.
Nate Lashley ends the day with a 67, leading the tournament by one stroke over second place Cameron Champ. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Attendance was one thing tournament officials could control. Other things were well out of their control, like the weather (so far, so good), and which players made the cut — three of the biggest names in the field, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland and Bubba Watson, won't be around for the weekend. That's not an issue for ticket sales, as Saturday and Sunday are sold out. It's more of a bummer for the title sponsor, Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, given no Johnson, Woodland and Watson probably will mean many fewer eyeballs tuning in on CBS over the weekend.

    The tournament, truth be told, could have controlled the scoring, to a point, in how it set up the course, and officials aren't concerned about the low scoring, even if some critics on social media want to complain.

    The winner is on pace to shoot 26 or 27 under par, and that's just fine with Langwell.

    "Fans love it, players love it," he said. "The Buick Open when it was here 10 years, they were consistently shooting in the 20s (under), and back then when they reported, they had 30,000 people a day, every year.

    "I've not seen a PGA Tour event suffer from attendance or field strength because they can make a lot of birdies."

    Scoring did get a little more difficult Friday afternoon, as the wind picked up and the greens, tough already, started drying out. The back nine holes, in particular, seemed to be giving players more trouble than the front, including early leader Cameron Champ, who shot 28 on the front and 37 on the back.

    The PGA Tour got Detroit Golf Club up to what it considered Tour-standard, adding tees to lengthen the course to more than 7,300 yards. Not long, but not short, either.

    It's a par 72, even though it could've been a par 70, like the previous week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. switches to for tournament week.

    "We could've fiddled with the par all day and tried to drag (scoring) down," Langwell said. "We're not trying to game the system. We think this is a par-72 golf course, and we want to play it in its historical setup. We have no intention of modifying that (the par 72)."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

