Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 2
Tournament leader Nate Lashley watches his drive on the eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Golf fans enjoy the view from above the 14th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Freddie Jacobson makes his way from the 14th green to the 15th tee under the stands. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Ashley, Alex Cejka and Talor Gooch putt on the 13th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley looks over a putt on the eleventh hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley putts on the 11th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alex Cejka doesn't seem totally happy with his approach shot from the fairway on 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley talks with his caddie on the 12th fairway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Taylor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 12th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits from the fairway on the 13th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 10th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson jokes around with his caddie, right, and Billy Horschel's caddie, left, on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Billy Horschel, sits and waits for the group in front of him on the 11th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bubba Watson gets ready to tee off on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson watch Hideki's shot from the tee box on the 11th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann and his caddy, on left, look over a shot from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann hits from the rough on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Stuard hits from the fairway on the 14th hole. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Luke List hits out of the rough along the 9th green. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley drives from the 9th tee. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nate Lashley ends the day with a 67, leading the tournament by one stroke over second place Cameron Champ. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Here's a look at Friday's highlights from Day 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

    Shot of the day

    Just like Thursday with Rickie Fowler's hole-out for eagle, it came early on Friday — hint, hint, golf fans coming to the course Saturday and Sunday — when Ollie Schniederjans made the first hole-in-one in Rocket Mortgage Classic history.

    It came at the short par-3 fifth hole.

    From 144 yards, Schniederjans pulled a wedge and flew it in the hole, much to the delight of the 20 or so fans who were following the group.

    "He threw his club in the air," said Mark Moody, 61, of Mount Pleasant, one of those fans. "It's nice to see that pros get excited, too."

    Schniederjans would've tipped his cap to the applause, if he wore one. He doesn't, because he hasn't worn them since Little League, and he likes his hair.

    It was the highlight of the week for Schniederjans, 26, from Dallas. Even when it's your 11th hole-in-one, you still enjoy the heck out of it. He missed the cut, though, at 3 over.

    "The course is great, and the tournament seems awesome. They set it up great," he said after signing his scorecard, and before departing Detroit Golf Club.

    "And yeah, I'll have that hole-in-one memory."

    Hole of the day

    We're going to go with the par-5 17th hole, which played 569 yards and was the easiest hole in the second round at Detroit Golf Club.

    Of the 155 players to play the hole Friday, 10 made eagle and 78 made birdie. It averaged more than a half-stroke under par.

    Nobody made a bigger eagle, though, than Petoskey's Joey Garber. It got him to 5 under, and as he was heading up 18, the cut line moved from 4 under to 5 under.

    Garber striped his drive 331 yards, and then hit his approach to a little less than 25 feet, before draining that putt. That helped him salvage a par-72, after a first-round 67, assuring him two more days of fun in the sun in his home state.

    Only six players made bogey at No. 17.

    Quote of the day

    "It's nice when you have one of these weeks at a course you can score on, and if you play well, you get rewarded. Some of the weeks, the courses are so tough, people don't really realize it. You could hit good shots all day and shoot over par. A lot of the weeks, the courses are really difficult, so it's a nice change coming here." — Nate Lashley, the leader following the first and second rounds of this tournament. He's at 14 under and takes a one-stroke lead over Cameron Champ into Saturday's third round.

    Lashley, the last player in the field this week, made nine birdies in his opening-round 63, and six in his second-round 67.

    Souvenir of the day

    The style is called Instant Classic — and maybe that’s what Detroit’s skyline is becoming.

    Truth is, we never gave the skyline much thought. It’s just sort of up there, beyond the People Mover tracks. But you see it at the Rocket Mortgage Classic apparel shop on a flat-brimmed, Fowler-style hat from Puma, and it’s looming even larger on $32 T-shirts from Katie Lord.

    The skyline sits in a circle above the legend, “Detroit Golf City.” The shirts come short-sleeved in maritime blue or gray, and long-sleeved in navy, a lighter blue, black or white.

    Okay, they’re just T-shirts. But in a way, they’re high fashion.

    Speaking of souvenirs, tournament director Jason Langwell said they sold out of certain logo golf balls as well as pin flags (the best seller to autograph-seekers). They got restocked Friday.

    Local watch

    While Garber (5 under) and Jackson's Brian Stuard (6 under) made the cut, albeit not as easily as they would've hoped, the other two locals in the field are done after 36 holes.

    Grand Rapids' Matt Harmon, a mini-tour player who played at Michigan State and once was Big Ten player of the year, finished at 1 under after a par-72 in the second round, while Glen Arbor's Lee Houtteman finished at 10 over — last in the field.

    Houtteman, at 57 the oldest player in the field, rebounded from a first-round 80 to card a more-respectable 74.

    Area 313 update

    This will be the epicenter of the tournament this week, and it's especially intriguing because of a $313,000 charity payout (half to the player's charity of choice, and the other half to the tournament's) that will be triggered if, over the course of the four days, any player manages to go 3-1-3 on Nos. 14-16 — eagle at the par-5 14th, hole-in-one on the par-3 15th, and birdie on the par-4 16th.

    So far, nobody's threatening. There have four eagles on the 14th this week, but only two of them made the cut (Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak), and neither has birdied 16 yet. Nobody has aced the 15th.

    Zack Sucher came the closest at 15 on Friday, hitting to 2 feet, 7 inches.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    nrubin@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @nealrubin_dn

