Here are Saturday's pairings and tee times for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
8:15 — Seth Reeves
8:20 — Viktor Hovland, Kyle Jones
8:30 — Vaughn Taylor, Joey Garber
8:40 — Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Spaun
8:50 — Wes Homan, Billy Horschel
9 — Chad Collins, Shawn Stefani
9:10 — Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker
9:20 — Dominic Bozzelli, Roberto Castro
9:30 — Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
9:40 — Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley
9:50 — Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry
10 — Bud Cauley, Aaron Wise
10:10 — Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan
10:20 — Stewart Cink, Colt Knost
10:30 — Talor Gooch, Scott Stallings
10:40 — Tom Hoge, Danny Lee
10:50 — Josh Teater, Anirban Lahiri
11 — Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa
11:10 — Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im
11:20 — Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy
11:30 — Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman
11:40 — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
11:50 — Brice Garnett, Luke Donald
Noon — Dylan Frittelli, Anders Albertson
12:10 — Nick Watney, Adam Schenk
12:20 — Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Reed
12:30 — Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
12:40 — Doc Redman, Ted Potter, Jr.
12:50 — Wes Roach, Martin Piller
1 — Cameron Tringale, Chase Wright
1:10 — Jonas Blixt, J.B. Holmes
1:20 — Joaquin Niemann, Harris English
1:30 — Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini
1:40 — J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati
1:50 — Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour
2 — Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ
