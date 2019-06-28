LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are Saturday's pairings and tee times for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

8:15 — Seth Reeves

8:20 — Viktor Hovland, Kyle Jones

8:30 — Vaughn Taylor, Joey Garber

8:40 — Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Spaun

8:50 — Wes Homan, Billy Horschel

9 — Chad Collins, Shawn Stefani

9:10 — Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker

9:20 — Dominic Bozzelli, Roberto Castro

9:30 — Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark

9:40 — Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley

9:50 — Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry

10 — Bud Cauley, Aaron Wise

10:10 — Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan

10:20 — Stewart Cink, Colt Knost

10:30 — Talor Gooch, Scott Stallings

10:40 — Tom Hoge, Danny Lee

10:50 — Josh Teater, Anirban Lahiri

11 — Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa

11:10 — Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im

11:20 — Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

11:30 — Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

11:40 — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

11:50 — Brice Garnett, Luke Donald

Noon — Dylan Frittelli, Anders Albertson

12:10 — Nick Watney, Adam Schenk

12:20 — Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Reed

12:30 — Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

12:40 — Doc Redman, Ted Potter, Jr.

12:50 — Wes Roach, Martin Piller

1 — Cameron Tringale, Chase Wright

1:10 — Jonas Blixt, J.B. Holmes

1:20 — Joaquin Niemann, Harris English

1:30 — Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini

1:40 — J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati

1:50 — Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour

2 — Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ

