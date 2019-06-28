Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 2
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole.
Cameron Champ tees off on the ninth hole.
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9.
Cameron Champ watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 9.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Cameron Champ hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 28, 2019.
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2.
Cameron Champ lines up a shot on the 9th green. Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2.
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1.
Peter Malnati hits a wood from the fairway of Hole No. 1.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10.
Rory Sabbatini hits out of a bunker on 10.
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee.
Gary Woodland drives off the 6th tee.
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5.
Dustin Johnson hits off the tee on hole 5.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, twice, near the fifth green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough, again, along the 5th green.
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway.
Denny McCarty hits from the 1st fairway.
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green.
Sam Burns chips from along the 1st green.
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green.
Denny McCarty lines up a putt on the first green.
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee.
Peter Malnati drives from the 2nd tee.
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole.
Ryan Armour putts on the 8th hole.
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole.
Ryan Armour hits an iron off the tee on the ninth hole.
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole.
Max Homa hits out the rough on eighth hole.
    Detroit — When Frank Worden purchased his tickets to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he knew he would have the chance to see his favorite golfer, Rickie Fowler.

    What he didn’t know, however, is that when Fowler made his way to the 13th green at Detroit Golf Club on Friday, he’d be watching from the shade — and with a fresh cut.

    Worden, 59, was one of a few dozen armed-services veterans to have his hair chopped for free by a Lady Jane Haircuts for Men’s stylist at Heroes Hall, a hospitality center located between the 11th and 13th greens at this weekend’s inaugural PGA Tour event.

    “It’s a nice thing. It reminds you of the pride that you have as a veteran when someone comes up and welcomes you as a veteran,” said Worden, who retired as a master sergeant in the Air Force after more than 20 years of service.

    “And then you get a haircut, you get to stay in the shade, it’s nice.”

    The initiative, which runs every day this week from the time gates open until all golfers leave the course, is one of several at this weekend’s tournament that Worden said has made him feel “very welcome.”

    More: 'Love everything': Detroit Golf Club is perfect tonic for Cameron Champ's game

    More: 'It was cool': Ollie Schniederjans aces fifth hole but misses cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    All active-duty, retired military and veterans can gain access to Heroes Hall by picking up a camouflage lanyard upon entering the grounds at Detroit Golf Club.

    The lanyard also provides access to dedicated concessions lines, a 20-percent discount on tournament merchandise, and front-of-line priority at Rocket Mortgage’s “Shot for Heroes” initiative, a 60-yard game in the tournament’s Fan Zone that’s raised more than $1 million for military-affiliated charities since it was launched in 2015.

    “This golf tournament is a wonderful for some nice offerings they give to veterans now. It’s good to see it,” Worden added.

    The PGA Tour’s National in Washington, D.C., also was very heavy on the military salutes when Gilbert’s Quicken Loans sponsored that tournament the previous five years.

    Thus far, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has been a pleasant surprise for everyone involved. Lady Jane’s director of operations Stevie Cooper, formerly a manager at the men’s grooming salon’s Plymouth location, even got back to her roots and picked up a pair of clippers to assist with giving out new cuts — which she said, so far, “people are really loving.”

    Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul recap Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

    “They seem really happy that we were able to do something like this for them,” she said. “And they seem really appreciative that we’re here.”

    By noon Friday, Lady Jane’s had already served up more than 40 free haircuts, said vice president of operations Elizabeth Campbell.

    “They love it so much,” Campbell said. “It’s so funny, everybody wants their picture taken in the chair, because they’re saying, ‘My buddies will never believe that I got my hair cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.”

    Outside of the amenities directly provided by Heroes Hall, Worden also said he has enjoyed the “kinship” of mingling with fellow veterans underneath the tent.

    “You don’t know them, but when they’re a veteran, and you’re a veteran, you’ve been overseas, they’ve been overseas, they’ve lived in foxholes, mudholes, and wherever we’ve been in the world, they’ve been there and they understand,” Worden said.

    “And it’s not a bad thing. It’s not a complaint. It’s just the conditions that we lived in, they also lived in. There’s a camaraderie. It’s an automatic nod of the head.”

    Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
    Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
    Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 27, 2019.
    Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
    Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
    Hideki Matsuyam hits out of a trap on 7.
    Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a trap on 7.
    Ricky Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
    Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner watch the chip of Charles Howell III on 5.
    Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Bubba Watson tees off from 10 to start out round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
    Charles Howell III drives off the tee on 10.
    Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
    Bubba Watson hits off the fairway on 12.
    Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
    Rickie Fowler hits off the fairway on 12.
    Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
    Kevin Kisner drives off the 13th tee.
    Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
    Bubba Watson heads down the fairway of 10 early Thursday morning.
    Ricky Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
    Rickie Fowler drives off the 13th tee.
    Rickie Fowler watch how drive off the 13th tee.
    Rickie Fowler watches his drive off the 13th tee.
    Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
    Charles Howell III drives off the 13th tee.
    Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
    Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 13.
    Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
    Charles Howell III hits out of the rough on 13.
    Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
    Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough along the 13th green.
    Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
    Tyler Duncan hits off the fairway on 17.
    Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
    Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
    Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
    Tom Hoge hits out of a trap on 17.
    Tom Hoge drives off 18.
    Tom Hoge drives off 18.
    Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
    Morgan Hoffmann hits out of the rough along 18.
    Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
    Joaquin Niemann looks over the green on 18 before putting.
    The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
    The ball does not fall for Joaquin Niemann on the 18th green.
    Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
    Whee Kim looks over his putt on 18.
    Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
    Smylie Kaufman hits out of a sand trap on 11.
    Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
    Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
    Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
    Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on 4.
    Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
    Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on 6.
    Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
    Rickie Fowler hits out of the rough on 6.
    Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
    Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
    Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
    Kevin Kisner chips from the fairway on 6.
    Charles Howell III putts on 6.
    Charles Howell III putts on 6.
    Rocco Iacobelli, 11 watches the tournament from his dads shoulders along the 7th green.
    Rocco Iacobelli, 11, watches the tournament from his dad's shoulders along the 7th green.
    Bubba Watson and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
    Bubba Watson, left, and Billy Horschel chat on the 7th green.
    Fans line the fairway on 9.
    Fans line the fairway on 9.
    Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
    Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III shake hands with players and caddies at the end of the first round.
    Brandon Steele drives off 9.
    Brendan Steele drives off 9.
    Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
    Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
    Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
    Danny Lee hits off the fairway onto the green on 8.
    Beau Hossler drives off 9.
    Beau Hossler drives off 9.
    Harold Varner III drives off 9.
    Harold Varner III drives off 9.
    Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
    Danny Lee chips off of the green on 9.
    Fans cross over the course on hole ten during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
    Fans cross over the course on hole 10 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
    Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished minus three for the day.
    Scott Langley hits out of the rough on the 18th hole. Langley finished 3 under for the day.
    Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
    Luke List reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
    Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Bud Cauley hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
    Bud Cauley misses a short putt on the 18th hole. Cauley had a triple bogey on the hole to end the day.
    Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Si Woo Kim hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished minus five on the day.
    Luke Donald finishes a long putt to birdie on the 18th hole. Donald finished 5 under on the day.
    Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish minus six on the day.
    Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 18th hole. Hughes would birdie the hole to finish 6 under on the day.
    Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
    Kevin Streelman tees off on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
    Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished minus six on the day.
    Kevin Streelman comes up short on a long putt on the 18th hole. Streelman finished 6 under on the day.
    Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Alex Cejka hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole.
    Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish minus seven on the day.
    Talor Gooch putts on the 18th hole. Gooch would finish 7 under on the day.
    Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go minus nine on the day.
    Nate Lashley studies his shot on the 18th hole. Lashley would birdie the hole to go to 9 under on the day.
    Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at minus 9.
    Nate Lashley birdies on the 18th hole to end the day at 9 under.
    Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at minus nine and Gooch finished at minus seven for the day.
    Nate Lashley, left, and Talor Gooch, both alternates for the tournament, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole. Lashley finished at 9 under and Gooch finished at 7 under for the day.
    Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
    Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole.
    Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
    Stewart Cink putts on the eighth hole.
    Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
    Ryan Armour tees off on the ninth hole. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
    Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
    Stewart Cink tees off on the ninth hole. Cink shot a 65 for the day.
    Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day eight under par.
    Ryan Armour lines up his shot on hole nine. Armour shot a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
    Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day eight under par.
    Ryan Armour tips his cap to the spectators after shooting a 64 to end the day at 8 under.
    Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
    Chez Reavie putts on the 18th hole.
    Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on hole ten.
    Fans try to get pictures of the golfers on the 10th hole.
      Even for those who don’t have direct military affiliation, like Cooper, the varied programs and activities have given volunteers a chance to show an appreciation for those serving or those who have served.

      “My grandpa was a Marine,” Cooper said. “He passed away before I was born, so it’s kind of a nice way to honor him, since I never got to meet him.”

      As for the most popular hairstyle requested, Cooper said there hasn’t been a look that’s stolen the show.

      But for a veteran like Worden, the choice was obvious: “I went with a high and tight. That’s a standard military cut.”

      Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

