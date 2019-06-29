LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — PGA Tour player Peter Malnati will never forget the “blind date” in May 2017.

He recalled the meeting after shooting a 6-under 66 on Friday at Detroit Golf Club, a round which pushed him through to the weekend stage of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“You can kind of tell in the beginning," said Malnati, "if the personalities are going to match."

Malnati’s account of this blind date had nothing to do with meeting his wife, Alicia. He was referring to his first encounter with caddie Chad Antus — the two have loved working together ever since.

So, what is the secret to a successful caddie-golfer partnership?

Likening the pair’s work dynamic to a relationship is not something Antus shied away from, and it’s probably the best place to start. The two spend “eight to 10, 12 hours a day, pretty much six days a week” together, he pointed out.

“Really, it’s comparable to a marriage," Antus said.

And if that’s the case, it’s important to have a type — or at least general requirements. Malnati, for instance, sees it highly valuable to have a caddie that keeps him level.

“Finding the right caddie is all about personalities,” Malnati said. “Chad is so great because he just flat out makes me feel good about myself.”

With 16 years of experience under his belt, Antus has mastered the art of weathering an emotional storm and resetting the momentum in the midst of poor play. Malnati bogeyed the eighth hole Friday, and afterward, “almost killed” his caddie out of frustration.

“I wasn’t mad at him, I was just mad, and I didn’t want to take it out on anyone else,” Malnati said. “He was so calm the whole time. He never even tried to defend himself.

“He just stood there like, ‘OK, if you’re going to kill me, kill me — but do it quickly.’”

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Brad Beels (center) leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for golfers Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the 9th green on Saturday.
Brad Beels, center, leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the ninth green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday in Detroit.
Golfer Nate Lashley (left) and Cameron Champ walk towards the 5th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Nate Lashley (left) and Cameron Champ walk towards the 5th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Spectators walks passed the Rocket Mortgage Classic signage on Saturday.
Spectators walks passed the Rocket Mortgage Classic signage on Saturday.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee.
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green.
Fans are barely seen as they watch Nate Lashley on the 17th fairway.
Fans are barely seen as they watch Nate Lashley on the 17th fairway.
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot off the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Nate Lashley watches his shot off the sixth fairway.
Golfer Patrick Reed chips onto the 18th hole on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Golfer Patrick Reed chips onto the 18th hole on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Golfer Cameron Champ on the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Cameron Champ on the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green.
Golfer Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the tuff on the 7th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the rough on the seventh hole.
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vicki Wurm (left) shares a moment was boxer Thomas Hearns.
Vicki Wurm (left) shares a moment was boxer Thomas Hearns.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the 8th fairway.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the 8th fairway.
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot fro the 7th fairway.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the seventh fairway.
Golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the 5th tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the fifth tee as large crowds start to gather.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway.
Golfer Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second hole.
Crowds begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
Fans begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.
Golfer Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway.
Golfer Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee.
Golfer Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole.
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie.
Golfer Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the 2nd tee.
Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the second tee.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol of Detroit enjoy round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol, of Detroit, enjoy the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the 8th fairway for the round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the eighth fairway for Round 3 on Saturday.
Fowler watches his shot off the 9th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the ninth tee.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the 9th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the ninth fairway.
    Malnati appreciates the mutual understanding that allows outbursts, moments of doubt and all the other mental burdens he throws onto his caddie to be brushed aside quickly. None of it is personal, of course, and from Antus’ perspective, it’s simply a matter of knowing the job.

    “You just kind of feel him out and see what kind of person he is, see what he responds to on the course,” Antus said. “I’m not sure that he actually relies on me or expects it, but I definitely try to do that.”

    Heading into Sunday, Malnati sits tied for fifth, though nine shots off the lead. His playing partner Saturday, J.T. Poston, shot a 6-under 66.

    Poston met his caddie, Aaron Flener, in May 2018. While Flener said a caddie and golfer meshing personality-wise isn’t “totally necessary,” he is currently in a situation where that’s the case. And at the end of the day, Flener is in agreement that his most important job is to be “a calming voice.”

    “That’s one of the things I’m best at, probably, is just saying even-keeled,” Flener said. “My job doesn’t change no matter if we’re in 45th place or first place.”

    And although friendships do often arise from a close working relationship, Flener knows his close relationship with Poston is merely a “bonus.”

    “I think there are players out here and their caddies (that) aren’t best friends,” Flener said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

    "Lots of people who work together in other professions don’t hang out with each other outside of work, but they still have a good work relationship.”

    While that’s true, lots of people who work together in other professions typically don’t have their disagreements played out on national television. Such was the case two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, when three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was picked apart on social media after video surfaced of him sarcastically thanking his caddie for misreading a pair of shots.

    That’s why, Flener said, accountability in the relationship is key.

    “It’s just about having an open line of communication all the time,” Flener said. “I understand how hard golf is. If he messes up, I get it, dude.

    "I’ve messed up playing golf before.”

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

