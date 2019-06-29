LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Tiger has red, Rickie has orange.

So, Brian Stuard, what's your Sunday color?

"I don't know, that's a good question," he said with a laugh Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "I've gotta go see what's clean."

Stuard, the Oakland alumnus and Jackson native who has hundreds of friends and family following him around Detroit Golf Club this week, will be among the leaders when the final round tees off Sunday after a 7-under 65 in the third round.

He bounced back from an even-par 72 on Friday — a round that left him, quite frankly, quite disgusted.

The 65 tied his lowest round of the year in relation to par, with a 65 he shot at the Memorial last month. He shot a 64 on a par-70 course earlier this season.

"I was trying to be really determined out there," Stuard said. "To kind of bounce back from not such a great round yesterday."

Yeah, mission accomplished.

Stuard opened with a bogey-free, front-nine 31, featuring huge putts on Nos. 8 and 9, tough putts he admitted he didn't even consider making. He then birdied No. 10 to get it to 6 under for the day before he ran into a little bit of trouble. He talked Friday about how you can't make bogeys on this course, and you can't settle for par the par-5s, but that's exactly what he did with a bogey at the par-4 13th, then a par on the par-5 14th.

"It's kind of one of those little lulls I got into, I was just really trying to get myself out of it," said Stuard, who's 36, and ranked 80th in this year's FedEx Cup standings on the Tour. "Making the putt on 17 was big, that gave me the confidence to make the one on 18."

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Golfer Nick Taylor watches his shot off the 1st tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the 5th tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the fifth tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway.
Fullscreen
Golfer Brian Stuart reacts to making a birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole.
Golfer Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second hole.
Crowds begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
Fans begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway.
Golfer Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee.
Golfer Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole.
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol of Detroit enjoy round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol, of Detroit, enjoy the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Rickie Fowler hits off the 8th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler hits off the eighth fairway.
Fowler watches his shot off the 9th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the ninth tee.
Thousands of golf fans flood the 8th fairway for the round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the eighth fairway for Round 3 on Saturday.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the 9th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the ninth fairway.
Peter Mainati hits off the 1st fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Peter Malnati hits off the first fairway.
Peter Mainati watches his shot off the 1st fairway on Saturday for the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.
J.T. Piston watches his shot from the 2rd tee
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the second tee.
Cameron Champ watches his shot off the 2nd tee
Cameron Champ watches his shot off the second tee.
Golfer Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the 2nd tee.
Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the second tee.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Stuard hit his second shot to the par-5 17th over the green, never a treat on this course, because then you're above the hole. His chip was disappointing, leaving him about 14 feet, but at least that putt was up the hill — and he made it for a birdie.

    Then on 18, he hit his 164-yard approach from the rough to about 16 feet, and then drained that one, too, drawing a huge roar from the crowd gathered around the green.

    Putting, so difficult on these Donald Ross greens, was so darn huge Saturday, as Stuard gained nearly five strokes on the greens alone, tops in the field among the players who had completed their rounds by 2 p.m. He made more than 153 feet worth of putts, an almost unheard-of number.

    "The putter was really, for whatever reason, I was seeing the breaks well," Stuard said. "The ones I made on 8 and 9 were just two you don't even think about making. They both went in, and it was kind of a bonus."

    The putts on 8 and 9 were both 36-footers. He also made an 8-footer on 1, a 20-footer on 2, an 8-footer on 3, a 12-footer on 10, a 14-footer on 17 and a 16-footer on 18.

    That'll make the post-round meal taste a little bit better than it did Friday, when he bolted the course and tried to get some rest, rather than banging more balls on the range. He figures he'll be within four or five shots of the lead by day's end, at least giving him a chance at his second PGA Tour victory Sunday, after the 2016 Zurich Classic.

    And one more day on the post-round press podium, something he's not used to, and something he's not all that comfortable with.

    "I'm not even sure if I did it when I won in New Orleans," said Stuard, smiling, when asked how long it's been since he gave post-round interviews three days in a row.

    "But it's pretty cool, that's for sure."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

