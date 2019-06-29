LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Here's a look at Saturday's highlights from Day 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

Shot of the day

Not every shot of the day has to be a great shot, right?

Good. Because Cameron Champ's second shot to the par-5 14th hole wasn't a thing of beauty, but it was mighty impressive.

Sitting in the middle of the fairway, he had 256 yards to the hole — and all he did was launch it 331 yards, easily clearing the grandstand behind the green like it was the Green Monster or something.

The ball ended up in the middle of the 18th fairway, 75 yards from the hole.

Champ took a drop, of course, to the dismay of fans, who wanted to see him take that shot back up and over the stands. "Play it as it lies!" one fan said.

Instead, Champ got a free drop (man-made obstruction), near the 16th tee, and chipped up to about 30 feet. He almost made the putt for birdie, but it barely slid by.

Unlike his approach shot, which more than barely carried everything.

It was one of many misadventures for Champ in Round 3, after he torched the course in Round 2. A shot off the lead entering the third round, he limped to a 3-over 75, is at 10 under and will play his final round alongside Petoskey's Joey Garber.

There were two hole-outs from the fairway on par 4s for eagle Saturday: Sungjae Im from 141 yards on the sixth, and Jason Kokrak from 125 yards on the 12th.

Hole of the day

The par-4 10th hole is one of the shortest par 4s on the course, though it's not exactly a slouch at 425 yards. No matter. PGA Tour pros had their way with it Saturday.

The hole, a dogleg right, played the easiest it has all week, with an accessible pin position on the right side of the green.

It proved a big hole for Nate Lashley, so far the wire-to-wire leader, who carried over the momentum of a front-nine 32 with a birdie at the 10th en route to a back-nine 31 (giving him 63, tying the lowest round of the tournament, shot by himself on Thursday).

It also was a big hole for Jackson's Brian Stuard, who also made birdie there to continue his fine round, which vaulted him into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

For the day, 23 players made birdie and just six made bogey. It was the 15th-easiest hole during the third round.

Quote of the day

Stuard is know to be hard on himself on the golf course. He expects a lot out of his game. So coming into this week, he admitted there was definitely some pressure to perform in his home state, and in front of more than 400 friends and family — not to mention all the new fans he's made this week.

"Yeah a little bit," he acknowledged after his third-round 65. "It's definitely been ramped up a notch this week, but I just tried to tell myself to just try to keep playing some good golf. I know I've been playing well. It's been a great week so far."

Area 313 update

It's going to take a miracle Sunday for a pro to trigger the Area 313 payout to charity, a whopping $313,000.

It's activated if anybody goes 3-1-3 on Nos. 14-16, a par 5, then a short par 3, and a par 4. There only are three players in the field who have made an eagle at the 13th, and none of those three have made a birdie at 16.

And, of course, nobody's made the ace at 15.

The closest call Saturday was Kevin Kisner, who hit it to 1 foot, 9 inches. That's the closest call at week at No. 15.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

Brad Beels (center) leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for golfers Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the 9th green on Saturday.
Brad Beels (center) leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for golfers Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the 9th green on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot off the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot off the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the tuff on the 7th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Golfer Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the tuff on the 7th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Patrick Reed chips onto the 18th hole on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Golfer Patrick Reed chips onto the 18th hole on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot fro the 7th fairway.
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot fro the 7th fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nick Taylor watches his shot off the 1st tee.
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the 5th tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the fifth tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway.   Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Golfer Brian Stuart reacts to making a birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second hole. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Crowds begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
Fans begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie.   Max. Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the 2nd tee.
Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol of Detroit enjoy round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol, of Detroit, enjoy the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Thousands of golf fans flood the 8th fairway for the round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the eighth fairway for Round 3 on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fowler watches his shot off the 9th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the ninth tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Peter Mainati watches his shot off the 1st fairway on Saturday for the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
J.T. Piston watches his shot from the 2rd tee
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the 9th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the ninth fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
