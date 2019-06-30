Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Buy Photo
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Buy Photo
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Buy Photo
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — By the time tournament leader Nate Lashley teed off Sunday afternoon, the Rocket Mortgage Classic fan shop at Detroit Golf Club was only good for one thing.

    Air conditioning.

    OK, there were a handful of assorted polo and long-sleeve T-shirts remaining, but not much more than that. At the row of cash registers, volunteers stood idly by as customers entered through the left and, after seeing the barren stock, departed to the right just seconds later.

    For both the PGA Tour and customers looking to grab some swag from the inaugural tournament, it was an unfortunate situation. But the bright side? Detroit’s craving for tournament merchandise “blew through our benchmarks,” said Rocket Mortgage Classic executive director Jason Langwell.

    He said the tournament was somewhat cautious with the pre-order. They set a target, and then ordered 20 percent more than that. The tournament owns the merchandise, and it didn’t want to be left with too much waste. Shirts and hats go out of style just about every year, Langwell said.

    “We took a look at merchandise from our peer groups, (PGA Tour events in) like-size markets, so we got an idea,” Langwell said.

    “Then we ordered 20 percent more. We ended up the first two days at 3X (three times).”

    More: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off

    More: Orange shirts and a show: Crowd turns out for Rickie Fowler in Detroit

    You can bet for Year 2, the pre-orders will be more ambitious.

    Hats and pin flags were the most popular sellers. PGA Tour tournament retail manager Patrick Velazquez said Sunday the fan shop ordered an additional 1,800 hats — three orders — and 300 flags late in the week.

    “It just blew everybody’s expectations, but it’s a good thing. And this gives us data for next year, so we know what to expect,” Velazquez said.

    “You’ve got a couple people who are upset, but they’re like, ‘Wow, this is neat.’”

    What really jumped out to both Velazquez and Tasc Performance vendor Miles Meckstroth, though, was how much hometown pride was shown by the purchases.

    There were many items that trumpeted Detroit, including one of the most popular sellers, the Rickie Fowler PUMA hat with the Detroit skyline on it.

    “Anything that said Detroit” flew off the shelf, Meckstroth said, adding the merchandise building’s lines “were wrapping around the store” during Saturday’s third round. “The Detroit pride is just through the roof. They’re really excited to have the tournament here.”

    The weather (sunny and in the 80s all four days), tournament field, and who made the cut are all factors in how much merchandise a tournament moves, Velasquez said.

    “We’ve been doing this long enough where all that takes into account," he said.

    While the weather was borderline perfect, albeit a bit on the warmer side, over the four days of golf, some of the tournament’s biggest names — Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, 2019 U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland — failed to make the cut.

    “It didn’t matter,” Velasquez said. “Detroit showed up.”

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE