CLOSE

Doc Redman, who got in the Rocket Mortgage Classic by winning the open qualifier, finished second to earn his Tour card and a spot in the British Open. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Doc Redman took one last look at his putt on No. 18 Sunday, took a deep breath in and slowly let it out.

Just a touch more than 4-and-a-half feet stood between the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion and a truly life-altering moment. Make the par putt at the final hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club and Redman would lock up second place behind winner Nate Lashley all by himself.

For a guy that has played in one PGA Tour event all season and got in this week’s field by winning the open qualifier on Monday at The Orchards in Washington Township, that would be big enough.

But there was so much more on the line.

The solo second-place finish would mean exemption on the PGA Tour for the rest of the season and it would secure a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in three weeks.

With that on his mind, Redman calmly rolled the putt in, picked the ball out of the cup and gave a quick fist pump and smile toward his caddie.

“It was an easy uphill putt and I just tried to focus on putting a good stroke on it,” Redman said. “I did that, and it went in.”

It seems matter of fact when Redman describes it. And watching the 21-year-old native of Raleigh, N.C., who was a member of the 2017 Walker Cup team, stroll down the fairway, there was little indication of much stress.

He stayed calm even when he had a couple of three-putts during the round while dismissing any thoughts of chasing down Lashley.

“I looked at (his score) but I didn't let it bother me,” Redman said. “I wanted to just keep having opportunities at birdie. I was putting well, and I gave myself a lot of opportunities. I kind of faltered a little bit, two three-putts on the back nine stunk, but yeah, I was just — I think if I hadn't had those two three-putts, maybe a little more pressure on Nate, but just trying to hit good shots.”

It led to needing one last good shot on the final hole. His approach to 18 went in the rough just off the right of the green. He chipped from there to less than 5 feet for the putt that secured his immediate future.

“I was just thinking, trying to get all those other thoughts out of my mind and just think about my process on that putt and put a good stroke on it,” Redman said. “That’s all I can do. I can’t force it to go in the hole. I did put a good stoke on it and it went in, so that’s what I was focusing on, really.”

That focus means Redman won’t be headed back to the PGA Tour Canada-Mackenzie Tour. He’d been playing there for most of the season, taking a late flight from Alberta last Sunday night to make it in time Monday for the qualifier.

Redman shot 62 that day at The Orchards then headed down to Detroit Golf Club. He could have hardly imagined how the week would ultimately play out.

“It’s been a blast,” he said. “The crowd has been awesome. I just enjoy playing out here, no matter if I missed the cut or come in second like this. It was a blast and I’m excited to get more opportunities.”

He’ll tee it up next week near Minneapolis for another first-year event — the 3M Championship. After that, he’ll start preparing for a trip to the British Open. Last year, he had a spot as the U.S. Amateur champion but opted to give it up and turn pro.

It was with the idea he’d get his shot someday as a pro.

Now that day has come.

“I gave it up because I’d have the opportunity in the future to play as a pro and if things went well play tons of them,” Redman said. “Saying it would happen this year was probably a stretch. I wouldn’t think that. But I’m excited for it. I’ve never been over there so I think it will be a unique challenge for me and I’m excited.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Nate Lashley wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Buy Photo
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Buy Photo
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Buy Photo
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Buy Photo
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    More content

    STORIES

    Rocket man: It’s triumph after tragedy for Nate Lashley with first win in Detroit

    Fans, Detroit Golf Club get big thumbs up from PGA Tour pros at RMC

    Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off

    'Detroit showed up': Fans empty the shelves of Rocket Mortgage Classic gear

    RMC recap: Highlights from the final round at Detroit Golf Club

    VIDEOS

    Rocket Mortgage Classic champ Nate Lashley on an unbelievable performance

    Petoskey's Joey Garber reflects on special week in Detroit

    OU's Brian Stuard reflects on fifth-place showing in front of friends and family

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE