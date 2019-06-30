Nate Lashley wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit – If they left a complaint box in the locker room at Detroit Golf Club this past week, there’s a chance that box might have still been empty by Sunday afternoon.

    The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic wrapped up with Nate Lashley cruising to his first career victory, winning by six shots over 2017 U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman.

    Lashley’s win provided one heck of a story considering the path he took to get to this point. From overcoming the death of his parents and girlfriend in a plane crash as a college student to fighting his way through the mini-tours, giving up golf for a short time and ultimately breaking through with a near-record performance the past four days, it was a feel-good story of redemption fitting for the city the tournament was being played in for the first time.

    “Being in here right now is a dream,” Lashley said. “I’m happy to be there in Detroit. I love the place and I’m looking forward to coming back.

    “Nothing has quite sunk in. The fans were absolutely great, especially today. They were rooting me on and it was great having them on my side. They made me feel like I wasn’t out there on my own and I’m thankful how great they were to me today.”

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC FINAL SCORES

    As heart-warming as Lashley’s win was, it was nearly overshadowed by tournament organizers and PGA Tour officials beaming over how the first-time event went off.

    Player after player gushed about the event throughout the week, and while Rocket Mortgage brand ambassador Rickie Fowler would have liked to play a bit better than 9-under, 16 shots off the lead, he said the feedback was nothing but positive.

    “I think a big part of this week (was), the players that were here, I think the appreciation that the fans were showing,” Fowler said. “I think players talking about this event and going forward, I feel like everyone felt very welcomed here. The fans were super energetic, but it wasn't like they were out there ripping on guys or taking them down. They enjoyed seeing good golf.

    "I think this golf course is great for that. You drive the ball well, you can make a lot of birdies out here. So it's not a golf course that's just going to -- you know, it's not a grind. Obviously if you don't drive it well, it's going to be a little bit of a struggle, but it's a fun golf course to play. Like I said, it allows for that offense.  

    “Then on top of that, the fans, I think that was a big part of it. Hearing a lot of the kind of positive vibes from players, the feelings that they got from the fans this week.”

    The fan support was clear even early in the week as big crowds showed up for practice rounds and the Wednesday pro-am. They continued to grow late in the week and a sold-out crowd jammed the 100-year-old course over the weekend.

    It was that turnout that opened eyes of Tour officials.

    “Michigan is such a great golfing state and the enthusiasm here is absolutely incredible,” said Mark Russell, vice president for rules and competition at the PGA Tour. “You can judge that just by the crowds. I think it’s been a tremendous success. The players like these old-style venues and I think it’s been great.”

    Tournaments don’t release attendance numbers these days, but when they did, somewhere between 40,000 and 70,000 was typical in similar markets, tournament executive director Jason Langwell said.

    “We think we're gonna operate on the high end of that range,” he said. “I think we'll continue to see by the time we're done with the week, we'll not only operate on the high end of that bench mark, we may set a new one.”

    More: 'Detroit showed up': Fans empty the shelves of Rocket Mortgage Classic gear

    More: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off

    What the fans were treated to was a shootout, one that had the cynics chirping about too many birdies being bad for the event while organizers and players welcomed the reprieve just two weeks after the U.S. Open and three weeks before another major test at the British Open.

    “Everybody talks about the low scores but ask some of the guys that missed the cut how easy it was,” Russell said. “Some of the best players in the world and there were so many guys that shot over par. People just look at the guy leading the golf tournament. You get 156 of these guys together, 10 of them are gonna play good.”

    It’s true, there were plenty of big names that didn’t make the weekend. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson were among them.

    But the scores were low, and Billy Horschel, who shot 64 on Sunday, said he wouldn’t mind it getting a little tougher when the players return next year.

    “There’s a lot of excitement from the fans,” said Horschel, the 2014 FedEx Cup champion. “They’re excited the PGA Tour is back here in Detroit, and I think it’s only gonna grow from here. And it’s always exciting when you see a lot of birdies, as well.

    “The course is awesome. I would say they may make it tougher hopefully going forward. That would be my recommendation to the PGA Tour, maybe try and tweak it and make it a little tougher. But it’s still a course where if you are on your game and driving it well you can go low.”

    The fact the Donald Ross course yielded 1,895 birdies for the week didn’t bother most players, though. In fact, playing the old venue was a big draw for many of the players.

    “That's the whole reason why I showed up this week,” said Brandt Snedeker, who shot 7-under 65 in the third round. “When I saw the golf course we were playing and what Quicken Loans is doing, Rocket Mortgage is doing for the City of Detroit, I knew I wanted to be up here.”

    That sort of buzz was clear throughout the week and will be something those that played here this week will tell their colleagues who chose not to show up this week.

    The event has the benefit of a $7.3 million purse and a prime spot in the schedule, two weeks after the U.S. Open and three before the British Open. This year, that generated a field of 11 of the top 50 players in the world. Not bad, but not outstanding.

    That might change moving forward.

    “I couldn't believe the amount of support,” Snedeker said. “Normally these things take a few years to really get their stronghold going, but I've been thanked by more fans this week for coming to play golf, which just blew me away. You know, it's like this is what I do, and I love being up here.  

    “There'll be a lot of guys asking. We always ask on first-year events the guys who played, ‘What did you think, how's the golf course, what's the setup like, was it fun?’ They're going to get a lot of positive reviews from this week.”

