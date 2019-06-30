Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Brad Beels (center) leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for golfers Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the 9th green on Saturday.
Brad Beels, center, leads a crowd of cheering fans in a loud roar for Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley at the ninth green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday in Detroit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley (left) and Cameron Champ walk towards the 5th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Nate Lashley, left, and Cameron Champ walk towards the fifth fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Spectators walks passed the Rocket Mortgage Classic signage on Saturday.
Spectators walk past Rocket Mortgage Classic signage on Saturday.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the 16th tee.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ reacts to sinking a putt on the 18th hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley lines his putt on the 17th green.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fans are barely seen as they watch Nate Lashley on the 17th fairway.
Fans are barely seen as they watch Nate Lashley on the 17th fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot off the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Nate Lashley watches his shot off the sixth fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Patrick Reed chips onto the 18th hole on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Patrick Reed chips onto the green at the 18th hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Cameron Champ on the 6th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ on the sixth fairway.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nate Lashley reacts to sinking a putt on the 17th green.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the tuff on the 7th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Champ is surrounded by a large gallery as hits from the rough on the seventh hole. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Vicki Wurm (left) shares a moment was boxer Thomas Hearns.
Vicki Wurm, left, shares a moment was boxer Thomas Hearns. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the 8th fairway.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the eighth fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole
Brian Stuard reacts after making a birdie putt on the second hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley watches his shot fro the 7th fairway.
Nate Lashley watches his shot from the seventh fairway.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the 5th tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the fifth tee as large crowds start to gather.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway.   Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Golfer Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second hole. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Crowds begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
Fans begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Golfer Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie.   Max. Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the 2nd tee.
Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol of Detroit enjoy round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol, of Detroit, enjoy the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Thousands of golf fans flood the 8th fairway for the round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the eighth fairway for Round 3 on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fowler watches his shot off the 9th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the ninth tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the 9th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the ninth fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
    Detroit – Patrick Reed closed his third round with a fist-pump Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    No, it didn’t come with the gusto of Reed’s celebrations in the Ryder Cup, but the putt was nearly as meaningful for the most recognizable player near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the inaugural PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club.

    It saved par for the 25th-ranked golfer in the world and, for a short time at least, allowed him to at least keep leader Nate Lashley in range, albeit long range.

    “Oh, it's massive,” Reed said. “There's nothing I hate more than bogeying the last hole because it just has a bad taste in your mouth going into that night, it's a bad taste in the morning the next day. So with how I was playing, I knew I had to go out and at least finish off the round and at least try to make par, because we were thinking front left was the miss there and it's not a very fun spot. To have that eight-footer with how much break it had, to hit another good putt and see it go in definitely keeps the confidence up.”

    The 7-under 65 Reed fired tied for the second-best round of the day, and at most events, that would be enough to make things interesting on Sunday.

    This week, it might not matter, considering leader Nate Lashley played a flawless third round. He made nine birdies for his second 63 of the week to finish at 23-under, six ahead of J.T. Poston and eight clear of Reed.

    The only hope at this point for Reed is that Lashley falters. However, Reed isn’t exactly counting on that.

    “You know, all these players these days on the PGA Tour are really good,” Reed said, well before Lashley posted his score. “They're great golfers. That's the reason why they're here, that's the reason why they're in the lead and have a chance to win on Sundays.  

    “It's just going to come down to how far behind I am going into tomorrow and how low do I have to really go to have a chance, because you can't expect the leaders to just shoot even, 1- or 2-under around here. You have to expect them to shoot in the 60s. So I'm just going to have to shoot, I'm thinking, 7 or 8 (under) tomorrow to have probably a legitimate shot at winning this golf tournament.”

    While the tournament’s big names mostly flamed out – Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland and Bubba Watson all missed the cut while Rickie Fowler is well off the pace – Reed is the most well-known player anywhere near the top of the leaderboard.

    However, it’s been a tough year for Reed. He has just one top-10 finish after not having fewer than four in the past six seasons. But with his play this week, Reed feels like things are coming together.

    “I think that was the biggest thing, because we all knew I was really close to low scores, we knew we were close to some great golf,” Reed said. “And then on top of it, when you're just not getting those numbers, it's just frustrating. You're at home, you're like, ‘I feel like I'm doing everything I'm supposed to be doing, what's going on?’ So you need rounds like this to validate and to show yourself that you are on the right path, you're doing the right things, and it actually is closer than some of the scores show.”

    Great week

    Doc Redman is trying to get two wins this week.

    His first came Monday with a 62 at the open qualifier as Redman shot the course record at The Orchards to earn a spot in the field. And while getting a win on Sunday might be a stretch considering the way Lashley is playing, all is not lost for Redman.

    He shot his second straight 5-under 67 on Saturday to get to 14-under and sit nine back of the lead. More importantly, Redman is three back of second-place J.T. Poston. A solo second-place finish or a two-way tie for second would earn Redman a special temporary membership for the remainder of the season.

    Not bad for a player who appears regularly on the PGA Tour Canada-Mackenzie Tour.

    “It was a good round today,” Redman said. “I played really well, putted well, hit my wedges better than yesterday and just hung in there, really.”

    Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, is playing his eighth PGA Tour start and second this season. He tied for 18th at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    “I’m just trying to take advantage of what I can,” he said. “This was a good opportunity for me. The course is awesome and fits me well. I’m out here having a good time and I don’t think there’s any pressure.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

