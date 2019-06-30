LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — It’s been a heck of a few weeks for Viktor Hovland.

The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion had capped off an All-American season at Oklahoma State when he was a big early story at the U.S. Open two weeks ago at Pebble Beach. Gary Woodland eventually outpaced Brooks Koepka to win, but Hovland — playing his final event as an amateur — was among the early leaders before eventually finishing in a tie for 12th.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Hovland made his debut as a professional on the PGA Tour, finishing in a tie for 54th.

A sponsor’s exemption this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was next, an opportunity the native of Norway took advantage of. Hovland fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday — tied for best round of the day with Billy Horschel — to finish at 15-under, tied for 13th and 10 shots behind winner Nate Lashley.

“I didn't have a very good day yesterday,” Hovland said of his third-round 70, “but I was able to finish birdie-birdie and I know, ‘OK, if I shoot a low one tomorrow, I can really jump up the leaderboard.’ To do it feels really cool.”

Hovland and fellow rookies Matthew Wolff and Justin Suh have been gaining the most attention as the new young talent on Tour. All three have recently turned pro, though Hovland was the only one of the three to make the cut this week.

Throughout the week at Detroit Golf Club, Hovland was amazed by the following he had.

“Yeah, I definitely heard a lot of people that wanted me to do well,” Hovland said. “That's really cool. I mean, I'm just a 21-year-old from Norway and you've got Americans cheering on me. It's still a little crazy for me to think about, but I really appreciate it.”

There’s no slowing down for Hovland from here. He’s now played three straight weeks and will head to Minnesota next week for the 3M Open as he chases his Tour card for next season.

A win would accomplish that, but short of a victory, Hovland will be attempting to amass as many FedEx Cup points as he can through sponsors’ exemptions. Gather enough and he could get straight into the Korn Ferry Tour finals where the top 25 players from the three-event finals earn PGA Tour cards for next season.

In the meantime, Hovland is doing his best to pace himself.

“Certainly this is my third week in a row now and it's definitely physical because you kind of have to find a balance of, OK, you want to practice and improve and get better, but at the same time you want to be rested up for the next day,” he said. “So it's trying to find that balance. Obviously, you're thinking about making birdies for the next day and how high I can climb on the leaderboard and all that, so it's a little bit of both (mental and physical).”

Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Homecoming week

    For Joey Garber’s next tournament, later this week at the 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis, things are going to be, let’s just say, different.

    “Yeah, it’s not like this for me,” Garber said, smiling. “I really relish this week and tried to enjoy it. I’m very thankful to everyone who came out. Hopefully I’ll be back here next year.”

    Garber, the PGA Tour rookie from Petoskey, finished tied for 29th in front of scores of family and friends. He became an intriguing follow, along with Jackson’s Brian Stuard, an Oakland alumnus, who finished tied for fifth. Both had big crowds, and both got big roars on the 18th, when Garber made a tough 5-foot putt and Stuard, later, made a putt for birdie.

    Garber enjoyed the week, which included throwing out the first pitch at Wednesday’s Tigers game. He also admitted it was exhausting.

    “I’m gonna get some rest,” he said. “It’s been a really fun week, but it’s been a draining week for me. I’m looking forward to getting some rest, and then keep doing what I’m doing.

    “I’m excited about what I did this week as far as ball-striking, it just never came together for me, all facets of the game never came together for me in one day.”

    As for Stuard, the longtime PGA Tour pro, he had the same amount of fun this week, maybe more, given his crowd was bigger. He got 450 ticket requests this week, some coming in as late as Thursday and Friday, when he already was playing. Asked if he wants the ticket requests in earlier next year, he just smiled and said, “Nah.”

    Petoskey's Joey Garber shot a final-round 69 and finished tied for 29th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He spoke with The News on Sunday.

    Homa who?

    Golf fans know the name Max Homa.

    He earned his first PGA Tour victory this season at the Wells Fargo Championship and shot 10-under this week to tie for 42nd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    But apparently, not everyone is up on the current crop of golf talent.

    “I’m sitting next to a guy at the bar who just asked the bartender if she’s seen any of the famous golfers in here,” Homa posted Sunday evening on Twitter. “She said no. I’ll take “F list Celebrities” for $1000, Alex.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

