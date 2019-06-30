Detroit — Not everything's been easy for Nate Lashley, in life and golf. Not even close.

But Sunday, OK, yeah, that was one stress-free walk in the sun as the second-year PGA Tour player ho-hummed his way to a 2-under 70 to win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic by six shots with a 25-under-par total.

Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Two 63s, on Thursday and Saturday, gave him the comfortable cushion he needed to just avoid disaster Sunday and claim his first PGA Tour title.

Lashley, the 36-year-old from Nebraska, was a wire-to-wire winner, the second on the PGA Tour this year, along with Brooks Koepka, who did it at the PGA Championship. Lashley made one bogey over his first three rounds, then made two Sunday, but it hardly mattered, as nobody ever got closer than five shots from the lead.

The rewards are exceptional for Lashley, who now gets to play in the British Open next month, and gets into next year's Masters and PGA Championship. He's now exempt on the PGA Tour through next season, meaning he won't be having to try his luck at Monday qualifiers the rest of this season or next, as he did this week.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC FINAL SCORES

"And a nice check, to boot," said his caddie, Ricky Romano, a veteran looper on Tour.

Lashley takes home the $1.314 million first-place prize. Coming into this week, he had made $1,380,364 in professional golf earnings, over four tours and eight years.

All that after he teed up at The Orchards in Washington Township on Monday and didn't qualify, putting him as the third alternate into the field. Lashley finally got word he was in the tournament late Wednesday morning, the last man in of 156 who teed it up this week, following the tournament's third withdrawal of the week.

Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The victory is easily the pinnacle of Lashley's professional career — he once was so frustrated by the game, he gave it up to flip houses — and perhaps of his life — which forever will be marred by unspeakable tragedy. In 2004, Lashley's girlfriend, Leslie Hofmeister, and both of his parents, father and pilot of the Mooney M20K, Rod, and mother, Char, were killed in a plane crash when they slammed into the side of a mountain during a snow squall in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Lashley doesn't like to talk about that awful day and the thousands of awful days since; he's barely said a handful of words on the subject when asked about this week.

Of course, he's not a man of many words anyway. He has his passions, including steak and sports and especially his Nebraska Cornhuskers, but talking isn't one of them.

This week, his clubs made more than enough statements for the two of them.

Wire-to-wire. Winner by 6.



What a way to pick up your first victory.



Congratulations, @NateLashley! 🏆#LiveUnderParpic.twitter.com/LmlovcYUyd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2019

Doc Redmon, who won Monday's qualifier at The Orchards, finished runner-up after a second-round 67, which is huge for him, too. That earns Redman, who took a red eye from Seattle to Detroit late Sunday night, some status for the rest of the PGA Tour season, and this also earns him a trip to the British Open.

PGA Tour veteran Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) tied for third and 18 under.

Oakland alum Brian Stuard made a charge up the leaderboard early Sunday, then made a birdie at 18 for a huge roar from his fans, new and old, to finish off a 68 that left him in a six-way tie for fifth, at 17 under, that included 2013 Masters champ Patrick Reed.

"If you told me I'd shoot 17 under, I'd probably have taken it before the week started," said Stuard, who received more than 450 ticket requests from friends and family this week, and obliged them all. "You know, it's been awesome, and pretty special."

Emotional and thankful.



A dream come true for @NateLashley. pic.twitter.com/ryHH3yztPy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2019

Petoskey's Joey Garber shot a Sunday 69, making a tricky 5-footer for par on the 18th to elicit a nice ovation from the fans and also secure himself a top-30 finish, his third in the last three tournaments.

Stuard, with his third top-10 finish of the season, now will take a week off, while Garber heads to next week's 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis, one of two new PGA Tour stops this season, along with Detroit's wildly successful debut.

"I'll make sure I put this one in next year," said PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker, who shot 67 and finished tied for fifth. "Make sure I come back up.

"I couldn't believe the amount of support."

More: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off

More: 'Detroit showed up': Fans empty the shelves of Rocket Mortgage Classic gear

There was perfect weather all week, the birdies were plentiful, and they never ran out of beer, so crowds were huge all week, doubling in size from Thursday to Friday, doubling again from Friday to Saturday, and then by the far the biggest showing Sunday. Lines for several hours Sunday morning were perhaps hundreds deep, at multiple entry points. PGA Tour officials don't announce weekly attendance figures anymore, but it's believed more than 70,000, and perhaps even more than 80,000, came to Detroit Golf Club during tournament week, which began with practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday.

Truth be told, many golf fans actually got to see Detroit Golf Club before Lashley did.

Again, it wasn't until Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the first official tee shots, that Lashley finally got into the field (his caddie made a late Tuesday flight from Phoenix on the chance he got in), after a Monday qualifying performance that went bust.

For Lashley, those hard day and restless nights are over now.

Many better times lie ahead.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984