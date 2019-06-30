Nate Lashley wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Not everything's been easy for Nate Lashley, in life and golf. Not even close.

    But Sunday, OK, yeah, that was one stress-free walk in the sun as the second-year PGA Tour player ho-hummed his way to a 2-under 70 to win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic by six shots with a 25-under-par total.

    Two 63s, on Thursday and Saturday, gave him the comfortable cushion he needed to just avoid disaster Sunday and claim his first PGA Tour title.

    Lashley, the 36-year-old from Nebraska, was a wire-to-wire winner, the second on the PGA Tour this year, along with Brooks Koepka, who did it at the PGA Championship. Lashley made one bogey over his first three rounds, then made two Sunday, but it hardly mattered, as nobody ever got closer than five shots from the lead.

    The rewards are exceptional for Lashley, who now gets to play in the British Open next month, and gets into next year's Masters and PGA Championship. He's now exempt on the PGA Tour through next season, meaning he won't be having to try his luck at Monday qualifiers the rest of this season or next, as he did this week.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC FINAL SCORES

    "And a nice check, to boot," said his caddie, Ricky Romano, a veteran looper on Tour.

    Lashley takes home the $1.314 million first-place prize. Coming into this week, he had made $1,380,364 in professional golf earnings, over four tours and eight years.

    All that after he teed up at The Orchards in Washington Township on Monday and didn't qualify, putting him as the third alternate into the field. Lashley finally got word he was in the tournament late Wednesday morning, the last man in of 156 who teed it up this week, following the tournament's third withdrawal of the week.

    The victory is easily the pinnacle of Lashley's professional career — he once was so frustrated by the game, he gave it up to flip houses — and perhaps of his life — which forever will be marred by unspeakable tragedy. In 2004, Lashley's girlfriend, Leslie Hofmeister, and both of his parents, father and pilot of the Mooney M20K, Rod, and mother, Char, were killed in a plane crash when they slammed into the side of a mountain during a snow squall in Pinedale, Wyoming.

    Lashley doesn't like to talk about that awful day and the thousands of awful days since; he's barely said a handful of words on the subject when asked about this week.

    Of course, he's not a man of many words anyway. He has his passions, including steak and sports and especially his Nebraska Cornhuskers, but talking isn't one of them.

    This week, his clubs made more than enough statements for the two of them.

    Doc Redmon, who won Monday's qualifier at The Orchards, finished runner-up after a second-round 67, which is huge for him, too. That earns Redman, who took a red eye from Seattle to Detroit late Sunday night, some status for the rest of the PGA Tour season, and this also earns him a trip to the British Open.

    PGA Tour veteran Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) tied for third and 18 under. 

    Oakland alum Brian Stuard made a charge up the leaderboard early Sunday, then made a birdie at 18 for a huge roar from his fans, new and old, to finish off a 68 that left him in a six-way tie for fifth, at 17 under, that included 2013 Masters champ Patrick Reed.

    "If you told me I'd shoot 17 under, I'd probably have taken it before the week started," said Stuard, who received more than 450 ticket requests from friends and family this week, and obliged them all. "You know, it's been awesome, and pretty special."

    Petoskey's Joey Garber shot a Sunday 69, making a tricky 5-footer for par on the 18th to elicit a nice ovation from the fans and also secure himself a top-30 finish, his third in the last three tournaments.

    Stuard, with his third top-10 finish of the season, now will take a week off, while Garber heads to next week's 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis, one of two new PGA Tour stops this season, along with Detroit's wildly successful debut.

    "I'll make sure I put this one in next year," said PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker, who shot 67 and finished tied for fifth. "Make sure I come back up.

    "I couldn't believe the amount of support."

    More: Shea & Sam: How a PGA Tour golfer and Michigan's quarterback hit it off

    More: 'Detroit showed up': Fans empty the shelves of Rocket Mortgage Classic gear

    There was perfect weather all week, the birdies were plentiful, and they never ran out of beer, so crowds were huge all week, doubling in size from Thursday to Friday, doubling again from Friday to Saturday, and then by the far the biggest showing Sunday. Lines for several hours Sunday morning were perhaps hundreds deep, at multiple entry points. PGA Tour officials don't announce weekly attendance figures anymore, but it's believed more than 70,000, and perhaps even more than 80,000, came to Detroit Golf Club during tournament week, which began with practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Truth be told, many golf fans actually got to see Detroit Golf Club before Lashley did.

    Again, it wasn't until Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the first official tee shots, that Lashley finally got into the field (his caddie made a late Tuesday flight from Phoenix on the chance he got in), after a Monday qualifying performance that went bust.

    For Lashley, those hard day and restless nights are over now.

    Many better times lie ahead.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

