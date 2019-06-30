LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Here's a look at Sunday's highlights from the fourth and final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

Shot of the day

The short, par-3 15th never really turned into the rowdy hole that tournament officials had hoped with all those bordering grandstands (hint: they're corporate grandstands, and corporate folks can be stuffy).

But there were some roars throughout the weekend, one in particularly during Sunday's final round, when Danny Lee almost one-hopped his short iron right into the hole.

The ball actually hit the back of the hole, and bounced back, 6 feet and 1 inch below the cup. As a consolation, Lee did make the birdie en route to a 69 and a tie for 21st.

Nobody aced the 15th this week. The only hole-in-one came from Ollie Schniederjans on the par-3 fifth hole during Friday's second round.

Hole of the day

It's not too often on the PGA Tour that a par 3 is the toughest hole on the course, but the long, par-3 11th at Detroit Golf Club showed its teeth. It played the toughest hole for the week, and the toughest hole during the final round.

Only two players made birdie at the 233-yarder in the final round — Viktor Hovland and Adam Schenk — compared to 10 bogeys. 

Only 44 of 71 players hit the green with their tee shot Sunday.

Quote of the day

"I'm just a 21-year-old from Norway and you've got Americans cheering on me. It's still a little crazy for me to think about, but I really appreciate it." — Hovland, who turned professional earlier this month following a stellar collegiate career at Oklahoma State and already has found himself quite the following behind the ropes.

Hovland earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's tournament, which was a no-brainer, given he was the top-ranked amateur golfer when he got the exemption, and he also is from unofficial tournament host Rickie Fowler's alma mater. Hovland earned his keep, firing an 8-under 64 on Sunday and tying for low round of the day.

He finished tied for 13th, at 15 under.

Area 313 update

Whomever Rocket Mortgage Classic officials commissioned to be the insurance company for the Area 313 charity payout is breathing a sigh of relief.

The $313,000 stays put. Nobody came close to posting a 3-1-3 (eagle-ace-birdie) on Nos. 14-16, a par 5, then a par 3, then a par 4. There were five eagles on 14 through the week, no aces on 15, and 16 played among the toughest par 4s on the course.

Had someone done the unthinkable, the payout would've been activated, and the PGA Tour would decide where half of it went, and the player the other half. 

CBS analyst Nick Faldo suggested on the air Sunday that the tournament should put in a clause that should a player get two of three legs, he could have the option to "buy" the third and final piece to get the charity money. Can't imagine that plan is going anywhere.

Course statistics

Total birdies: 1,895

Total pars: 5,152

Total bogeys: 980

Total doubles: 65

Total others: 4

Toughest holes, 1 (toughest)-18 (easiest): No. 11, No. 18, No. 6, No. 9, No. 2, No. 12, No. 16, No. 15, No. 8, No. 13, No. 10, No. 5, No. 1, No. 3, No. 4, No. 14, No. 7, No. 17

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

Nate Lashley wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
 Fullscreen

Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Buy Photo
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Buy Photo
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Buy Photo
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

