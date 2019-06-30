Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the tenth hole.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the tenth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — In 2014 and 2015, the same high school in Shreveport, La., laid claim to arguably the top prep quarterback and golfer in the state.

    So, who was most popular walking down the hallways at Calvary Baptist Academy?

    "I think," Sam Burns said, laughing, "everybody knows the answer to that."

    In other words, it sure as heck wasn't Burns, who is in his first full season on the PGA Tour — yet not even mentioned on the school's Wikipedia page as a notable alum.

    It, in fact, was Burns' good buddy — a youngster named Shea Patterson, who would go on to become the starting quarterback at Michigan. He is listed on the school's Wikipedia page.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC LIVE SCORING

    Burns and Patterson attended high school together for two years — Patterson arrived as a sophomore, when Burns was a junior, even though they're the same age (22). They quickly formed a bond, and remain in regular contact these days.

    Patterson talked to Burns earlier in the week, before the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic got underway at Detroit Golf Club. Burns finished 10 under for the week. Patterson couldn't attend, because he's at the Elite 11 camp in Dallas. Patterson's older brother, Sean Jr., did come watch Burns play early in the week.

    "Shea's great," Burns said after signing his scorecard Sunday. "He's always somebody I looked up to. We hung out a lot. He was always somebody that was really passionate about what he did. He worked really hard to achieve what he has so far. I think the sky's the limit for him."

    Patterson transferred from Ole Miss and is entering his second and senior season at Michigan, and the expectations are great. He led the Wolverines to a 10-3 season in 2018, and a berth in the Peach Bowl. Entering this season, he's listed on Heisman Trophy watch lists.

    And the next level looms, as it should, Burns said.

    "He's got a bright future," Burns said. "He's got all the talent in the world, he's done a good job surrounding himself with good people and he works hard, and that's a lot of it in itself.

    "So I think another year under his belt will only make him better."

    Burns does keep up with Patterson's exploits when he can, though Saturday afternoons often are filled with PGA Tour tournaments, even in the fall, the start of the golf season these days.

    Burns quipped, "I wish he was at LSU, but that's a different story."

    Burns, of course, went to LSU before turning pro at golf in 2017.

    "I keep up with him, I try as much as I can," he said. "I always root for Shea and want the best for him, and I think he's got a bright future."

    Burns said he and Patterson never played any actual golf together, though they did slap some balls around on the range on the driving range from time to time.

    Patterson definitely could excel at golf if he wanted, Burns said.

    "He's obviously really athletic," Burns said. "He'd probably be good at whatever he wanted."

    Burns cuts an athletic figure, too, and it shows as he's one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, at more than 300 yards. For the week, he averaged 312.1 yards on his tee shots, including 319.2 yards during his fourth round, a 2-under 70.

    He's played 22 tournaments this season, and has made 15 cuts, with one third-place finish, another top 10 and three more top 25s. He didn't tear up Detroit Golf Club like so many others, but his showing was respectable. 

    And it sounds like he'll be back, perhaps this time with Patterson in the gallery.

    "The golf course was great, especially for a new event," Burns said. "A lot of the guys out there don't really know what to expect, but the fans were awesome this week.

    "I think it'll be a great event for a long time.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

