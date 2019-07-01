Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Buy Photo
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Buy Photo
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Buy Photo
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Buy Photo
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Outside of a couple Buick Opens and the 2004 Ryder Cup, I haven't covered a lot of big-time golf up-close. I've only been covering golf at The News for a handful of years now, and the options locally, until recently, have been limited.

    That's why spending seven days at Detroit Golf Club for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic was intriguing, and in the end quite exhilarating.

    Here's what stood out, from the good, the bad and the ugly.

    Aces

    ►The fan experience, on a whole, was exceptional, on a number of fronts. For starters, being an old-style Donald Ross course, the property at Detroit Golf Club is rather condensed, so you really were able to get up close to the golfers, especially at several tee boxes. At No. 17, for instance, fans were within three or four feet of the golfers teeing off. Same at No. 18. Also, Rocket Mortgage Classic officials decided that, unlike at many PGA Tour stops, they were going to allow public standing spots between the hospitality suites and the ropes, like around the green at No. 18. (There is a downside here, too, of course, in that fans are in greater danger of being hit by wayward shots.)

    ►The course conditions were absolutely fantastic, and the aesthetics came through very nicely on TV. Of course, yes, that meant a whole heck of a lot of birdies (1,895 to be exact), plus 40 eagles for good measure — including one hole-in-one. And you know what, what the heck is wrong with that? There's been a whole lot of chirping from social media about how the low scoring was embarrassing. That's garbage. Yes, it's fun a couple of times a year to watch the world's best struggle to break par, but for my money, I want to see them go low. Nobody comes to PGA Tour events dying to see par saves. They want to see a shootout. And Detroit delivered.

    ►Dustin Johnson would've been a great champion, or Rickie Fowler, or Gary Woodland, or any of the big names in the field. But Detroit might've gotten lucky with the breakout story that was Nate Lashley, the third alternate entering the week who has an incredible back story of perseverance (personally and professionally), making him the ultimate underdog story. And as has been noted all week, yes, Detroit loves itself an underdog story. Lashley never had been to Detroit before this week, but now he'll be welcome as long as he shall live — free to host many more beer parties, like he did on the patio at Detroit Golf Club long after he had tapped in for par to claim the title Sunday evening.

    Duffs

    ►Detroit sure can clean up nicely, and it did again this week, for the most part. But unlike when it spruced up for the Super Bowl only to bail out once the national media had left town, it needs to be a continuous effort to spruce things up in the neighborhood. The Seven Mile side of things is nice, and that's why Rocket Mortgage Classic officials used that as the main entrance to the club. Now, it's time to do something down on Six Mile, too. That area is, well, not good at all. Like when the Tour Championship went to East Lake in Atlanta years ago and eventually turned around that area, that has to be the long-term goal in the Woodward-Livernois-Seven Mile-Six Mile corridor, as well.

    ►The father of a pro who was in the field this week emailed me early on and raved about the presentation at Detroit Golf Club, especially for a first-year event. But he had some concerns, too, and one was the main spectator entrance. It was just off the 10th fairway, in front of the tee, making for a hectic scene all four days of play, with fans streaming in while players were trying to hit. More than a few golfers had to step away from tee shots because of the commotion. Not sure what the solution is here, other than maybe re-routing the fans to behind the 10th tee. The main club entrance is not an option. That's where players park, and they're not about to concede their prime spots.

    ►Area 313 was supposed to be the party zone, but that never really developed at Nos. 14-16, the par 5, par 3 and par 4. Some of the lack of rowdiness was due to the runaway victory by Nate Lashley. It wasn't close. But there were other issues, too. The short par-3 15th was expected be the loudest hole on the course, but it was more sizzle than steak. The problem is that on the 15th hole, the grandstands were mostly corporate suites, and the suits, on a whole, or more likely to sip chardonnay in the shade of their private boxes than the public, which is more apt to two-fist Bud Lights. Next year, don't be shocked if tournament brass opens up more public stands in this part of the course.

    Other observations

    ►While the fan viewing was great, some of the grandstands were awfully close to the greens, making for a lot of free drops (you get them because of the man-made obstructions). There could be some alteration on this front.

    ►Everyone says the field was weak. Yeah, no Tiger, Phil or Brooks. Most tournaments don't have Tiger, Phil or Brooks. A national golf writer told me he was impressed with Detroit's commitments, and it'll only grow in coming years.

    ►The tournament's place on the schedule is perfect; so long as it continues to be two weeks after the U.S. Open and three before the British Open, it'll keep getting bigger and bigger names — especially when good word spreads on Tour.

    ►By early Sunday afternoon, the merchandise tent at the Fan Zone was picked almost completely clean. That's a shame, given the biggest crowd of tournament week was on Sunday. Tournament officials will order a whole lot more gear next year.

    ►The cell service on the golf course was awful pretty much all week, and that happens when you get a lot of people in a very small space. But if there's a fix, tourney officials will find it, because fans' social-media posts from the Detroit Golf Club is free marketing.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE