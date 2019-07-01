LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Registration for the 2019 Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest is now open.

If you've ever had a hole in one, you're eligible to enter.

This year’s contest returns to the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on Monday, Sept. 9.

Players will be placed in appropriate competitive divisions, and prizes will be awarded in each division.

► To enter the contest, email the following information to golf@detroitnews.com: Name, address, age, gender, phone, email, course and date of hole-in-one, and preferred tee time for the contest (morning or afternoon).

► Or you can send the information via postal mail to: Hole In One Contest, Detroit News sports, 160 W. Fort Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48226.

Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest
Bob Blackwell, 80, of Farmington Hills, watches his ball during the Detroit News Hole-in-One contest at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on September 10, 2018.
Bob Blackwell, 80, of Farmington Hills, watches his ball during the Detroit News Hole-in-One contest at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on September 10, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guy Cococcetta, 65, of Macomb Township watches the flight of his drive.
Guy Cococcetta, 65, of Macomb Township watches the flight of his drive. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Adams, 54, of Commerce Township, watches the flight of his drive.
Kevin Adams, 54, of Commerce Township, watches the flight of his drive. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pamela Lowry, 70, of New Hudson, prepares to hit her ball off the 7th tee during the hole-in-one contest.
Pamela Lowry, 70, of New Hudson, prepares to hit her ball off the 7th tee during the hole-in-one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luther Evans, 81, of Northville, watches his drive.
Luther Evans, 81, of Northville, watches his drive. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Bink, 69, of Northville, watches his drive.
Mike Bink, 69, of Northville, watches his drive. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ken Fortain, 69, of Troy, tees off.
Ken Fortain, 69, of Troy, tees off. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doug Harmala, 62, of Walled Lake, watches the flight of his ball during the hole in one contest.
Doug Harmala, 62, of Walled Lake, watches the flight of his ball during the hole in one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Earl Kiel, 74, of Livonia, watches the flight of his drive.
Earl Kiel, 74, of Livonia, watches the flight of his drive. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doug Laskowski, 66, of Westland, hits the ball off the 7th tee during the hole-in-one contest.
Doug Laskowski, 66, of Westland, hits the ball off the 7th tee during the hole-in-one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maria Lobbestael, 61, of Manchester, Mich., watches the flight of her ball during the hole in one contest.
Maria Lobbestael, 61, of Manchester, Mich., watches the flight of her ball during the hole in one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Billy Roe, 60, of Livonia, watces the flight of his tee shot.
Billy Roe, 60, of Livonia, watces the flight of his tee shot. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Downs, 59, of West Bloomfield, watches his ball during the hole in one contest.
Dan Downs, 59, of West Bloomfield, watches his ball during the hole in one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr.,
Fullscreen
Bert Green, 56, of West Bloomfield, watches his tee shot.
Bert Green, 56, of West Bloomfield, watches his tee shot. Clarence Tabb Jr.,
Fullscreen
Jim McGowan, 50, of Livonia, puts some body english into his tee shot during the hole in one contest.
Jim McGowan, 50, of Livonia, puts some body english into his tee shot during the hole in one contest. Clarence Tabb Jr.,
Fullscreen

