The 2019 Detroit News / GAM Hole in One Contest is Sept. 9 at Whispering Willows. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Registration for the 2019 Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest is now open.

If you've ever had a hole in one, you're eligible to enter.

This year’s contest returns to the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on Monday, Sept. 9.

Players will be placed in appropriate competitive divisions, and prizes will be awarded in each division.

► To enter the contest, email the following information to golf@detroitnews.com: Name, address, age, gender, phone, email, course and date of hole-in-one, and preferred tee time for the contest (morning or afternoon).

► Or you can send the information via postal mail to: Hole In One Contest, Detroit News sports, 160 W. Fort Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48226.