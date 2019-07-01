Registration for the 2019 Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest is now open.
If you've ever had a hole in one, you're eligible to enter.
This year’s contest returns to the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on Monday, Sept. 9.
Players will be placed in appropriate competitive divisions, and prizes will be awarded in each division.
► To enter the contest, email the following information to golf@detroitnews.com: Name, address, age, gender, phone, email, course and date of hole-in-one, and preferred tee time for the contest (morning or afternoon).
► Or you can send the information via postal mail to: Hole In One Contest, Detroit News sports, 160 W. Fort Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48226.
Bob Blackwell, 80, of Farmington Hills, watches his ball during the Detroit News Hole-in-One contest at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on September 10, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
