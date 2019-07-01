Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — It was just after 8 p.m. Sunday, and the sun was setting on Detroit Golf Club and the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. But the party raged on over on the clubhouse patio, where champion Nate Lashley and dozens of friends, family and club members celebrated his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour with beers. Lots of beers.

    A couple hundred yards away, Jay Farner stood and reflected on what most — from the players to the fans to tournament officials — have almost universally described as a great week in Detroit.

    "I was super impressed with everybody, and the amount of effort and care — the volunteers in particular," said Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans, and the company face behind bringing the tournament to Detroit — along with company founder Dan Gilbert, it's been a vision for more than five years. "People are working so hard because they care so much about the city and putting on a great event.

    "The level of effort was unbelievable."

    The tournament featured about 2,000 volunteers (each of whom paid $75 to volunteer), 156 of the world's best golfers, and tens of thousands of fans, perhaps as many as 80,000, though the PGA Tour doesn't release official totals anymore.

    Players talked all week about how great the crowds were. Some said the Tuesday practice-round crowds were on par with what they typically see on Thursdays for most tournament weeks. Last week's Thursday crowd was said to be among the biggest on Tour for an opening round, outside of the majors.

    The crowd doubled from Thursday to Friday, then doubled again from Friday to Saturday. Sunday's crowd was best of all. Saturday and Sunday sold out.

    Brian Stuard, a Jackson native, shot a final-round 68 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fifth at Detroit Golf Club. He met the media late Sunday. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

    "The crowds were great, the players were great," Farner said. "It started on Tuesday. And it demonstrates the demand for the PGA (Tour) to be here in Detroit."

    The PGA Tour and Quicken have been talking about this move for years, and it started when Quicken agreed to be the title sponsor of The National in Washington, D.C., five years ago with the understanding that eventually, the tournament, or any tournament really, would eventually make its way to Detroit.

    The agreement finally was completed last year, and it's a four-year deal, though most PGA Tour tournaments last a whole lot longer than that. The old Buick Open was in suburban Flint for 50 years, and only folded because of the auto-industry collapse.

    Quicken has long-term plans for this tournament, which doesn't come cheap to the company. It's anywhere from $7 million to $10 million to be a title sponsor on Tour.

    More: Before Nate Lashley's caddie was scrambling to get to Detroit, he predicted a victory. Seriously.

    And while things went well this week, there's always room for improvement, Farner said.

    "We're obviously celebrating what we think went very, very well," said Farner, whose good friend and company founder, Gilbert, is said to remain in in-patient care following a May stroke. He was unable to attend the tournament this week, but received regular updates on how things were going. "And we've got a laundry list of things we can improve upon.

    "We're also talking about how we can engage with the charitable organizations year-round, to make sure there's that touch with the community day in and day out.

    "Like anything else we're working on, especially anything Dan's leading, you start, you learn, and you keep engaging, and you keep getting better each and every day."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

