Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him on Sunday.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    The text messages kept coming until David Berganio Jr. stopped counting, somewhere around 100, all wanting to celebrate his small role in an unlikely victory.

    Berganio didn’t win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    He didn’t even play.

    In fact, he didn’t know anything about Nate Lashley, the last player to get in the tournament when Berganio chose to withdraw.

    It was only after Berganio returned home from Detroit that he heard Lashley opened with a 63 and that both were Arizona Wildcats, separated by a generation and a different variety of hard times.

    “I texted my coach (Rick LaRose) and said, ‘Who is this kid from Arizona?’” Berganio said. “He told me the whole story and I was like, ‘Holy smokes.’”

    The story is nothing short of remarkable.

    Lashley was a junior at Arizona in 2004 when his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash on their way home to Nebraska after watching him play in an NCAA regional. The mental anguish was more than he realized. Lashley struggled upon turning pro, dabbled in real estate during a break from golf and then began the slow climb back through five tours over the next decade until reaching the PGA Tour as a 34-year-old rookie in the fall of 2017.

    Lashley wasn’t in the field at Detroit. He didn’t make it through Monday qualifying but stuck around as an alternate in case his luck changed.

    That’s where Berganio enters the picture.

    Berganio has been on a medical extension since 2004 because of a bulging disk in his back that took 11 years to be diagnosed as a problem in his hip. He has played only 28 times in the last 15 years on the PGA Tour.

    He was certain the new PGA Tour event in Detroit would be No. 29 when he arrived Monday morning.

    One problem.

    His golf clubs never made the connection in Dallas and Berganio didn’t get them until Tuesday night. The course is occupied all day Wednesday with the pro-am.

    “I wasn’t able to play a practice round,” Berganio said. “A friend of mine always says, ‘Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.’ I’m 50. I know some kid behind me was waiting to get in, and I didn’t want to take up a spot. And then this happened. He’s a former Wildcat, as well. The situation couldn’t have been better.”

    Lashley followed that 63 with a 67, and then he blew open the tournament with another 63 to build a six-shot lead. He started the final round with two birdies in three holes and was on his way to a six-shot victory.

    His sister, Brooke, flew in from Phoenix, along with a host of friends and family from Arizona and Nebraska, to share an emotional moment. The victory gives Lashley a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, along with a spot in the British Open, Masters and PGA Championship.

    “I’m just thankful I got in the tournament,” Lashley said.

    Berganio never felt so happy for not being able to play, but only to a point. The text messages kept pouring in Sunday night and into Monday, all filled with amazement that a withdrawal could change someone’s life.

    “I didn’t change his life,” Berganio said. “I didn’t hit a shot.”

    All he did was unwittingly provide an opportunity. It just happened to fall to Lashley, who took it from there.

    Berganio knows all about opportunity.

    He was born to a 15-year-old mother on welfare and raised in a housing project in Pacoima, California. A priest from the Guardian Angel Catholic Church gave him a starter set of Chi Chi Rodriguez clubs when Berganio was 12 to keep him off the streets.

    “He gave me an opportunity to hit all the golf balls I wanted,” Berganio said. “He never hit a shot for me.”

    Berganio took it from there.

    He was a two-time winner of the U.S. Amateur Public Links and played on the winning Walker Cup in 1993, partnering with Todd Demsey to win a foursomes match against a team that included Padraig Harrington.

    In three full years on the PGA Tour before injuries shut him down, Berganio had two good chances to win. He played in the final group of the Byron Nelson Classic in 1997 with the eventual winner, 21-year-old Masters champion Tiger Woods. Five years later, he lost in a playoff at the Bob Hope Classic to Phil Mickelson.

    “I wasn’t trying to beat No. 50 in the world or No. 150 in the world,” he said with a laugh. “It was either No. 1 or 2.”

    Berganio doesn’t spend a lot of time looking back at what could have been, because his past starts long before he even got on tour.

    “I’m not angry,” he says. “Coming where I’ve come from, I never would have expected the life I’ve lived.”

    He has three PGA Tour starts remaining on his medical extension. He wants to use them wisely. He thought Detroit was a wise move until American Airlines didn’t get his golf clubs to him on time. For Berganio, there was only one option.

    “That’s the one thing that went through my mind when I did get my clubs,” he said. “I feel good, but am I going to be able to compete not seeing the course? I’m going to be taking a spot away from a younger kid. Someone else will benefit more than I would. And look what he did. I’m so happy for Nate.”

    An unselfish act. An unlikely victory.

