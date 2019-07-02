Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him on Sunday.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Coming into the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, the expectation was that scores would be low. And, oh yes, they sure were.

    The question now: Were they too low?

    Depends whom you ask.

    If you ask tournament officials, they're just fine with all the birdies. Players love to make them, fans love to see them. But if you ask the keyboard warriors on social media, the torching of Detroit Golf Club bordered on an embarrassment.

    Here's the stone-cold truth: There were no significant scoring records set over the four days of play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. While the winning score was 25 under, by Nate Lashley, nobody else was even 20-under par, while 45 players who finished double-digits under par.

    Welcome to the PGA Tour, where the hashtag these days is #LiveUnderPar, and it used to be #TheseGuysAreGood. No kidding.

    "Fans love it, players love it," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the tournament. "This is what the fans want."

    The scoring at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was on par with many of the PGA Tour's comparable tournaments this season. Comparing to 27 other PGA Tour tournaments this season — this is excluding the majors, the World Golf Championships, and The Players Championship — 12 had a champion who finished at least 20 under par.

    Two of the champions, Marc Leishman at the CIMB Classic in October and Adam Long at the Desert Classic in January, finished more under par than Lashley, at 26 under. Five tournaments saw at least 40 players finish double-digits under par, including a whopping 66 at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif. Like the Rocket Mortgage Classic, 45 finished double-digits under par at The RSM Classic in November.

    Only in two PGA Tour events was the champion single-digits under par — Keith Mitchell at 9 under at The Honda Classic and Paul Casey at 8 under at the Valspar Championship — both early in the spring.

    The PGA Tour has a different philosophy than the United States Golf Association, which is obsessed with its champion being around par or even over par (it failed this year, with Gary Woodland winning at 13 under at Pebble Beach).

    Yes, Detroit Golf Club, at 7,300 yards or so, is slightly shorter than average for a par-72 on the PGA Tour. The tournament could've gone with a par 70, like the previous week's Travelers Championship does, but what's the point?

    The players didn't find the course to be too easy, though they found the weather conditions to be absolutely perfect for scoring.

    "You know, the weather was pretty nice," said Brian Stuard, the Oakland alumnus and Jackson native who finished tied for fifth at 15 under. "You get a little wind, that would take the scores down a little bit."

    The wind really never showed up over the four days, outside of Friday afternoon, when a storm to the south and north of the course got the flag sticks whipping for a while. Friday afternoon produced the highest scores of any time during the tournament. One night of overnight rain helped soften things up, too.

    There were no 59s, though Cameron Champ had us on high alert Friday morning when he shot a front-nine 28. There were no 60s, 61s or 62s. It was 63 that was the low-water mark, shot twice by Lashley, on Thursday and Saturday, and once by J.T. Poston, on Friday. Poston finished tied for 11th.

    Meanwhile, world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and Woodland, both U.S. Open champions, both missed the cut, as did Chez Reavie, the previous week's champ, and Bubba Watson. Rickie Fowler finished tied for 46th.

    So, no, the course didn't exactly have windmills and clowns' mouths.

    "I don't think so," said Sam Burns, when asked if the course was too easy — he finished tied for 42nd, 10 under. "They have options how they can set this place up. Everybody's kind of learning, whether it's the players or the staff. Everybody's learning about how to make it better for the next time.

    "They'll know ways to make it harder, if they want to. If not, I still think it's a great test."

    In the weeks and months heading into tournament week, there were several changes to the course, including the addition of several tee boxes to lengthen things, and the removing of several trees.

    Driving accuracy proved just as important if not more so than distance, and putting was of most importance on those Donald Ross greens. If tournament officials wanted, they could've pinched the fairways even more, grown the rough longer, and got the greens rolling even faster than they were, at about a 12 on the Stimpmeter much of the week.

    But they chose not to this season, and might not change much for next year, either. After all, take out the week of Lashley's life, and the winner would've been 19 under, plenty in line with what the PGA Tour produces many weeks.

    That said, Langwell said all options will be on the table as he gathers with his team to assess what worked and what didn't for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    "We're gonna look at ShotLink data, all the data, see if the tees are in the right place, if the holes are the right length," Langwell said of a tournament that saw 40 eagles and 1,895 birdies. "We may keep it the same, or we may modifty it. But there's no agenda.

    "I've not seen a PGA Tour event suffer from attendance or field strength because they can make a lot of birdies."

    The rest of the story

    A look at winning scores from previous PGA Tour events this season, not including majors, WGC events or The Players Championship:

    Safeway Open — 14 under

    CIMB Classic — 26 under

    The CJ Cup — 21 under 

    Sanderson Farms Championship — 21 under 

    Shriners Hospitals for Children Open — 21 under

    Mayakoba Golf Classic — 22 under 

    The RSM Classic — 19 under 

    Tournament of Champions — 23 under 

    Sony Open — 22 under

    Desert Classic — 26 under

    Farmers Insurance Open — 21 under

    Waste Management Phoenix Open — 17 under

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — 19 under

    Genesis Open — 14 under

    Puerto Rico Open — 15 under 

    The Honda Classic — 9 under

    Arnold Palmer Invitational — 12 under

    Valspar Championship — 8 under

    Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — 18 under

    Valero Texas Open — 20 under 

    RBC Heritage — 12 under 

    Wells Fargo Championship — 15 under

    AT&T Byron Nelson — 23 under 

    Charles Schwab Challenge — 13 under

    The Memorial — 19 under

    RBC Canadian Open — 22 under 

    Travelers Championship — 17 under

    Rocket Mortgage Classic — 25 under 

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

