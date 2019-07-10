Lexi Thompson (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

LPGA stars Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr, and Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee – ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in the world, respectively – are among the top teams in next week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland (Mich.) Country Club.

The final field for the inaugural LPGA team event was announced Wednesday.

Other notable pairings in the 71-team field include:

►LPGA veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel, and Natalie Gulbis and Sandra Gal.

►Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, ranked No. 10 and No. 15 in the world, respectively.

►Canadian Olympians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp.

►Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn, who are ranked No. 9 and No. 23 in the world and have a combined 11 LPGA victories.

Teams will play foursomes (alternate shot) and four-ball (best ball) for a $2 million purse next Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational start at $10, and admission for kids 17 and under is free. For more information visit DowGLBI.com.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teams

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn

Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp

Nasa Hataoka and Suzuka Yamaguchi

Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr

Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas

Lydia Ko and In Gee Chun

Nelly and Jessica Korda

Angela Stanford and Dori Carter

Marina Alex and Brittany Lang

Austin Ernst and Bronte Law

Amy Yang and Mirim Lee

Hyo Joo Kim and Eun Hee Ji

Pernilla Lindberg and Linnea Storm

Angel Yin and Yu Liu

Ryann O’Toole and Jacqui Concolino

Jennifer Song and Hee Young Park

Gerina Piller and Stacy Lewis

Megan Khang and Annie Park

Suzann Pettersen and Catriona Matthew

Amy Olson and Katherine Kirk

Lindy Duncan and Ally McDonald

Pornanong Phatlum and Wichanee Meechai

Su Oh and Mel Reid

Brittany Altomare and Elizabeth Szokol

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall

Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton

Jenny Shin and Na Yeon Choi

Celine Boutier and Karine Icher

Jane Park and Tiffany Joh

Jaye Marie Green and Daniela Holmqvist

Aditi Ashok and Louise Stahle

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Pajaree Anannarukarn

Peiyun Chien and Tiffany Chan

Maria Fernanda Torres and Luna Sobron Galmes

Mariajo Uribe and Karrie Webb

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel

Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson

Sarah Kemp and Xiyu Lin

Sarah Schmelzel and Lauren Kim

Ruixin Liu and Simin Feng

Dottie Ardina and Pavarisa Yoktuan

Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro

Kendall Dye and Kristy McPherson

Isa Gabsa and Cheyenne Knight

Dana Finkelstein and Mina Harigae

Kris Tamulis and Kim Kaufman

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong and Marissa Steen

Brittany Marchand and Daniela Darquea

Christina Kim and Karen Chung

Celine Herbin and Joanna Klatten

Brianna Do and Laura Diaz

Anna-Catherine Tanguay and Sophia Popov

Louise Ridderstrom and Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver and Sarah Burnham

Jaclyn Lee and Robyn Choi

P.K Kongkraphan and Muni He

Clariss Guce and Maddie McCrary

Alana Uriell and Youngin Chun

Cheyenne Woods and Olafia Kristinsdottir

Becca Huffer and Amelia Lewis

Lori Beth Adams and Kelly Tan

Lee Lopez and Rachel Rohanna

Sandra Changkija and Paula Reto

Stephanie Kono and Erynne Lee

Cindy LaCrosse and Vicky Hurst

Jimin Kang and Min Lee

Natalie Gulbis and Sandra Gal

Ashli Bunch and Heather Bowie Young

x-Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi

x-Chaithra Katamneni (amateur) and Elayna Bowser (amateur)

x-Sponsor exemptions