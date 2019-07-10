LPGA stars Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr, and Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee – ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in the world, respectively – are among the top teams in next week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland (Mich.) Country Club.
The final field for the inaugural LPGA team event was announced Wednesday.
Other notable pairings in the 71-team field include:
►LPGA veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel, and Natalie Gulbis and Sandra Gal.
►Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, ranked No. 10 and No. 15 in the world, respectively.
►Canadian Olympians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp.
►Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn, who are ranked No. 9 and No. 23 in the world and have a combined 11 LPGA victories.
Teams will play foursomes (alternate shot) and four-ball (best ball) for a $2 million purse next Thursday through Sunday.
Tickets for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational start at $10, and admission for kids 17 and under is free. For more information visit DowGLBI.com.
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teams
Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko
Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp
Nasa Hataoka and Suzuka Yamaguchi
Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr
Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas
Lydia Ko and In Gee Chun
Nelly and Jessica Korda
Angela Stanford and Dori Carter
Marina Alex and Brittany Lang
Austin Ernst and Bronte Law
Amy Yang and Mirim Lee
Hyo Joo Kim and Eun Hee Ji
Pernilla Lindberg and Linnea Storm
Angel Yin and Yu Liu
Ryann O’Toole and Jacqui Concolino
Jennifer Song and Hee Young Park
Gerina Piller and Stacy Lewis
Megan Khang and Annie Park
Suzann Pettersen and Catriona Matthew
Amy Olson and Katherine Kirk
Lindy Duncan and Ally McDonald
Pornanong Phatlum and Wichanee Meechai
Su Oh and Mel Reid
Brittany Altomare and Elizabeth Szokol
Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall
Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton
Jenny Shin and Na Yeon Choi
Celine Boutier and Karine Icher
Jane Park and Tiffany Joh
Jaye Marie Green and Daniela Holmqvist
Aditi Ashok and Louise Stahle
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Pajaree Anannarukarn
Peiyun Chien and Tiffany Chan
Maria Fernanda Torres and Luna Sobron Galmes
Mariajo Uribe and Karrie Webb
Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel
Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson
Sarah Kemp and Xiyu Lin
Sarah Schmelzel and Lauren Kim
Ruixin Liu and Simin Feng
Dottie Ardina and Pavarisa Yoktuan
Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro
Kendall Dye and Kristy McPherson
Isa Gabsa and Cheyenne Knight
Dana Finkelstein and Mina Harigae
Kris Tamulis and Kim Kaufman
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong and Marissa Steen
Brittany Marchand and Daniela Darquea
Christina Kim and Karen Chung
Celine Herbin and Joanna Klatten
Brianna Do and Laura Diaz
Anna-Catherine Tanguay and Sophia Popov
Louise Ridderstrom and Lilia Vu
Lindsey Weaver and Sarah Burnham
Jaclyn Lee and Robyn Choi
P.K Kongkraphan and Muni He
Clariss Guce and Maddie McCrary
Alana Uriell and Youngin Chun
Cheyenne Woods and Olafia Kristinsdottir
Becca Huffer and Amelia Lewis
Lori Beth Adams and Kelly Tan
Lee Lopez and Rachel Rohanna
Sandra Changkija and Paula Reto
Stephanie Kono and Erynne Lee
Cindy LaCrosse and Vicky Hurst
Jimin Kang and Min Lee
Natalie Gulbis and Sandra Gal
Ashli Bunch and Heather Bowie Young
x-Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi
x-Chaithra Katamneni (amateur) and Elayna Bowser (amateur)
x-Sponsor exemptions
