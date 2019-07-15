Nate Lashley, who went from unknown alternate to winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June at Detroit Golf Club, has 400-1 odds to win the British Open this week at Royal Portrush.
The 8-1 favorite at VegasInsider.com is Rory McIlroy, who will be competing in his home country of Northern Ireland.
Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship and finished second in the Masters and U.S. Open this year, is next at 10-1.
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for third-best odds at 16-1.
Other notable players include defending British Open champion Francesco Molinari at 25-1, U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland at 60-1, Phil Mickelson at 100-1 and Doc Redman, who finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, at 400-1.
British Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Royal Portrush (7,344 yards, par 71), Portrush, Northern Ireland
TV (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).
Playoff (if necessary): Three holes, aggregate score
2018 winner: Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie
