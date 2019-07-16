Brooke Henderson hits a tee shot during the final round of the Meijer LPA Classic in Grand Rapids last month. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Brooke Henderson, the No. 9-ranked women's golfer in the world and a member of the LPGA Tour who is playing in this week's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club (though she decided to share 10 things about her). The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday, and features a format of two-player teams.

Henderson has won nine times on the LPGA Tour, including twice this year, among them the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids in June.

1. My favorite cereal growing up was Lucky Charms. It's Rice Krispies now.

2. I listen to all country music, especially Reba McEntire. I love how powerful she is and all her songs have great meaning.

3. The weirdest animal I've seen on a golf course, probably, is just like a weird spider or a weird snake, in Thailand or Florida.

4. I watch movies all the time. The last movie I watched in the theater, I just watched the new "Alladin" twice. I love Disney movies.

5. Movies or TV? It's a mixture. My favorite TV show is "Reba."

6. The last book I read, it was a long time ago. Probably "Heaven is for Real."

7. I can hit every club in the bag out of a sand trap, with the exception of my woods.

8. If there were more days in the week, I'd probably practice more.

9. The last thing I Googled, probably dog breeds. My favorite types of dogs are dogs that don't shed. I don't have one now, but I wish I did.

10. Am I good at directions? It depends on the day.

Brooke Henderson, 21, is a professional golfer from Smiths Falls, Ontario. Follow her on Twitter @BrookeHenderson and Instagram @brookehendersongolf.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Midland Country Club, Midland

TV: All four days on GC — Wednesday, 4-6 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 8-10 p.m. (tape delay), Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Purse: $2 million

Outlook: This is the inaugural running of this tournament, and it features two-player teams, much like the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Here's a look at pairings and tee times.

Tickets: dowglbi.com

