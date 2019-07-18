The British Open, the fourth and final major on the golf calendar, is taking place this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. You can follow live scoring from the tournament here.
BRITISH OPEN
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Royal Portrush (7,344 yards, par 71), Portrush, Northern Ireland
TV (all times EST): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).
Playoff (if necessary): Three holes, aggregate score
2018 winner: Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie
MORE COVERAGE
Rory McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
As if Brooks Koepka needs an advantage at the Open, his caddie knows Portrush better than anyone
Nate Lashley is 400-1 to win British Open; Rory McIlroy is 8-1 favorite
