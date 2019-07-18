Darren Clarke makes birdie on the fifth hole Thursday. (Photo: Matt Dunham, AP)

The British Open, the fourth and final major on the golf calendar, is taking place this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. You can follow live scoring from the tournament here.

BRITISH OPEN

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Royal Portrush (7,344 yards, par 71), Portrush, Northern Ireland

TV (all times EST): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Playoff (if necessary): Three holes, aggregate score

2018 winner: Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie

