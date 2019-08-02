Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston defeated Tommy Sullivan of Grosse Pointe 3 and 2 in the final match to win the 41st Michigan Junior State Amateur Thursday at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek.

The GAM presented a 15-and-under competition in the championship for the first time and Ryan O’Rourke of West Bloomfield took the title with a 2 and 1 win over Joe Murdock of Ada in the final match.

Deardorff reached the final match with a 4 and 3 morning semifinal win over August Meekhof of Eastmanville. Sullivan, whose brother Patrick won the championship a year ago, reached the final by topping Cameron Cowland of Dexter 1-up.

In the 15-and-under bracket, O’Rourke topped Rylan Marontate of Harrow 4 and 2 in the morning semifinal while Murdock turned back Robert Burns of Grand Blanc 1-up.

The Michigan Junior State Amateur featured the top junior boy golfers in the state as determined by past performance or via sectional qualifiers presented earlier this summer across the state.

Stroke play qualifying set up a 32-golfer bracket to determine the champion. Sullivan was the stroke play medalist and top seed. Deardorff was the No. 3 seed.