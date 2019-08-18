Justin Thomas celebrates after sinking a birdie on the 18th green during the final round at the BMW Championship golf tournament Sunday at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. He finished under 25. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Medinah, Ill. — Staked to a six-shot lead, Justin Thomas spent more time Sunday worrying about what could go wrong than ending 12 months without winning.

And right when it started to go wrong, Thomas delivered his biggest shots in the BMW Championship.

In a span of three holes around the turn at Medinah, his six-shot lead shrunk to two. Thomas answered with two clutch wedge shots, two big putts and sailed to a 4-under 68 to secure a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay, who gave him a battle to the end with a 65.

“Patrick played unbelievably, put a lot of heat on me,” Thomas said. “In the end, it could have been good for me. It kept me focused, kept my head down. … I was really nervous going into today. I remembered that it’s really hard to win a golf tournament, and I’m glad that I was able to do so.”

The timing was ideal.

His first victory since the World Golf Championship at Firestone last year moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup going into the Tour Championship, where he will start the tournament at 10-under par with a two-shot lead under the new scoring format as the final 30 players chase a $15 million first prize.

“I can certainly say I never slept on a Wednesday lead,” Thomas said.

Cantlay, who made four straight birdies around the turn, secured the No. 2 position and will start at 8 under. Brooks Koepka will be 7 under, a staggered start all the way down to even par for the final five players.

That includes Lucas Glover, who went bogey-double bogey until finishing with a two-putt par from 40 feet to secure his first trip to the Tour Championship in 10 years.

It will not include Masters champion Tiger Woods, the defending champion.

Woods was a long shot going into the final round to crack the top 30, and he closed with a 72. East Lake was his first victory in five years, capping his return from four back surgeries, a special moment replaced some six months later by his Masters victory.

“It’s disappointing,” Woods said. “Last year culminated in a pretty special moment for me and would have been nice to go back there.”

Hideki Matsuyama took the 36-hole lead with a 63 until falling back with a 73. He responded with another 63 to finish alone in third, making him one of three players who moved into the top 30 to reach East Lake. The other was Jason Kokrak, but only after J.T. Poston made bogey on his final hole.

The final day to earn the eight automatic spots on the Presidents Cup changed nothing for either team.

Bryson DeChambeau held onto the final spot for the Americans when Tony Finau, who needed to finish alone in third, closed with a 69 and finished fourth. Jason Day failed to work his way into an automatic spot for the International side.

There wasn’t supposed to be much drama in the tournament, either, not with Thomas coming off a 61 to build a six-shot lead. Only seven players dating to 1928 had ever lost a six-shot lead on the PGA Tour. Thomas didn’t want to be the next.

That’s why he shut off his phone on his way to the course. It seemed everyone but him had already declared him the winner, and he found no refuge in the locker room.

“Guys giving me advice in the locker room how to finish off a tournament,” Thomas said. “I was like, ‘I’ve done this a couple times guys but, thank you.’ That’s what I was saying on the way over here. It’s a lot of the outside noise that makes it harder sometimes to stay focused.”

And the nature of that advice?

“Talk to your caddie a lot. Make sure you keep talking,” Thomas said. “‘OK, as long as you stop talking it’s fine with me.’”

He did talk to his caddie, mostly to get yardage from the rough because he didn’t hit a fairway until the fifth hole. Cantlay also got off to a slow start, and Thomas still had his six-shot lead through seven holes. But not for long.

Cantlay made an 8-foot birdie on No. 7, followed with a 12-foot birdie on No. 8 and a 6-foot birdie on No. 9. Thomas then helped out by hitting his second to the par-5 10th under a tree, hitting left-handed to get it out and making bogey. Cantlay made his fourth straight birdie, and the lead was down to two with eight holes remaining.

That’s when Thomas came to life with a wedge to 2 feet for birdie.

“The birdie on 11 was huge,” Thomas said. “That propelled me for the rest of the round.”

More important was his 12-foot par putt on the next hole. And then after Cantlay rolled in a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 13th, Thomas matched him from 12 feet.

Cantlay, who had nine birdies in the final round, missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th and a 15-foot eagle putt on the 15th after driving onto the green.

“When you’re as far behind as you are, you kind of need everything to right,” Cantlay said. “Neither of those putts dropped at a point where I needed them to.”

Thomas finished at 25-under 263 – seven shots lower than what Woods shot at Medinah when he won the 2006 PGA Championship – and earned $1,665,000. Even more money is at stake next week, though this was a burden lifted. All he cared about was winning.

Tour Champions

In Endicott, N.Y., Doug Barron became the 13th Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour Champions event, holing two 15-foot birdie putts after a rain delay to beat Fred Couples by two strokes in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Making his second senior start after turning 50 last month, Barron closed with a 6-under 66 at at En Joie Golf Club to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 17-under 199. With Couples in the clubhouse after a 63, Barron returned from the rain delay to hole the first 15-footer on the par-4 15th to break a tie for the lead, then doubled the advantage with the second one on the par-3 17th.

The 59-year-old Couples was back at En Joie for the first time in 24 years. He won the PGA Tour’s 1991 B.C. Open at the course.

Barron is the first open qualifier to win since Willie Wood in the 2012 event at En Joie, and the first to win wire-to-wire. After tying for fifth in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut, Barron got into the field Monday with a 66 at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

Barron was winless on the PGA Tour in 238 starts, playing the defunct B.C. Open seven times at En-Joie. In 2009, three years after losing his PGA Tour card, Barron became the first player to be suspended by the tour for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He was suspended for one year.

Woody Austin was third at 13 under after a 67.

Korn Ferry Tour

In Columbus, Ohio, Scottie Scheffler won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener.

Scheffler finished at 12-under 272 on Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course. The former University of Texas player won the Evans Scholars Invitational in May and finished third on the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular-season money list to earn a PGA Tour card for next season. Scheffler earned $180,000.

Brendon Todd (67), Beau Hossler (68) and Ben Taylor (68) tied for second. Defending champion Robert Streb (66) and Brandon Hagy (71) followed at 9 under.

The players who have yet to earn PGA Tour cards are fighting for 25 spots based on their finishes in the four-event Finals standings. Joey Garber (Petoskey) finished tied for 61st at 4-over 288.

U.S. Amateur

In Pinehurst, N.C. Andy Ogletree won the U.S. Amateur Sunday, rallying to beat John Augenstein 2 and 1.

Ogletree was 4 down early in the morning round of the 36-hole final at Pinehurst’s renovated No. 4, but won four of the final seven holes on the No. 2 course to claim the championship matchup of 21-year-old college seniors.

The Mississippian became the third Georgia Tech player to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Matt Kuchar and Bobby Jones.

He ended it on the 17th, sticking his tee shot on the par-3 hole on the green and two-putting for par. Augenstein four-putted for a double bogey. Augenstein, from Kentucky, was the first Vanderbilt player to reach the final since Luke List in 2004.

European Tour

In Vusoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters became the first two-time winner in Czech Masters history, shooting a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Adri Arnaus of Spain.

Pieters finished at 19-under 269 at Albatross Golf Resort for his fourth European Tour victory. He also win in 2015 at Albatross.

Arnaus closed with a 69.