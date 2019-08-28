Bernhard Langer will be coming back to compete in the Ally Challenge in Grand Rapids next month. (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

Two members of the World Golf Hall of Fame are headlining the early commitments for next month's Champions Tour tournament in Grand Blanc.

Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie are coming to Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club for the second playing of The Ally Challenge, along with Miguel Angel Jimenez, tournament officials said Wednesday.

Langer is 62, but is practically as competitive as ever, the winner of more than 100 tournaments worldwide, including 40 on the Champions Tour, three on the PGA Tour (including the 1985 and 1993 Masters) and 42 on the European Tour.

He's won twice this season, including the Senior Open Championship in July.

Langer finished tied for eighth at the 2018 Ally Challenge, five shots behind winner Paul Broadhurst.

Montgomerie, 56, likewise made much of his resume on the European Tour, but does have six Champions Tour wins, most recently in 2017.

He tied for 37th in Grand Blanc last year.

Jimenez, 55, has won seven times on the Champions Tour, including two majors last year.

The 2019 Ally Challenge will be held Sept. 13-15, and is expected to feature some of the biggest names on the tour, given it's leading into the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

More: Olympics push 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier on PGA Tour calendar

The inaugural Ally Challenge was wildly successful — the $800,000 raised for charity was second-most ever for an inaugural Champions Tour event — helped by the Metro Flint area's thirst for pro golf, having supported the PGA Tour's long-running Buick Open until it went by the wayside after the 2009 playing.

This year's tournament will feature more periphery events, including a Family Fun Night on the Friday of tournament week, featuring free drinks and pizza for those 18 and younger, as well as a DJ dance party.

A Saturday celebrity scramble will feature golf legend Jack Nicklaus, former Red Wing Henrik Zetterberg, Michigan rock icon Kid Rock and country music star Dierks Bentley, with Bentley playing a concert following the tournament's second round.

Also during tournament week, Ally Challenge officials are expected to announce that the 2020 tournament will be moving up in the schedule, to July. That would be a boon for the tournament, putting it off of a college football weekend.

The Ally Challenge will be the last of four major professional tour events in Michigan this year, following the PGA Tour's debut in Detroit with the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and LPGA Tour tournaments in Grand Rapids and Midland. In 2020, that number increases to five, with the Senior PGA Championship returning to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984