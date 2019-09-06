Retief Goosen (Photo: Rebekah Welch, AP)

Eight former major champions have committed to next week's Ally Challenge, the second-year Champions Tour event in Grand Blanc.

The latest big names to commit to the three-day tournament at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club are Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion; and Vijay Singh, winner of two PGA Championships and a Masters.

Other major champions in the field include Angel Cabrera (2007 U.S. Open, 2009 Masters), Darren Clarke (2011 British Open), Lee Janzen (1993 and 1998 U.S. Open), Bernhard Langer (1985 and 1993 Masters), Corey Pavin (1995 U.S. Open) and David Toms (2001 PGA).

Goosen won the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004, and Singh won the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004 and the Masters in 2000.

Singh won three times in the Buick Open, the PGA Tour stop at Warwick Hills, which held its final PGA Tour event in 2009

Clarke was one of five players to accept sponsor's exemptions into the tournament, a group that also includes Champions Tour rookie Gary Nicklaus (the son of Jack Nicklaus) and Golf Channel broadcaster Brandel Chamblee.

Other notable names teeing it up include Colin Montgomerie, Jesper Parnevik and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Lake Orion's Tom Gillis, who came close to his first Champions Tour victory last week in Calgary before stumbling down the stretch, also will tee it up in the tournament, which was won by Paul Broadhurst in its inaugural year.

The purse is $2 million, and is critical in helping shape the field for the Champions Tour's Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Tournament play starts Friday, Sept. 13. On Saturday, there also will be a celebrity shootout scramble featuring Jack Nicklaus, Kid Rock, Henrik Zetterberg and country music star Diers Bentley, who also will perform a concert after play concludes Saturday.

Also during tournament week, officials are expected to announce that next year's Ally Challenge will move to a more-desirable date, in late July.

The Ally Challenge

When: Sept. 13-15

Where: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

TV: All three days on Golf Channel

Notable players: Angel Cabrera, Darren Clarke, Tom Gillis, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Corey Pavin, Vijay Singh, David Toms

Tickets: Daily passes ranging from $35 to $50, available at theallychallenge.com

