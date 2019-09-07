From left, Retief Goosen, Fred Couples and Scott Parel are committed to playing next week's Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc. (Photo: Rebekah Welch, Associated Press)

Fred Couples is a man of his word.

Still one of the most popular figures in golf, Couples said last year that he loves playing in Grand Blanc and "wouldn't miss it."

And on Saturday, he backed that up by committing to playing the second annual Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.

"I love this tournament," Couples told The News last year. "I wouldn't miss it. And I don't do that for many of them."

Couples, 59, with a chronically bad back, always plays a reduced schedule, but will be in the field next week. The tournament runs Sept. 13-15, with a purse of $2 million.

Couples, nicknamed "Boom Boom," gives the field 10 major champions, including Mark O'Meara, who also officially committed Saturday.

Couples won the Masters in 1992. O'Meara won the Masters and British Open in 1998.

Jay Haas also announced Saturday he will tee it up in Grand Blanc.

There remains no word from one of the 50-and-older Champions Tour's other significantly popular player, John Daly. He played last year, but withdrew to injury.

Couples won 15 times on the PGA Tour, including at the Buick Open, which was held at Warwick Hills, in 1994. He's won 13 times on the Champions Tour, most recently in 2017, and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Among the major champions in the field is Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion who makes his Champions Tour debut in Grand Blanc. Cabrera turns 50 the day before the tournament starts.

The tournament runs three days, Friday through Sunday, and features a scramble exhibition Saturday that includes Jack Nicklaus, Kid Rock, Henrik Zetterberg and musician Dierks Bentley, who will perform a concert Saturday night.

The Ally Challenge

When: Sept. 13-15

Where: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

TV: All three days on Golf Channel

Notable players: Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Darren Clarke, Tom Gillis, Retief Goosen, Jay Haas, Lee Janzen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O'Meara, Corey Pavin, Vijay Singh, David Toms

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984