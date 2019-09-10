Vijay Singh is one of nine former Buick Open champions who will tee it up this weekend at the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

Nine former Buick Open champions will tee it up at the second annual Ally Challenge this week in Grand Blanc.

And there'll be quite the familiar feeling at the par-3 17th, which is unofficially the PGA Tour's first party hole.

Tournament organizers announced Tuesday that every time a player in the Champions Tour field makes a birdie at No. 17, that will trigger a 17-minute window when select domestic beers will be just $2.

That should spice things up on a hole where fans were well-known for their raucous behavior during the Buick Open's long run at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.

Introducing BIRDIE TIME on Hole 17! Every birdie = $2 Miller Lite & Coors Lite drink specials for 17 minutes. We'll be busy cheering for birdies all week long! #AllyChallengepic.twitter.com/LfGrgA4NGc — Ally Challenge (@AllyChallenge) September 10, 2019

Among the former Buick Open champions in the field: Woody Austin, Fred Couples, Dan Forsman, Billy Mayfair, Rocco Mediate, Larry Mize, Tom Pernice Jr., Kenny Perry and Vijay Singh.

There also are 18 PGA Tour major-champion winners competing, including Mark Brooks, Angel Cabrera, Mark Calcavecchia, Darren Clarke, Couples, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Steve Jones, Tom Kite, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle, Mize, Mark O'Meara, Corey Pavin, Singh, Jeff Sluman and David Toms.

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.theallychallenge.com, and run $20 on Thursday, a practice day for the golfers, and $35 on both Friday and Sunday. Saturday tickets are $50, because of a celebrity charity scramble featuring legendary Jack Nicklaus, former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, Kid Rock and musician Dierks Bentley.

Bentley also will perform a concert on the course grounds Saturday night.

Ally Challenge

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc (7,127 yards, par 72)

Purse: $2 million (winner: $300,000)

TV: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel

Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst

COMPLETE FIELD

(Note: Tee times will be announced Thursday)

Michael Allen

Stephen Ames

Billy Andrade

Tommy Armour III

Woody Austin

Doug Barron

Paul Broadhurst

Mark Brooks

Olin Browne

Bart Bryant

Tom Byrum

Angel Cabrera

Mark Calcavecchia

Brandel Chamblee

Darren Clarke

Russ Cochran

Fred Couples

Marco Dawson

Glen Day

Chris DiMarco

Joe Durant

David Eger

Bob Estes

Todd Fischer

Steve Flesch

Dan Forsman

David Frost

Gibby Gilbert III

Tom Gillis

Retief Goosen

Paul Goydos

Jay Haas

Gary Hallberg

Dudley Hart

Dennis Hendershott

John Huston

Lee Janzen

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Brandt Jobe

Kent Jones

Steve Jones

Jerry Kelly

Skip Kendall

Tom Kite

Greg Kraft

Cliff Kresge

Bernhard Langer

Stephen Leaney

Tom Lehman

Sandy Lyle

Jeff Maggert

Billy Mayfair

Scott McCarron

David McKenzie

Rocco Mediate

Larry Mize

Colin Montgomerie

Gary Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Scott Parel

Jesper Parnevik

Corey Pavin

Tom Pernice Jr.

Kenny Perry

Tim Petrovic

Loren Roberts

Gene Sauers

Wes Short Jr.

Joey Sindelar

Vijay Singh

Jeff Sluman

Jerry Smith

Ken Tanigawa

Esteban Toledo

David Toms

Kirk Triplett

Duffy Waldorf

Mark Walker

