Nine former Buick Open champions will tee it up at the second annual Ally Challenge this week in Grand Blanc.
And there'll be quite the familiar feeling at the par-3 17th, which is unofficially the PGA Tour's first party hole.
Tournament organizers announced Tuesday that every time a player in the Champions Tour field makes a birdie at No. 17, that will trigger a 17-minute window when select domestic beers will be just $2.
That should spice things up on a hole where fans were well-known for their raucous behavior during the Buick Open's long run at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Among the former Buick Open champions in the field: Woody Austin, Fred Couples, Dan Forsman, Billy Mayfair, Rocco Mediate, Larry Mize, Tom Pernice Jr., Kenny Perry and Vijay Singh.
There also are 18 PGA Tour major-champion winners competing, including Mark Brooks, Angel Cabrera, Mark Calcavecchia, Darren Clarke, Couples, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Steve Jones, Tom Kite, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle, Mize, Mark O'Meara, Corey Pavin, Singh, Jeff Sluman and David Toms.
The tournament runs Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are available at www.theallychallenge.com, and run $20 on Thursday, a practice day for the golfers, and $35 on both Friday and Sunday. Saturday tickets are $50, because of a celebrity charity scramble featuring legendary Jack Nicklaus, former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, Kid Rock and musician Dierks Bentley.
Bentley also will perform a concert on the course grounds Saturday night.
Ally Challenge
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc (7,127 yards, par 72)
Purse: $2 million (winner: $300,000)
TV: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel
Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst
COMPLETE FIELD
(Note: Tee times will be announced Thursday)
Michael Allen
Stephen Ames
Billy Andrade
Tommy Armour III
Woody Austin
Doug Barron
Paul Broadhurst
Mark Brooks
Olin Browne
Bart Bryant
Tom Byrum
Angel Cabrera
Mark Calcavecchia
Brandel Chamblee
Darren Clarke
Russ Cochran
Fred Couples
Marco Dawson
Glen Day
Chris DiMarco
Joe Durant
David Eger
Bob Estes
Todd Fischer
Steve Flesch
Dan Forsman
David Frost
Gibby Gilbert III
Tom Gillis
Retief Goosen
Paul Goydos
Jay Haas
Gary Hallberg
Dudley Hart
Dennis Hendershott
John Huston
Lee Janzen
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Brandt Jobe
Kent Jones
Steve Jones
Jerry Kelly
Skip Kendall
Tom Kite
Greg Kraft
Cliff Kresge
Bernhard Langer
Stephen Leaney
Tom Lehman
Sandy Lyle
Jeff Maggert
Billy Mayfair
Scott McCarron
David McKenzie
Rocco Mediate
Larry Mize
Colin Montgomerie
Gary Nicklaus
Mark O’Meara
Scott Parel
Jesper Parnevik
Corey Pavin
Tom Pernice Jr.
Kenny Perry
Tim Petrovic
Loren Roberts
Gene Sauers
Wes Short Jr.
Joey Sindelar
Vijay Singh
Jeff Sluman
Jerry Smith
Ken Tanigawa
Esteban Toledo
David Toms
Kirk Triplett
Duffy Waldorf
Mark Walker
