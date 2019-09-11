Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest
Jack Schodowski, 91, of Rochester HIlls, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Robert Schodowski, 60, of Oxford, in his second year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dennis Michalak, 65, of Clawson, in his second contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Greg Wilczynski, 70, of Shelby Township, in his first contest, loosens up before his turn on the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A crowd of participants watch the shots of other golfers during the contest.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Janina Jacobs, 63, of St. Clair, watches her shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Bert Green, 56, of West Bloomfield, drives his ball off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Don Dillon, 69, of White Lake, his second year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Larry Perfetto, 78, of Warren, his eighth year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Ken Fortain, 70, of Troy, his 4th year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mark Wojdula, 70, of Sterling Heights, his first year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Barbara Coury, 72, of Plymouth, her first year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Corinne Worden, 75, of Brownstown Township, her first year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Ed Good, 64, of Plymouth, his fourth year in the contest, reacts to his shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Catherine Pyle, 39, of Plymouth, her third year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Here are results from the Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest. The contest took place Monday on the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

    Adams, Kevin, 17 ft, 11 inches 

    Alger, Pat, 19 ft, 7 inches 

    Appleman, Kenneth, 24 ft, 7 inches 

    Atkinson, James, 12 ft 

    Barry, Ralph, 50 ft 

    Baynai, Josh, 13 ft, 6 inches 

    Boczar, Grace, 21 ft, 8 inches 

    Boghikan, Razmig, 16 ft, 9 inches 

    Bond, Doug, 60 ft, 1.5 inches 

    Borkowski, Terry, 18 ft, 1 inches 

    Bridges, Inez, 20 ft, 8 inches 

    Brock, Doug, 12 ft, 1 inches 

    Bruce, Bill, 33 ft, 8 inches 

    Buhl, Roger, 20 ft, 1 inches 

    Butler, Bob, 29 ft, 11 inches 

    Butler, Richard, 20 ft, 7 inches 

    Chaben, Michael, 10 inches 

    Coliton, Michael, 55 ft, 6 inches 

    Corey, John, 13 ft, 3 inches 

    Coury, Barb, 9 ft, 11 inches 

    Cronan, Dan, 8 ft 

    DeWitt, Tim, 30 ft, 2 inches 

    Dietz, William, 38 ft, 3 inches 

    Dievendorf, Doug, 44 ft 

    Dillon, Don, 18 ft, 5 inches 

    Dougherty, Charles, 48 ft, 5 inches 

    Downs, Dan, 9 ft, 10.5 inches 

    Drabicki, Dennis, 21 ft, 4 inches 

    Drangin, Barry, 15 ft, 8 inches 

    Dupay, Cheryl, 67 ft, 4 inches 

    Emmick, Mike, 49 ft, 11 inches 

    Evans, David, 16 ft, 2 inches 

    Feys, Paul, 15 ft, 10 inches 

    Flamme, Albert, 33 ft, 5 inches 

    Fodera, Jas, 34 ft, 4 inches 

    Folino, Luigi, 18 ft, 5 inches 

    Fortain, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches 

    Francis, Jim, 34 ft, 11 inches 

    Francis, Mary, 12 ft, 1 inches 

    Frankland, Ken, 45 ft, 3 inches 

    Frontier, Greg, 12 ft, 6 inches 

    Furkioti, John, 13 ft, 3 inches 

    Gardner, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches 

    Gaza, Mike, 38 ft, 11 inches 

    Girad, Keith, 23 ft, 3 inches 

    Glowski, Jerome, 47 ft 

    Good, Ed, 22 ft, 5 inches 

    Green, Bert, 42 ft, 11 inches 

    Gretch, Anthony, 55 ft, 10 inches 

    Gulick, Brian, 7 ft, 2 inches 

    Gustafson, Paul, 16 ft, 6 inches 

    Gyokeres, Mike, 9 ft, 2 inches 

    Hall, Stuart, 14 ft, 6 inches 

    Hardin, James, 16 ft, 7 inches 

    Harmala, Doug, 15 ft, 11 inches 

    Hayes, Michael, 18 ft, 10 inches 

    Hodge, Jim, 18 ft, 11 inches 

    Hodge, Susan, 47 ft, 8 inches 

    Hooper, William, 63 ft, 11 inches 

    Howard, Michael, 30 ft, 9 inches 

    Jackson, Jeff, 20 ft, 8 inches 

    Jacobs, Janina, 20 ft 

    Janik, Robert, 3 ft, 8 inches 

    Johnston, Claud, 8 ft, 6 inches 

    Khoury, Dave, 35 ft, 3 inches 

    Kiel, Earl, 14 ft, 10 inches 

    Legg, Michael, 11 ft, 4 inches 

    Lobbestael, Maria, 18 ft 

    Lock, Mary Jo, 33 ft, 7 inches 

    Lock, William, 9 ft, 5 inches 

    MacIntosh, Martha, 2 ft, 1 inches 

    Madsen, Richard, 3 ft, 11 inches 

    Maffesoli, William, 1 ft, 9 inches 

    Martin, Leo, 19 ft, 7 inches 

    Martin, Ray, 10 ft, 5 inches 

    Mathews, Jim, 11 ft, 9 inches 

    McFarlane, Robert, 10 ft, 1 inches 

    McMillan, Gary, 28 ft, 4 inches 

    Meagher, Charles, 7 ft, 3 inches 

    Measel, Joseph, 29 ft, 4 inches 

    Messerknecht, Craig, 31 ft, 7 inches 

    Mills, Don, 42 ft, 3 inches 

    Mitchell, Mark, 19 ft, 2 inches 

    Moulds, Mark, 40 ft, 4 inches 

    Muller, John, 38 ft, 6 inches 

    Norris, Michael, 23 ft, 8 inches 

    Nowak, Stanley, 75 ft, 3 inches 

    Olex, Matt, 26 ft, 6 inches 

    Osler, Kirk, 12 ft, 7 inches 

    Owen, Gary, 10 ft, 1 inches 

    Owens, Larry, 44 ft, 7 inches 

    Pattee, Roger, 37 ft, 11 inches 

    Peper, Bill, 38 ft, 6 inches 

    Perfetto, Larry, 30 ft, 7 inches 

    Pianko, Steve, 26 ft, 2 inches 

    Pickett, Lawerence, 20 ft, 3 inches 

    Pyle, Katherine, 22 ft, 8 inches 

    Pyle, Catherine, 35 ft, 11 inches 

    Razmig, Bogikan, 16 ft, 9 inches 

    Reed, Michael, 11 ft, 8 inches 

    Rellias, Bill, 34 ft, 8 inches 

    Renko, Frank, 17 ft, 4 inches 

    Rock, Eddie, 20 ft, 8 inches 

    Rock, Tim, 14 ft, 4 inches 

    Rodzik, Dan, 60 ft, 9 inches 

    Roe, Billy, 32 ft, 7 inches 

    Schodowski, Robert, 25 ft, 2 inches 

    Schramek, Joseph, 18 ft, 1 inches 

    Shelly, Don, 38 ft, 8 inches 

    Shoats, Everett, 16 ft, 9 inches 

    Shubitowski, Ron, 26 ft 

    Simor, Anthony, 8 ft, 5 inches 

    Smolek, Richard, 20 ft, 1 inches 

    Stevens, Ed, 60 ft, 6 inches 

    Szuba, Sandra, 21 ft, 10 inches 

    Terry, Mike, 6 ft, 3 inches 

    Thomas, John, 2 ft, 8 inches 

    Thomson, Marie, 22 ft, 10 inches 

    Tuffley, David, 4 ft, 6 inches 

    Vergis, Russell, 41 ft 

    Vettorello, Sangelo, 15 ft, 10 inches 

    Weatherhead, Michael, 5 ft, 9 inches 

    Welmers, Grant, 8 ft, 7 inches 

    Weymouth, Denny, 27 ft 10, inches 

    Whiting, Thomas, 6 ft, 11 inches 

    Wilczynski, Gregg, 70 ft, 4 inches 

    Wilkerson, John, 14 ft, 3 inches 

    Wilson, Malcolm, 64 ft, 2 inches 

    Wittwer, David, 26 ft, 10 inches 

    Wlosinki, James, 18 ft, 9 inches 

    Wojdyla, Mark, 45 ft, 3 inches 

    Worhach, Monica, 13 ft 

    Worden, Corinne, 18 ft, 9 inches 

    Worley, Doug, 10 ft, 2 inches 

    Young, Tom, 25 ft, 4 inches 

    Zajac, Kevin, 34 ft, 8 inches 

    Zurek, Tom, 34 ft, 4 inches 

