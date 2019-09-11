Here are results from the Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest. The contest took place Monday on the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.
Adams, Kevin, 17 ft, 11 inches
Alger, Pat, 19 ft, 7 inches
Appleman, Kenneth, 24 ft, 7 inches
Atkinson, James, 12 ft
Barry, Ralph, 50 ft
Baynai, Josh, 13 ft, 6 inches
Boczar, Grace, 21 ft, 8 inches
Boghikan, Razmig, 16 ft, 9 inches
Bond, Doug, 60 ft, 1.5 inches
Borkowski, Terry, 18 ft, 1 inches
Bridges, Inez, 20 ft, 8 inches
Brock, Doug, 12 ft, 1 inches
Bruce, Bill, 33 ft, 8 inches
Buhl, Roger, 20 ft, 1 inches
Butler, Bob, 29 ft, 11 inches
Butler, Richard, 20 ft, 7 inches
Chaben, Michael, 10 inches
Coliton, Michael, 55 ft, 6 inches
Corey, John, 13 ft, 3 inches
Coury, Barb, 9 ft, 11 inches
Cronan, Dan, 8 ft
DeWitt, Tim, 30 ft, 2 inches
Dietz, William, 38 ft, 3 inches
Dievendorf, Doug, 44 ft
Dillon, Don, 18 ft, 5 inches
Dougherty, Charles, 48 ft, 5 inches
Downs, Dan, 9 ft, 10.5 inches
Drabicki, Dennis, 21 ft, 4 inches
Drangin, Barry, 15 ft, 8 inches
Dupay, Cheryl, 67 ft, 4 inches
Emmick, Mike, 49 ft, 11 inches
Evans, David, 16 ft, 2 inches
Feys, Paul, 15 ft, 10 inches
Flamme, Albert, 33 ft, 5 inches
Fodera, Jas, 34 ft, 4 inches
Folino, Luigi, 18 ft, 5 inches
Fortain, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches
Francis, Jim, 34 ft, 11 inches
Francis, Mary, 12 ft, 1 inches
Frankland, Ken, 45 ft, 3 inches
Frontier, Greg, 12 ft, 6 inches
Furkioti, John, 13 ft, 3 inches
Gardner, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches
Gaza, Mike, 38 ft, 11 inches
Girad, Keith, 23 ft, 3 inches
Glowski, Jerome, 47 ft
Good, Ed, 22 ft, 5 inches
Green, Bert, 42 ft, 11 inches
Gretch, Anthony, 55 ft, 10 inches
Gulick, Brian, 7 ft, 2 inches
Gustafson, Paul, 16 ft, 6 inches
Gyokeres, Mike, 9 ft, 2 inches
Hall, Stuart, 14 ft, 6 inches
Hardin, James, 16 ft, 7 inches
Harmala, Doug, 15 ft, 11 inches
Hayes, Michael, 18 ft, 10 inches
Hodge, Jim, 18 ft, 11 inches
Hodge, Susan, 47 ft, 8 inches
Hooper, William, 63 ft, 11 inches
Howard, Michael, 30 ft, 9 inches
Jackson, Jeff, 20 ft, 8 inches
Jacobs, Janina, 20 ft
Janik, Robert, 3 ft, 8 inches
Johnston, Claud, 8 ft, 6 inches
Khoury, Dave, 35 ft, 3 inches
Kiel, Earl, 14 ft, 10 inches
Legg, Michael, 11 ft, 4 inches
Lobbestael, Maria, 18 ft
Lock, Mary Jo, 33 ft, 7 inches
Lock, William, 9 ft, 5 inches
MacIntosh, Martha, 2 ft, 1 inches
Madsen, Richard, 3 ft, 11 inches
Maffesoli, William, 1 ft, 9 inches
Martin, Leo, 19 ft, 7 inches
Martin, Ray, 10 ft, 5 inches
Mathews, Jim, 11 ft, 9 inches
McFarlane, Robert, 10 ft, 1 inches
McMillan, Gary, 28 ft, 4 inches
Meagher, Charles, 7 ft, 3 inches
Measel, Joseph, 29 ft, 4 inches
Messerknecht, Craig, 31 ft, 7 inches
Mills, Don, 42 ft, 3 inches
Mitchell, Mark, 19 ft, 2 inches
Moulds, Mark, 40 ft, 4 inches
Muller, John, 38 ft, 6 inches
Norris, Michael, 23 ft, 8 inches
Nowak, Stanley, 75 ft, 3 inches
Olex, Matt, 26 ft, 6 inches
Osler, Kirk, 12 ft, 7 inches
Owen, Gary, 10 ft, 1 inches
Owens, Larry, 44 ft, 7 inches
Pattee, Roger, 37 ft, 11 inches
Peper, Bill, 38 ft, 6 inches
Perfetto, Larry, 30 ft, 7 inches
Pianko, Steve, 26 ft, 2 inches
Pickett, Lawerence, 20 ft, 3 inches
Pyle, Katherine, 22 ft, 8 inches
Pyle, Catherine, 35 ft, 11 inches
Razmig, Bogikan, 16 ft, 9 inches
Reed, Michael, 11 ft, 8 inches
Rellias, Bill, 34 ft, 8 inches
Renko, Frank, 17 ft, 4 inches
Rock, Eddie, 20 ft, 8 inches
Rock, Tim, 14 ft, 4 inches
Rodzik, Dan, 60 ft, 9 inches
Roe, Billy, 32 ft, 7 inches
Schodowski, Robert, 25 ft, 2 inches
Schramek, Joseph, 18 ft, 1 inches
Shelly, Don, 38 ft, 8 inches
Shoats, Everett, 16 ft, 9 inches
Shubitowski, Ron, 26 ft
Simor, Anthony, 8 ft, 5 inches
Smolek, Richard, 20 ft, 1 inches
Stevens, Ed, 60 ft, 6 inches
Szuba, Sandra, 21 ft, 10 inches
Terry, Mike, 6 ft, 3 inches
Thomas, John, 2 ft, 8 inches
Thomson, Marie, 22 ft, 10 inches
Tuffley, David, 4 ft, 6 inches
Vergis, Russell, 41 ft
Vettorello, Sangelo, 15 ft, 10 inches
Weatherhead, Michael, 5 ft, 9 inches
Welmers, Grant, 8 ft, 7 inches
Weymouth, Denny, 27 ft 10, inches
Whiting, Thomas, 6 ft, 11 inches
Wilczynski, Gregg, 70 ft, 4 inches
Wilkerson, John, 14 ft, 3 inches
Wilson, Malcolm, 64 ft, 2 inches
Wittwer, David, 26 ft, 10 inches
Wlosinki, James, 18 ft, 9 inches
Wojdyla, Mark, 45 ft, 3 inches
Worhach, Monica, 13 ft
Worden, Corinne, 18 ft, 9 inches
Worley, Doug, 10 ft, 2 inches
Young, Tom, 25 ft, 4 inches
Zajac, Kevin, 34 ft, 8 inches
Zurek, Tom, 34 ft, 4 inches
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.