Ken Fortain of Troy watches his shot Monday at Whispering Willows. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Here are results from the Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest. The contest took place Monday on the No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

Adams, Kevin, 17 ft, 11 inches

Alger, Pat, 19 ft, 7 inches

Appleman, Kenneth, 24 ft, 7 inches

Atkinson, James, 12 ft

Barry, Ralph, 50 ft

Baynai, Josh, 13 ft, 6 inches

Boczar, Grace, 21 ft, 8 inches

Boghikan, Razmig, 16 ft, 9 inches

Bond, Doug, 60 ft, 1.5 inches

Borkowski, Terry, 18 ft, 1 inches

Bridges, Inez, 20 ft, 8 inches

Brock, Doug, 12 ft, 1 inches

Bruce, Bill, 33 ft, 8 inches

Buhl, Roger, 20 ft, 1 inches

Butler, Bob, 29 ft, 11 inches

Butler, Richard, 20 ft, 7 inches

Chaben, Michael, 10 inches

Coliton, Michael, 55 ft, 6 inches

Corey, John, 13 ft, 3 inches

Coury, Barb, 9 ft, 11 inches

Cronan, Dan, 8 ft

DeWitt, Tim, 30 ft, 2 inches

Dietz, William, 38 ft, 3 inches

Dievendorf, Doug, 44 ft

Dillon, Don, 18 ft, 5 inches

Dougherty, Charles, 48 ft, 5 inches

Downs, Dan, 9 ft, 10.5 inches

Drabicki, Dennis, 21 ft, 4 inches

Drangin, Barry, 15 ft, 8 inches

Dupay, Cheryl, 67 ft, 4 inches

Emmick, Mike, 49 ft, 11 inches

Evans, David, 16 ft, 2 inches

Feys, Paul, 15 ft, 10 inches

Flamme, Albert, 33 ft, 5 inches

Fodera, Jas, 34 ft, 4 inches

Folino, Luigi, 18 ft, 5 inches

Fortain, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches

Francis, Jim, 34 ft, 11 inches

Francis, Mary, 12 ft, 1 inches

Frankland, Ken, 45 ft, 3 inches

Frontier, Greg, 12 ft, 6 inches

Furkioti, John, 13 ft, 3 inches

Gardner, Ken, 24 ft, 10 inches

Gaza, Mike, 38 ft, 11 inches

Girad, Keith, 23 ft, 3 inches

Glowski, Jerome, 47 ft

Good, Ed, 22 ft, 5 inches

Green, Bert, 42 ft, 11 inches

Gretch, Anthony, 55 ft, 10 inches

Gulick, Brian, 7 ft, 2 inches

Gustafson, Paul, 16 ft, 6 inches

Gyokeres, Mike, 9 ft, 2 inches

Hall, Stuart, 14 ft, 6 inches

Hardin, James, 16 ft, 7 inches

Harmala, Doug, 15 ft, 11 inches

Hayes, Michael, 18 ft, 10 inches

Hodge, Jim, 18 ft, 11 inches

Hodge, Susan, 47 ft, 8 inches

Hooper, William, 63 ft, 11 inches

Howard, Michael, 30 ft, 9 inches

Jackson, Jeff, 20 ft, 8 inches

Jacobs, Janina, 20 ft

Janik, Robert, 3 ft, 8 inches

Johnston, Claud, 8 ft, 6 inches

Khoury, Dave, 35 ft, 3 inches

Kiel, Earl, 14 ft, 10 inches

Legg, Michael, 11 ft, 4 inches

Lobbestael, Maria, 18 ft

Lock, Mary Jo, 33 ft, 7 inches

Lock, William, 9 ft, 5 inches

MacIntosh, Martha, 2 ft, 1 inches

Madsen, Richard, 3 ft, 11 inches

Maffesoli, William, 1 ft, 9 inches

Martin, Leo, 19 ft, 7 inches

Martin, Ray, 10 ft, 5 inches

Mathews, Jim, 11 ft, 9 inches

McFarlane, Robert, 10 ft, 1 inches

McMillan, Gary, 28 ft, 4 inches

Meagher, Charles, 7 ft, 3 inches

Measel, Joseph, 29 ft, 4 inches

Messerknecht, Craig, 31 ft, 7 inches

Mills, Don, 42 ft, 3 inches

Mitchell, Mark, 19 ft, 2 inches

Moulds, Mark, 40 ft, 4 inches

Muller, John, 38 ft, 6 inches

Norris, Michael, 23 ft, 8 inches

Nowak, Stanley, 75 ft, 3 inches

Olex, Matt, 26 ft, 6 inches

Osler, Kirk, 12 ft, 7 inches

Owen, Gary, 10 ft, 1 inches

Owens, Larry, 44 ft, 7 inches

Pattee, Roger, 37 ft, 11 inches

Peper, Bill, 38 ft, 6 inches

Perfetto, Larry, 30 ft, 7 inches

Pianko, Steve, 26 ft, 2 inches

Pickett, Lawerence, 20 ft, 3 inches

Pyle, Katherine, 22 ft, 8 inches

Pyle, Catherine, 35 ft, 11 inches

Razmig, Bogikan, 16 ft, 9 inches

Reed, Michael, 11 ft, 8 inches

Rellias, Bill, 34 ft, 8 inches

Renko, Frank, 17 ft, 4 inches

Rock, Eddie, 20 ft, 8 inches

Rock, Tim, 14 ft, 4 inches

Rodzik, Dan, 60 ft, 9 inches

Roe, Billy, 32 ft, 7 inches

Schodowski, Robert, 25 ft, 2 inches

Schramek, Joseph, 18 ft, 1 inches

Shelly, Don, 38 ft, 8 inches

Shoats, Everett, 16 ft, 9 inches

Shubitowski, Ron, 26 ft

Simor, Anthony, 8 ft, 5 inches

Smolek, Richard, 20 ft, 1 inches

Stevens, Ed, 60 ft, 6 inches

Szuba, Sandra, 21 ft, 10 inches

Terry, Mike, 6 ft, 3 inches

Thomas, John, 2 ft, 8 inches

Thomson, Marie, 22 ft, 10 inches

Tuffley, David, 4 ft, 6 inches

Vergis, Russell, 41 ft

Vettorello, Sangelo, 15 ft, 10 inches

Weatherhead, Michael, 5 ft, 9 inches

Welmers, Grant, 8 ft, 7 inches

Weymouth, Denny, 27 ft 10, inches

Whiting, Thomas, 6 ft, 11 inches

Wilczynski, Gregg, 70 ft, 4 inches

Wilkerson, John, 14 ft, 3 inches

Wilson, Malcolm, 64 ft, 2 inches

Wittwer, David, 26 ft, 10 inches

Wlosinki, James, 18 ft, 9 inches

Wojdyla, Mark, 45 ft, 3 inches

Worhach, Monica, 13 ft

Worden, Corinne, 18 ft, 9 inches

Worley, Doug, 10 ft, 2 inches

Young, Tom, 25 ft, 4 inches

Zajac, Kevin, 34 ft, 8 inches

Zurek, Tom, 34 ft, 4 inches