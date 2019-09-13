Kevin Chappell tips his ball to the crowd on the ninth hole during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Friday. (Photo: Steve Helber, Associated Press)

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. — Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 on Friday in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record.

“I was trying to keep the mindset, keep the foot on the gas and attack,” Chappell said. “All in all, couldn’t be happier with where I’m at.”

Making his first PGA Tour start since back surgery last fall, Chappell opened with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next eight to make the turn in 28. He birdied No. 1 to tie the PGA Tour record for consecutive birdies set by Mark Calcavecchia in the 2009 Canadian Open, and got to 11 under with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7.

Furyk set the 18-hole record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Chappell was 10 under for the tournament. He opened with a 71.

“Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn’t walk,” he said. “So many people had a lot to do with getting me back out here and getting me competitive. I haven’t accomplished a goal yet. While I can win the golf tournament, this is the step in the right direction.”

It was the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker’s 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Stuart Appleby shot 59 at The Greenbrier in the final round in 2010 to win by one stroke in its inaugural season in 2010.

After his birdie at No. 7, Chappell saved par from 6 feet on the par-3 eighth and hit a 120-yard wedge into the ninth. He had 24 putts.

After his surgery, Chappell didn’t play again competitively until last month on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 33-year-old former UCLA player had four-top 10 finishes during the 2018 PGA season. His lone tour win came at the 2017 Valero Texas Open.

“I’d like to say I never stopped believing, but it’s always nice to see you can do it and have the evidence to move forward,” Chappell said. “We have a few shots to make up on the leaderboard this weekend and it’s going to take some good playing to win the golf tournament.”

Solheim Cup

At Gleneagles, Scotland, the United States limited the damage on the opening day of the Solheim Cup by making 18th-hole birdies in the final two matches of the afternoon fourballs to secure half-points and trail Europe 4½-3½.

Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6-and-4 in the morning foursomes.

They were split up by U.S. captain Juli Inkster and placed in the final two matches in the fourballs, a decision that looked like backfiring as the Americans went to the 18th hole losing in both.

However, Lexi Thompson — playing alongside Jessica Korda — rolled in a 15-foot birdie from left to right to grab a half from a match against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda in which neither side led more than 2 up.

Then, with the shadows lengthening on an 18th green, Brittany Altomare — Nelly Korda’s partner — holed a birdie from 25 feet up the slope to complete a U.S. comeback from 4 down with six holes to play against Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz.

It potentially marked a big momentum shift for the Americans, who are looking for a third straight win in the biggest team event in women’s golf.

European

At Amsterdam, Scott Jamieson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 in the second round, including seven birdies, to lead the KLM Open by two strokes at the halfway stage.

Jamieson, whose only European Tour title came in 2013, birdied the par-5 18th in a bogey-free round at The International on the outskirts of Amsterdam to move 11 under overall.

He leads a group of four players on 9 under, including Sergio Garcia and surprise first round leader Callum Shinkwin (69). Garcia shot a 5-under 67 to follow a 68 on Thursday and put himself in contention going into the weekend.

Lee Westwood, the 1999 champion, missed the cut after a second round 75 left him 1 over for the tournament.