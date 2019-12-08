Orlando, Fla. — Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge.

The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Bernhard Langer, left, and his son, Jason Langer, congratulate each other after making their putts on the seventh green during the first round Saturday of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

After the 62-year-old Bernhard hit the fairway on the par-5 18th, the 19-year-old Jason hit a 3-wood approach from 270 yards to set up the winning putt.

“I’ve seen clutch shots in majors and Ryder Cups, all over the place. For our family it doesn’t get much better than that one,” Bernhard said. “He hit an unbelievable 3-wood in regulation and it came just a couple yards short, then hit an even better one in the playoff — 270 into the wind and he flew it all the way there. Something I do not know how to do, I don’t have that in me, so it was fun for me to watch. The noise the ball made when he struck it was spectacular.”

Bernard was asked about Jason — who also won with his father in 2014 — returning next year.

“If somebody wins, they get the chance to defend, but we will have a whole year to discuss,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard is one behind Raymond Floyd on the victory list in the event.

The Goosens, two strokes ahead after an opening 58, had a 62. The Lehmans shot 59.

Annika and father Tom Sorenstam had a 71 to tie for last in 20-team field. Annika was the first female to play in the event.

“It’s been a wonderful week overall, with a wonderful, ‘Thank you’ to PNC for hosting us and having us here,” Annika said. “Thanks to all fans who came out and families, for supporting us. The whole week was just awesome.”

PGA Tour of Australasia

Matt Jones made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Australian Open, the first title for the Australian since winning his national Open four years ago.

Jones led at Australian Golf Club, where he is a member, from the second round. Louis Oosthuizen closed with a 66 that forced Jones to deliver the winning putt at the end.

Jones won for the third time in his career, along with the 2015 Australian Open and the 2014 Houston Open on the PGA Tour. He finished at 15-under 269.

The victory sends Jones to the British Open next summer at Royal St. George’s because this was part of the International Qualifying Series. Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya and Aaron Pike tied for third and earned the other two spots at Royal St. George’s. Oosthuizen already is exempt as a former Open champion.

European Tour

Danish teen Rasmus Hojgaard closed with a birdie and won the Mauritius Open on the third playoff hole with an eagle to become the youngest European Tour winner in nine years.

The 18-year-old Hojgaard, in just his fifth European Tour start, overcame two bogeys on the front nine to birdie the par-5 18th for a under-68 and finish at 19-under 269 with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.

Paratore dropped out of the playoff with a par. Hojgaard and Rozner each made birdie on the 18th, and then matched birdies against before the Danish teen ended it with an eagle.