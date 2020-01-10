Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.<br /> &nbsp;
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.<br /> &nbsp;
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Detroit — From last one in to first one in — that's the story of Nate Lashley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Last June, Lashley was a 36-year-old journeyman with no tour status who didn't earn his way into the PGA Tour tournament through Monday qualifying, but rather as an alternate just hours before players were scheduled to tee off that Thursday.

    This May, when Year 2 of Detroit's first-ever PGA Tour tournament rolls around, Lashley will technically be the first player to have secured a spot in the field.

    That just one of the many perks for the defending champion.

    "I mean, it's gonna be great. I'm looking forward to it," Lashley told The Detroit News during a recent interview. "All these tournaments that I'm looking forward to playing, coming back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic is right at the top of my list."

    Right after Augusta? It's OK, you can say it.

    "That might be fair to say," Lashley said with a laugh, "but to be introduced as a defending champion, that's going to be a thrill.

    "It's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

    Lashley, now 37, took the field by storm last year, finishing at 25 under par through four rounds at Detroit Golf Club. Nobody else finished in the 20s. Runner-up was a kid named Doc Redman, a Monday qualifier who finished six strokes back.

    More: Rocket Mortgage Classic plans longer rough for Detroit Golf Club in 2020, but still fine with birdies galore

    That Sunday of tournament week was a great walk unspoiled for Lashley, a perfect fit for Detroit — a blue-collar guy who had never before won a PGA Tour tournament, and really had never even come close to winning. He had won once on the Web.com, the PGA Tour's feeder tour, and three times on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, all since 2016.

    He now finds his name among some splendid golf legends who have won tournaments in Michigan — Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods, among them.

    That's why a kid who grew up in Nebraska, and went to school in Arizona, now feels a special bond with Michigan.

    "I think I'll always feel connected to the city — getting your first win here, the way it happened with the Detroit fans, Detroit Golf Club being so great to me," Lashley said. "I'm always going to love it here. I'm always going to come back any chance I get.

    "Anything I can ever do for the City of Detroit, I'll always make myself available."

    Lashley was in Detroit in November, taking part in the Thanksgiving Day parade and attending the Lions game, thrilling fans by chugging a pair of Coors Lights when he appeared on the video board from the Quicken Loans suite.

    It wasn't much unlike how he celebrated his victory last summer, first by hosting an impromptu beer bash on the patio at Detroit Golf Club, then with an overnight stay at MGM Grand Detroit, where he enjoyed a good meal, several drinks and a little bit of gambling — avoiding losing too much of his $1.314-million first-place check.

    The victory took a huge weight of the shoulders of Lashley, a late bloomer in golf circles who never knew when his next tournament would be. Now, he's set for a while. The win came with a two-year PGA Tour exemption, allowing him to pick much of his schedule, while avoiding the grueling, stressful Monday qualifiers.

    It also got him into some big tournaments, like this year's Masters, the PGA Championship, and Tour Championship.

    Lashley has been to Augusta once, last year, as a fan. Now, he gets inside the ropes.

    "It's gonna be a dream," Lashley said. "I'll probably be wandering around a couple days, not even knowing where I am."

    The win in Detroit couldn't have come at a better time, though Lashley didn't really know it at the time.

    It was at the British Open in July — another perk of winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic — where he started to notice some shoulder pain. He went to the doctor and learned he had bone spurs and needed surgery. Had he found that out without any PGA Tour status, it wouldn't been stressful considering taking time off for surgery. Now, he had the luxury of taking the time out without suffering financial implications.

    "That would've been extremely hard, taking a month-and-a-half off," Lashley said.

    He had the surgery in early November, halting a 2019-20 season that began in promising fashion, with a third-place finish. He also had a tie for 20th.

    He returned last week in Hawaii at the Tournament of Champions — another perk — and finished tied for 19th. Lashley is still in Hawaii, in this week's Sony Open.

    After that, he's looking at playing some of the world's most famous courses, including Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach and Riviera, sandwiched in between those a trip to the Phoenix Open — a homecoming for the University of Arizona alum.

    "That's the biggest change, job security," said Lashley, who entered this week 43rd in FedEx Cup points. "For me, it's not about the money and it's not about the recognition or stuff like that. I just want to be out there, I want to have fun. I want to play golf and have a good time. Have a couple good years and relax, and focus on getting better."

    The first taste of life as a PGA Tour champion came immediately after winning in Detroit. 

    The day after winning, he flew to New York, for an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. He then flew to Minneapolis on Tuesday night, to play the 3M Open. A week earlier, he began the week as a no-name; at the 3M Open, he found himself in a feature pairing, with Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau.

    The "GMA" appearance focused on his captivating life story, headlined by the 2004 plane crash that killed both of his parents and his girlfriend. They were returning home from Oregon, where Lashley had competed in the NCAAs, and crashed in Wyoming.

    Lashley is a rather shy guy, who didn't open up much about the crash until after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He dispelled any idea that he doesn't want to talk about the tragedy, though.

    "My story is my story, that's my life," Lashley said. "If it wasn't for my parents and for what they did for me when I was younger — helping me to play sports and get out there and do things a lot of people don't have the opportunity to do — without that, I wouldn't be here right now. That's my story.

    "It'll always be a part of my life."

    And now, so, too, will Detroit.

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: May 28-31

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    Defending champion: Nate Lashley

    Tickets: Available at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Daily grounds tickets, $15-60; weekly grounds pass, $180; juniors 15 and younger, free.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

