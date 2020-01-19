La Quinta, Calif. — Andrew Landry was reeling after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday in The American Express.

“I don’t want to be a part of something like that ever again,” the 32-year-old Texan said.

He regrouped — telling caddie Terry Walker, “Let’s go get this job done, like, quit messing around” — to win his second PGA Tour title with a shot to spare.

Andrew Landry watches his shot on the fifth tee. (Photo: Alex Gallardo, Associated Press)

Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, the jagged rock-ringed, island-green par 3 called Alcatraz.

“That was probably the shot of the tournament for me,” Landry said. “Just to be able to go over there and, to that right hole location, and just hold one up and hit a good distance and have a 7-, 8-footer to look at. … Thankfully, it went in and kind of made 18 a little bit easier.”

He closed with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory, winning two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm at PGA West.

“This is a golf course that has suited me very well in the past,” Landry said. “And just to look back on some of the things that happened a couple years ago and then now, just to be able to finally get it done. I didn’t want to have to go back into a playoff again.”

The former University of Arkansas player won after missing seven of eight cuts to start the season.

“That’s why you just got to keep grinding it out,” said Landry, also the 2018 Texas Open winner. “We all search for these weeks, and the majority of players out here are going to have them, four, five, six times a year and top-10 players are going to have them a little bit more often.”

Trying to become the third Mexican winner in PGA Tour history and first since 1978, Ancer matched the Stadium Course record with a 63.

“All week, really, I hit the ball great off the tee and iron shots, and in the first three rounds, I feel like I didn’t score as low as I should have for how good I hit the ball,” Ancer said. “But stayed patient and today the putts started to fall in.”

Playing two groups ahead of Landry, Ancer birdied No. 16 and 17 and parred the 18th, missing from 35 feet and saving par with a 4 1/2-footer.

He realized he was tied for lead just before teeing off on 17.

“I wasn’t paying much attention to the leaderboard,” Ancer said. “And then that’s when I noticed and I was like, ‘All right, well, we got to make two other birdies.’ I made the putt there on 17, which was big, and then just couldn’t make it happen on 18. But I played good, man. I’m proud of how I played.”

Landry appeared to be cruising to victory when he birdied the first three holes on the back nine to open the six-shot lead. He bogeyed the next three holes, made a par on the par-5 16th that felt like another bogey, and was tied when Ancer ran in a 25-footer on 17.

“Just kind of calmed myself down and said, ‘Hey, look, these are two holes that we can go out and get, they suit my game very well, especially 18,’” Landry said.

Landry finished at 26-under 262. He opened with a 66 on the Stadium Course, shot 64 in the second round at La Quinta Country Club and had a 65 on Saturday on PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler – four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

The anticipated duel between Landry and Scheffler fizzled early.

Scheffler bogeyed the par-4 first after his drive went left and rolled back down a hill into a large divot. He also dropped strokes on the par-5 fifth and long par-3 sixth to fall four shots behind Landry. On the water-guarded fifth, his aggressive play with a fairway wood from a downhill lie near a right-side bunker went well left and, after a long chip, he missed a 3-footer for par.

Scheffler shot 70, briefly giving Landry a scare with an eagle on 16, to finish third at 23 under.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today,” Scheffler said. “Swing felt pretty loose again and got the best of me early and just put myself too far behind.”

Fowler had a 71 in the final group with Landry and Scheffler to tie for 10th at 18 under.

Europe

Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win by closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 46-year-old Westwood now has won in each of the last four decades. Eleven players in the field at Abu Dhabi were not even born when he won his first title in 1996 at the Scandinavian Masters.

Victor Perez (63), Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matt Fitzpatrick (67) tied for second.

Brooks Koepka, the world’s No. 1 player who returned to competition for the first time since October because of a knee injury, shot 69 and tied for 34th.

Westwood won for the first time since the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa toward the end of 2018.

LPGA

The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, except for a winner. That will have to wait until Monday.

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.

LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.

Five players spent time with at least a share of the fourth-round lead. Lopez (5-under 66), Hataoka (68) and Park (71), who led by two shots after 54 holes, finished 72 holes of regulation at 13-under 271.

M.J. Hur, who made 10 birdies and shot 63, and Brooke Henderson (67) finished one shot out of the playoff in this event featuring 26 LPGA tournament winners from the last two seasons.

Asia

Matt Kuchar closed with a 1-under 70 for a three-shot victory over Justin Rose on Sunday in the Singapore Open.

Kuchar seized control with a 62 in the third round. His only blemish in the final round was a triple bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way.

The American now has worldwide victories in each of the last three years. Kuchar went to Singapore after playing consecutive weeks in Hawaii to start the new year on the PGA Tour.

Champions

Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Ka'upulehi-Kona, Hawaii, to beat Ernie Els in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Fred Couples was part of the three-man playoff, but missed a short par putt on the first extra hole.

Jimenez closed with a 5-under 67 to match Els and Couples at 14-under 202. The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. He has won in all seven his senior seasons.

Els was making his PGA Tour Champions debut. He opened with a 72 to fall eight shots behind before closing with a pair of 65s to get in a playoff. The 60-year-old Couples shot 67.