Scottsdale, Ariz. — Webb Simpson was in big trouble when he drove into the right-side water on the par-5 15th.

“I didn’t think it was over,” Simpson said. “But I thought, ‘I’m going to really have to do something special to get back in it.’”

Webb Simpson waves to the gallery after making birdie on the 10th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP)

He did — at friend Tony Finau’s expense Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a TPC Scottsdale course that played tougher with firm greens and a touch of wind.

Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Finau, then won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.

Two strokes ahead with two holes left, Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers.

Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right.

Simpson closed with a 2-under 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267.

“Today was a lot different. Today played tougher,” Simpson said. “I thought the pins were very tough, by far the toughest day of pins, the course was longer, we had wind. We hadn’t had wind all week, so everything today was harder.”

Finau shot 70.

“I hit good putts,” Finau said. “The first one I hit really good, I thought I made it. … Second one, similar line, a little bit farther, decided to play a little bit more break and it didn’t break.”

Simpson won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship. The 2012 U.S. Open champion improved to 2-5 in playoffs, three years after falling to Hideki Matsuyama in extra holes at TPC Scottsdale. Simpson also lost a playoff in November in the RSM Classic.

“I think getting frustrated after RSM led to being better prepared for today,” Simpson said.

Simpson visited instructor Butch Harmon on Monday in Las Vegas.

“I started the week off right, just getting a checkup from him,” Simpson said. “And two weeks of rest, I came in feeling ready to go.”

Finau missed a chance for his second PGA Tour victory. He also lost a playoff to Xander Schauffele in November 2018 in China in the WGC-HSBC Champions.

“I definitely didn’t give him the tournament,” Finau said. “Unfortunately, it’s how the cookie crumbles. … I love Webb. I think the camaraderie that I have with him as being one of my best friends out here, it would have been hard for either one of us to take this victory from each other. He got the upper hand this time, but I love that guy.”

Simpson felt for Finau.

“It’s hard. He is a great friend,” Simpson said. “Our wives are friends and he’s one of the best guys on tour. So it is a bit tough.”

A stroke ahead of Simpson after a third-round 62, Finau parred the first seven holes, limiting his birdie chances with sluggish iron and wedge play. He bogeyed the par-4 eighth to end a 57-hole bogey-free streak, leaving an 8-iron from the fairway 65 feet short.

Finau made a big par save on the par-4 10th, holing a 25-footer to only lose one stroke after Simpson ran in a 5-footer for birdie and the lead.

Finau pulled even with an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th, a day after Simpson aced the hole in a 64. Finau made a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th to take the lead and doubled the advantage with a par on the 15th after Simpson drove into the water.

They each parred the par-3 stadium 16th, with Finau wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey on the rowdy hole. The PGA Tour cut the pin position in a tribute to Bryant, using his two Lakers uniform numbers. The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner. The flag had an 8 one side and a 24 on the other, and the numbers also were painted into the grass in front of the green.

Fourth-ranked Justin Thomas tied for third at 14-under after a 65, birdieing the 16th in a jersey from Bryant’s days at Lower Merion High School.

“It’s always a fun week here in Phoenix,” Thomas said. “Somehow it gets crazier every year.”

Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley also finished at 14 under. Watson closed with a 66, and Lashley shot 68.

Tour Champions

Brett Quigley did in two starts on the PGA Tour Championship which he never did it 408 attempts on the PGA Tour: He won.

Quigley saved par on the final two holes for a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Morocco Champions, which ended on Saturday. It was Quigley’s first victory since the Arkansas Classic in 2001 on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.

European Tour

Graeme McDowell closed with an even-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two shots over Dustin Johnson and collect his first European Tour title since 2014.

With the victory, McDowell moves back into the top 50 in the world for the first time in nearly five years. He finished at 12-under 268 for his 16th victory worldwide.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson pitched in for eagle on the final hole for a 3-under 67 to close within two shots. McDowell saved par on the 17th and made a 5-foot par on the final hole for the victory.

Phil Mickelson shot 67 and tied for third with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, closed with a 2-over 72 to tie for 17th. Koepka will have lost his No. 1 ranking to Rory McIlroy when both return at Riviera on the PGA Tour in two weeks.

Korn Ferry Tour

Davis Riley won for the first time since he was at Alabama, closing with a 1-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Roberto Diaz in the Panama Championship.

Riley had a one-shot lead going into the final round Sunday and seized control with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.

Diaz, who started the day five shots behind, played bogey-free for a 65 to finish alone in second. Ben Kohles (68), Lee Hodgers (69), Mito Pereira (70) and Max McGreevy (70) tied for third, two shots behind.