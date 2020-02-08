Pebble Beach, Calif. — Jason Day received a warm reminder Friday at Pebble Beach how good it feels to hit shots the way he wants, make a bunch of putts and see his name high on the leaderboard.

Day made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention with an 8-under 64 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jason Day, of Australia, stands on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after finishing the second round. (Photo: Eric Risberg, Associated Press)

He was two shots behind Nick Taylor of Canada, who birdied four of his last five holes at Pebble Beach for a 66 to take his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

Taylor was at 14-under 129.

“I feel like it’s been a long time since I’ve actually been out there and felt the way that I felt out there today and played well like that,” Day said.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson also got in the mix with aburst of four straight birdies after the turn at Monterey Peninsula. He made bogey on the long par-3 ninth to finish his round of 7-under. He was three shots behind.

Mickelson has not had a top 10 on the PGA Tour since winning at Pebble Beach last year, though he finished third last week at the Saudi International and carried a little momentum into the event he has won five times.

Day knows the feeling. Since last year at Pebble, the former world No. 1 has recorded just three top 10s, none since last June. He has not seriously contended. His back troubles have been so frustrating that at times he wondered how much longer he wanted to play. He described those at “dark times.”

His outlook Friday was as bright as the sunshine over the Monterey Peninsula, at least until a light marine layer or parts of the courses lowered the temperature.

Day birdied the par 5s and made a 45-foot putt from the fringe on the par-3 fifth at Pebble. He holed a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th, another bonus. And then he surged into contention by holing out for his eagle on the 14th, and following that with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th.

There’s still one more round before this tournament played over three courses takes shape, and there’s no better place to be in relative calm than Pebble Beach.

“If you have really good weather, you can go low at Pebble,” Day said.

That’s what Taylor did, making birdie on all the par 5s for his 66. Ditto for Chris Baker, the 33-year-old PGA Tour rookie who played Pebble Beach for the first time in a practice round Wednesday, and really had a blast in his round of 64 on Friday that put him four shots behind, along with Charl Schwartzel (66 at Pebble).

Of the top five players, only Mickelson was not at Pebble Beach.

Monterey Peninsula played about two shots under par, while Pebble’s average was nearly 1 under. Spyglass Hill was nearly a stroke over par, so it was no surprise that only one player from the top 20 – Matt Every – was at Spyglass on Friday.

Dustin Johnson, a two-time Pebble Beach winner who finished runner-up to Ted Potter Jr. two years ago, appeared to be hitting his stride with great control of his irons and usual power off the tee. He lost a little ground on the final hole when he three-putted for bogey from about 25 feet on his final hole at Monterey Peninsula, missing a 3-footer.

That happens on poa greens with foursomes in each group, and Johnson shrugged it off. He’s used to odd things happening, even when it’s not all his doing.

Day was feeling particularly optimistic, especially after the year he had. His back gave him so much trouble that one of his routines is to blow into balloon for some 20 minutes to help get his rib cage aligned properly. He used to spend hours chipping and putting. He found it a small victory when he was able to putt for an entire hour.

“It’s hard because … you expect so much of yourself, and everyone does,” Day said. “But sometimes when you’re injured, like for the most part I was all last year, it gets frustrating. And not only do you get frustrated, you don’t get the results and you lose confidence and then you’re … just trying to find a solution into why I’m not playing well and why is this happening. And you feel like your world is kind of crumbling.

“It’s not a good feeling because there’s some dark moments in there that you got to kind of fight through.”

There were no dark moments Friday, not in weather like this. Day and Taylor now move over to Spyglass Hill on Saturday morning, while Mickelson, Johnson and the celebrities head to Pebble Beach.

LPGA

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom held a one-stroke lead over American rival Ally McDonald after two rounds of the Vic Open at Barwon Heads, Australia.

The tournament features male and female professionals playing in alternate groups over two courses at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on the Creek course Friday for a two-round total of 13-under 132. McDonald shot an 8-under 65 on the Beach course.

For the fifth consecutive round, Sagstrom was at the top of an LPGA leaderboard. The Swedish golfer was co-leader after the first round and two weeks ago held the lead after the last three rounds of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, where she became a first-time tour winner.

“I think when you come off such a high, you don’t really know what to expect. Like, ‘Can you keep it going or am I going to start over,’ kind of thing,” Sagstrom said. “I’m really happy that I put myself in the position that I’m in, and being able to keep up really good play, especially keeping it rolling really nice on the greens. If you roll it good, you need to make putts to be in contention.”

McDonald, a 2019 USA Solheim Cup team member, is bogey-free for the tournament, carding eight birdies in her first 12 holes on Friday before parring her way home.

“After I hit the ball really well yesterday, I was hoping to go out and make a lot of birdies and I did,” McDonald said. “I started the round 8-under through 12 and the wind kind of picked up. Just didn’t have any really close looks at birdie in the last six holes, but very, very pleased with where I’m at.”

English veteran Laura Davies (77) trailed by two strokes after the first round but missed the cut along with Karrie Webb, whose 70 left her a shot behind Davies after an opening 75.

The field was cut to the leading 60 players plus ties for both men and women after the second round. A second cut will be made after the third round to the leading 35 players plus ties for both men and women.

In the men’s tournament, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (64) took a two-stroke lead over Travis Smyth. Sciot-Siegrist had a two-round total of 14-under 130.

The tournament is also sanctioned by the Australasian PGA men’s tour and European Tour and the European and Australian women’s tours.

The third and fourth rounds will be played on the Beach course.