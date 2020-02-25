Detroit — The second-year Rocket Mortgage Classic has landed the second-largest draw in professional golf, Phil Mickelson, who will headline the 2020 PGA Tour stop at Detroit Golf Club.
In total, 156 players will tee it up at the historic Donald Ross club this spring.
Here's an updated list of the commitments for the RMC, which is set for May 28-31:
►Viktor Hovland
►Nate Lashley (defending champion)
►Brandt Snedeker
►Harold Varner III
►Bubba Watson
Rocket Mortgage Classic
When: May 28-31
Where: Detroit Golf Club
Defending champion: Nate Lashley
Tickets: Available at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Daily grounds tickets, $15-60; weekly grounds pass, $180; juniors 15 and younger, free.
