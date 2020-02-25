Detroit — The second-year Rocket Mortgage Classic has landed the second-largest draw in professional golf, Phil Mickelson, who will headline the 2020 PGA Tour stop at Detroit Golf Club.

In total, 156 players will tee it up at the historic Donald Ross club this spring.

Rickie Fowler called the first year of the Rocket Mortgage Classic a "huge success." (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Pres)

Here's an updated list of the commitments for the RMC, which is set for May 28-31:

►Bryson DeChambeau

►Rickie Fowler

►Viktor Hovland

►Nate Lashley (defending champion)

►Phil Mickelson

►Brandt Snedeker

►Harold Varner III

►Bubba Watson

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: May 28-31

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Nate Lashley

Tickets: Available at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Daily grounds tickets, $15-60; weekly grounds pass, $180; juniors 15 and younger, free.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984