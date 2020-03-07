Orlando, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton lost his swing on his back nine without losing his head, a small victory. He battled through a tough test at Bay Hill on Friday and was only surprised by what he saw when he finished.

His tidy short game was strong enough to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tyrrell Hatton lines up a putt on the sixth green. (Photo: John Raoux, Associated Press)

“I just didn’t have a clue where it was going,” Hatton said after a 3-under 69 in a wind that came out of the opposite direction. “Just happy to get in the clubhouse with no damage done, really.”

Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68.

Rory McIlroy made a mess of No. 8 and felt he made Bay Hill harder than it was – and it was plenty difficult – for a 73 that still left him within two shots of the lead.

Matt Every thought it was awesome that his 65 in the opening round was 20 shots better than his previous round on the PGA Tour. Not so awesome was being 18 shots higher the next day, an 83 that allowed him to join the wrong list in PGA Tour annals by going from the 18-hole lead to the weekend off.

He missed the cut by one shot.

“I really didn’t see this coming, to be honest,” said Every, who is rarely anything but honest. “But it happens. It kind of happens to me quite a bit.”

His last three rounds on the PGA Tour dating to a week ago at the Honda Classic: 85-65-83. He was he first player since Camilo Villegas in the 2013 Honda Classic to go from the first-round lead to a missed cut.

Talor Gooch fared a little better. He followed a 67 with an 80 and made the cut on the number.

Phil Mickelson, who opened with a 77, drilled a 5-iron from 239 yards away over the water to 7 feet for an eagle on the par-5 sixth to get on the cut number with three holes to play. He finished with a double bogey and missed the cut for the fourth time this year.

It’s the first time in 25 years Mickelson has missed four cuts before the Masters.

“I thought it was a really hard golf course, and I enjoyed the challenge of trying to play on these type of conditions,” Mickelson said. “And I’m a little frustrated that I haven’t gotten off to the start his year I would like. I’m not discouraged. I don’t feel like I’m that far off.”

Henrik Stenson also opened with a 77. He also battled back to give himself a chance to make the cut. And he also took double bogey on his final hole to miss the cut for only the second time in 12 appearances at Bay Hill.

The average score was 74.08, the highest at Bay Hill since the opening round of 2011.

And it left a 69-man field for the weekend that is up for grabs.

Hatton and Kang were at 7-under 137, the highest score to lead at Bay Hill in 10 years.

Danny Lee had the low round of the day, a 67, that left him one shot behind.

McIlroy, Honda Classic winner Sungjae Im (69) and Harris English (70) two strokes behind at 5 under. Another shot back was a group that included Patrick Reed, who had another 70 in his bid to win his second straight tournament.

Hatton is making up for lost time from an accident in the oddest of places. He was walking in from the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters three years ago when it was halted by storms and slipped on pine straw, injuring his right wrist as he braced for the fall. He tried cortisone shots to buy time, and he finally felt the only option was surgery after the European Tour ended its season last November.

The Englishman was out longer than he expected, but he returned in Mexico City by tying for sixth in the World Golf Championships, and now he has a share of the 36-hole lead at Bay Hill.

McIlroy was happy to still be in range.

His round looked as though it might come undone when he got caught up in the trees to the right of the eighth fairway and made double bogey, this after a three-putt bogey from long range on the par-3 seventh.

He birdied his next hole, limited the mistakes to only one bogey on the back nine and wound up in good shape.

“It was a grind. I think I made it more of a grind than I needed to,” McIlroy said. “Conditions were tricky, greens are getting firm, wind was out of a different direction today, so that made things a little interesting, too. … I’m still right there in the golf tournament.”

Champions

Monday qualifier David Morland IV shot a 10-under 61 at Newport Beach, California, at Newport Beach Country Club to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.

“Nice stroll in the park,” the 50-year-old Canadian said.

Morland had five birdies on each nine, closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th. He was a stroke off the course record set by Tom Purtzer in 2004 and matched by Nick Price in 2011 and Duffy Waldorf in 2015.

“I’ve been playing well for a few months now,” Morland said. “Finished second in the Jamaican Open in December and then I finished second at the Q-school for the European Senior Tour, so I’ve got full status over there this year, and finished third and first at the other two tournaments over there. Naples, I lost in a playoff to get in, and then, obviously, got in this week and just making the most of it.”

He qualified for the event Monday at Goose Creek in a fire-shortened round, with ties broken by matching scorecards.

“It’s the craziest thing,” Morland said. “I’ve got video. We were on the 18th hole, I think I was 3 under for the day and the chopper was picking up water right in front of us and dropping it on the fire. The flames looked about 20 to 30 feet and they said you’ve got to evacuate the property. So we were sending our scorecards in by picture because they wouldn’t let us back on the property.”

Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron and Ken Duke were tied for second. They each had an eagle – McCarron on the par-5 third and Duke on the par-4 fifth.

“It was a pretty solid round all day long,” said McCarron, a former UCLA player. “I drove it pretty well, I hit a couple real close shots like a couple inches on a couple holes. It’s always nice to have birdies where you’re just tapping in. Played the par 5s very well. Just one hiccup, a three-putt.”

The 51-year-old Duke is in his second season on the senior tour.

“I’m very happy where I am today,” Duke said. “Been struggling for the first rounds and finally we kind of made a little different game plan.”

David Toms shot 65, and Ernie Els was at 66 with Miguel Angel Jimenez, Chris DiMarco, Steve Flesch, Ken Tanigawa and Billy Mayfair.

“My body feels good, swing feels pretty good, too, so I had a nice day,” Els said. “It’s tough putting. The greens are quite tricky this afternoon, but I feel like I’m hitting it nice.”

Fred Couples topped the group at 67. The 2010 and 2014 winner eagled Nos. 3 and 18.

“I had two eagles and a birdie on the par 5s and that was it,” Couples said. “I bogeyed the par 3. So it wasn’t real good on some of the shorter par 4s. I’ve got to be a little better, maybe get a few more birdie putts on those holes. But again, the par 5s were a blessing, I played them 5 under.”

Bernhard Langer, the 62-year-old German star coming off a victory last week in Tucson, Arizona, opened with a 70. He won the 2008 tournament.

Defending champion Kirk Triplett also shot 70.

Woods will miss Players Championship

The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf.

Tiger Woods isn’t playing.

Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.”

Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.

He decided at the last minute not to play the World Golf Championships event in Mexico. He didn’t play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and then he chose not play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has won a record eight times.

The Players was seen as a likely return, except that Woods isn’t ready.

Woods later tweeted that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed,” Woods said. “My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I’m sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship.”

Woods has been saying all year that he plans to play fewer events, mainly so the 44-year-old with five knee surgeries and four back surgeries can stay in golf longer.

He is a two-time winner on the TPC Sawgrass, most recently in 2013. Woods had the first of four back operatons the following year and was at The Players only once over the next four years, a tie for 69th in 2015. He ended that season with two more back surgeries.

Before that, Woods missed The Players in 2008 when it was held in May. He had arthroscopic knee surgery after the Masters that year and didn’t play again until the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which he won despite shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture in his leg.

That limits the amount of golf Woods will play leading into his title defense at the Masters, one of the biggest moments in sports a year ago when he rallied to win a fifth green jacket and his first major in 11 years.

Next on the schedule after The Players is the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, where Woods tied for second two years ago. It was his first appearance at the Tampa Bay event, and it attracted record crowds.

After that is the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, where last year Woods reached the quarterfinals. It turned out to be a pivotal week in his preparations for the Masters. That’s followed by the Valero Open in San Antonio, although Woods has never played the week before the Masters.